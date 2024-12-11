The Jackal and a Quarter Pounder with Cheese

For the past week, the brutal murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson on a New York City street has been a media spectacle dominating the pages and airwaves of about every legacy outlet out there. The killer had waited for Thompson to appear, used a suppressed pistol, and then during the shooting, when it appeared the weapon misfired, calmly cleared it and resumed firing. It was like something out of a movie. You can understand why the attention, especially when the shooter disappears until he is caught on Monday.

A few observations.

No one disappears without a trace. One of the first rules of investigations is that everyone, everywhere, leaves evidence of their passing in their wake. It is a matter of doing the detective work to dig up the clues. That process is enhanced, as Chinese surveillance networks demonstrate, by the massive amount of digital exhaust everyone in the developed world leaves.

As a kid, one of the first books I read after “The Magic Tree House” was the “The Day of the Jackal.” The author brilliantly leads the reader to expect that through meticulous preparation, the killer would escape detection. Of course he didn’t escape detection, even in pre-digital France. The twist was that he assumed he would not and planned accordingly.

Thompson’s killer worked hard to cover his tracks, digital and otherwise. He used burner phones to defeat geo-fencing, and otherwise took care to minimize his digital exhaust. He deployed a distinctive looking backpack as a “contra-indicator” that would provide a dead-end once abandoned, and he wore a common COVID-19 mask to defeat surveillance cameras and any witnesses. The guy even took the bus to prevent having to use an ID or have his license plate scanned.



However, it appears he was defeated by a very cheap surveillance camera in the youth hostel where he stayed. When he lowered his mask for just a moment, presumably at the flirtatious invitation of the desk clerk, his visage was captured and matched to the masked images from the crime scene. From there the picture was broadcast nationwide until a worker at McDonalds, three hundred miles away in Pennsylvania, matched it to a man eating at a nearby table.

A (now) world-famous assassin arrested at a McDonalds? This was not the end I was I expecting. If this was a novel, it would be Scooby Doo meets Dostoevsky, but instead of the villain blaming those “meddling kids” as he was led away, he was cursing that cute girl at the hostel.

No word if his last meal as a free man was a Happy one.

Second observation.

Something doesn’t quite fit. From all accounts this was a guy who was capable enough to infiltrate New York City, kill a man by shooting him in the back in a heavily surveilled environment, and then leave the city without a trace. He had multiple fake IDs, knew how to procure a ghost gun and calmly work through firearm malfunctions as he shot a man to death. Yet after all that and with his picture broadcast world wide as Public Enemy #1, our modern-day Jackal was just calmly sitting there, probably eating a Grimace-approved Quarter Pounder with cheese, in Altoona waiting for his world to end? With his nearby car still full of incriminating fake IDs, weapons, and (of all cliches) a manifesto?

Seems careless for somebody so careful and after everything he did for the previous two weeks. Almost anti-climatic, like a farce.

Something doesn’t fit. Here’s an idea, he didn’t acquire all that material and capability on his own, but yet he had nowhere to run and hide. It’s almost like somebody wanted him to get caught.

Final observation.

The clearance rate for murders committed in Manhattan for 2023 was 58.5%. Say a prayer for Brian Thompson, say a prayer for his family, but also say a prayer for those 41.5% of the murder victims and their family who will probably never receive justice.