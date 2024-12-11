Unintended Consequences

I have enjoyed history for much of my life. Particularly when such profound consequences occur on the actions of one individual or act. From watching the Netflix miniseries The Crown and knowing that Edward VIII was a Nazi sympathizer, I have suggested that Wallis Simpson, the woman who he chose over being King, was just as important as Winston Churchill in saving Britain during those dark days.
After Dunkirk, Churchill was under tremendous pressure to seek an accommodation with Hitler. Could he have persevered with a King also urging him to seek that accommodation?
Similarly, how one act can have such profound consequences has amazed me. Surely the assassination of Archduke Ferdinand which was the fuse that plunged much of the world into “The Great War” fits that category. We are still living through the change that war brought – from the introduction of communism to redrawing the face of Europe, to Empires lost.
I remember during the early 70s, when I was in the Army stationed in Germany, I went to Vienna. It was such an eerie feeling, knowing that the population a third less than 1900, when it was the capital of 100 million people. Now it is the capital of tiny Austria. It was a strange feeling, walking around The Ring, and seeing these half-empty palaces.
So, yesterday I was reading my Wall Street Journal and their op-ed page had the money quote in regards to the falling of Syria’s Assad regime.
“…The October 7 Hamas massacre is turning out to be the miscalculation of the ages, leading to defeats of Mideast mayhem…”
Russia, who was close to Syria since the 1960s, was depleted and drained from their fighting in the Ukraine. They were unable to come to his aid when this rebel group achieved in 11 days what couldn’t be done in the last 13 years.
HAMAS and Hezbollah are, if not decimated, down on the canvas for the count. Israel has destroyed most of their leadership and stored munitions.
It remains to be seen if Russia can keep their port at Tartous which allowed them to project their power over the Mediterranean.
Iran is weakened, Syria’s future is at this time in flux, HAMAS and Hezbollah are severely weakened.
The leader of Syria’s rebels, Abu Mohammed al-Jolani, was affiliated with al-Qaeda in years past, but he claims to have left that behind.
Time will tell.
We are certainly living in “interesting times”.
8 thoughts on “Unintended Consequences”
I was in Vienna a little while back and my impression was that it was a “hallowed out” city, once a capital of a great European empire now shrunk. I was in Bratislava later in the week ( a city I enjoyed though not as much as Prague) and when I mentioned it, one of the