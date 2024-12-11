The Jackal and a Quarter Pounder with Cheese

For the past week, the brutal murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson on a New York City street has been a media spectacle dominating the pages and airwaves of about every legacy outlet out there. The killer had waited for Thompson to appear, used a suppressed pistol, and then during the shooting, when it appeared the weapon misfired, calmly cleared it and resumed firing. It was like something out of a movie. You can understand why the attention, especially when the shooter disappears until he is caught on Monday.
A few observations.
No one disappears without a trace. One of the first rules of investigations is that everyone, everywhere, leaves evidence of their passing in their wake. It is a matter of doing the detective work to dig up the clues. That process is enhanced, as Chinese surveillance networks demonstrate, by the massive amount of digital exhaust everyone in the developed world leaves.
As a kid, one of the first books I read after “The Magic Tree House” was the “The Day of the Jackal.” The author brilliantly leads the reader to expect that through meticulous preparation, the killer would escape detection. Of course he didn’t escape detection, even in pre-digital France. The twist was that he assumed he would not and planned accordingly.
Thompson’s killer worked hard to cover his tracks, digital and otherwise. He used burner phones to defeat geo-fencing, and otherwise took care to minimize his digital exhaust. He deployed a distinctive looking backpack as a “contra-indicator” that would provide a dead-end once abandoned, and he wore a common COVID-19 mask to defeat surveillance cameras and any witnesses. The guy even took the bus to prevent having to use an ID or have his license plate scanned.
However, it appears he was defeated by a very cheap surveillance camera in the youth hostel where he stayed. When he lowered his mask for just a moment, presumably at the flirtatious invitation of the desk clerk, his visage was captured and matched to the masked images from the crime scene. From there the picture was broadcast nationwide until a worker at McDonalds, three hundred miles away in Pennsylvania, matched it to a man eating at a nearby table.
A (now) world-famous assassin arrested at a McDonalds? This was not the end I was I expecting. If this was a novel, it would be Scooby Doo meets Dostoevsky, but instead of the villain blaming those “meddling kids” as he was led away, he was cursing that cute girl at the hostel.
No word if his last meal as a free man was a Happy one.
Second observation.
Something doesn’t quite fit. From all accounts this was a guy who was capable enough to infiltrate New York City, kill a man by shooting him in the back in a heavily surveilled environment, and then leave the city without a trace. He had multiple fake IDs, knew how to procure a ghost gun and calmly work through firearm malfunctions as he shot a man to death. Yet after all that and with his picture broadcast world wide as Public Enemy #1, our modern-day Jackal was just calmly sitting there, probably eating a Grimace-approved Quarter Pounder with cheese, in Altoona waiting for his world to end? With his nearby car still full of incriminating fake IDs, weapons, and (of all cliches) a manifesto?
Seems careless for somebody so careful and after everything he did for the previous two weeks. Almost anti-climatic, like a farce.
Something doesn’t fit. Here’s an idea, he didn’t acquire all that material and capability on his own, but yet he had nowhere to run and hide. It’s almost like somebody wanted him to get caught.
Final observation.
The clearance rate for murders committed in Manhattan for 2023 was 58.5%. Say a prayer for Brian Thompson, say a prayer for his family, but also say a prayer for those 41.5% of the murder victims and their family who will probably never receive justice.
9 thoughts on “The Jackal and a Quarter Pounder with Cheese”
We still don’t know much about why Brian Thompson’s killer did what he did. There are a lot of parts of this which don’t fit and lack of details is explanation is sucking the oxygen out of the room I was listening to Walter Kirnon Matt Taibbi’s show the other night and he painted a picture of a complex government op
There have been plenty of stories over the past week of the Left in a festive mood about Thompson’s death abd think the killer is the bee’s knees. Then there is comment by Elizabeth Warren from MSNBC:
“violence is never the answer, this guy gets a trial, who’s allegedly killed the CEO of UnitedHealth. But you can only push people so far, and then, they start to take matters into their own hands.”
I love the “but”, I was going through a seminar on emotional communication in business about the problems in using that word because it negates everything that comes before it.
Elizabeth Warren is a ghoul. I don’t know if Thompson has been buried yet, but I bet his family is still grieving and here we have a sitting US senator using this tragedy as a symbol, to not only score political points, but to say the victim had it coming in order to use it a predicate for regulating business.
So what you do at this point is refute, ask of they have no shame, and keep receipts because people like Warren or Jimmy Kimmel will be back lecturing the normies from an assumed position of moral supremacy and they need to be taken down a notch or 2.
I hope somebody who applauds Kimmel or Warren get confronted with a political version of Mad Libs and start to understand how despicable their position is when the nouns are changed
I think Luigi is the designated patsy, he gas an accomplice.
Yeah, Luigi had a plan, or someone worked out a plan for him … but he had no alternate identity to vanish into, once the hit was done… and if so, his handlers kind of left him hanging…
sigh … g*d, I hate to sound so paranoid, but the last couple of decades have left me no choice but to look at events and assume that there was mischief afoot.
As far as motive is concerned, I think crazy covers it pretty well. Not gibbering, playing with his excrement crazy but crazy nonetheless. He somehow became fixated on someone that most of us haven’t heard of. Not really obscure but far from a household name. So far, no one close to him that was denied coverage or treatment.
For all his planning and preparation, he keeps the one thing that ties him undeniably to the murder: the gun. A ghost gun, no less, that couldn’t have been connected to him if he dropped it at the scene or anywhere after. And I’m sure that somewhere in the assassin’s handbook there is something about the essence of using false ID is never being caught with more than one. I wouldn’t be surprised that the receptionist at the hostel was trained to get people to remove masks and the camera might have been cheap but it was placed to get a good shot of his face.
At this point it’s moot, but I wonder if he took precautions about DNA and other trace evidence. If he’d left the gun in the backpack, there would have been a fair chance that whoever found it would have either kept it or put it in the nearest trash to keep from getting “involved”.
McKinley’s assassin, Leon Czolgosz was tried and executed in seven weeks, I wonder if Thompson’s trial will even get started before Trump leaves office. Given the DA, there’s a chance he’ll get to plead to littering or jaywalking.
Bringing up “The Day of The Jackal” (I really enjoyed that book as a teenager as well) is interesting because it points in the direction of why Mangione likely thought he was invisible after the hit. As with the Jackal, the idea was that his preparation and obfuscation of his identity before the hit would guarantee his anonymity *in his prior identity* after executing his target. Mangione, as the Jackal is portrayed prior to his assignment, was ‘hiding in plain sight* after the hit. It just took a little longer to find Mangione since there wasn’t such extensive surveillance on threats to Brian Thompson as there was on Charles De Gaulle.
I think at this moment about the whole affair there is so much in the way of pieces that don’t fit together, you have to have multiple theories. I can accept anything, even that he was operating completely alone, but that’s not my leader in the clubhouse. Everything in the prep was designed to get him into the city, do the murder, and then get him out of the city.
However there was little forethought as to what he would do when he got out. He didn’t have a place to hole up? Friends? Accomplices? He seemed lost. I can accept different theories even that he acted alone, but there was such a disjuncture between the way the plot was carried out and his escape that seems strange
I will also note that I heard he entered NYC more than a week before the murder. That’s nearly 2 weeks of alot of tension, maybe his nerves just gave out at the end
As far as “Day of the jackal”, the movie was almost as good as the book in part because the Jackal’s plan was unknown to the reader/viewer until it actually unfolded. He expected the unforseen, he took extreme precautions to protect his anonymity and had no idea he would be betrayed, but he planned for it
I’m wondering if sustained escape was really the goal. Watching the video footage of the murder, the deliberateness of the first shot, the calm with which he cleared the weapon to fire again, the disregard for the witness who flees, and then the lack of panic with which he heads for the curb, it seems like the assassination was the only goal and having achieved his mission, he just implements the next part of his plan, as if he would have been fine with being tackled or apprehended by police.
His destination suggests knowing his inevitable capture as well. Back home, to Pennsylvania. Back where things made sense before the thing that happened to turn him into a murderer. He didn’t resist arrest as far as I’ve heard. It seems like he was hoping for the best, but was prepared for the worst, enjoying what freedom he had remaining to him.
But he did it knowing he’d done the task he set for himself. I think that was the only goal that mattered to him. Not his freedom, not even the continuation of his life.
I’m not praising him, just attempting to understand based solely on his body language in the video.
Now it seems the supposed $60,000 reward is just a sort of rumor:
https://nypost.com/2024/12/11/us-news/who-gets-the-60k-reward-in-search-for-unitedhealthcare-ceos-killer/
A really good way to encourage confidence in the FBI and law enforcement in general.
A number of stories tell about what a large and successful family of which he was a part. He had lost contact for six months or more, and his mother filed a missing persons report in San Francisco, where he had stayed on occasion. He had parents, siblings, scads of cousins.
Yet at his arraignment in Blair County court, he looked around the courtroom like he was looking for someone. His family in Towson was just barely three hours away from Hollidaysburg, but nobody showed up to reunite or show any support or concern. What gives there, anyhow?
Other stories that he had undergone some searching for purpose, including trying hallucinogens, implies that his mental health could be affected, and some doubts about his sexuality may be warranted. Puzzling family dynamics, back pain and fuzzy headed complaints, drift and drug experimentation could mean he was vulnerable to manipulation by others, or that he acted alone based on his own demons.
It does seem odd to take bus to Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, and Altoona in the aftermath of his heinous act.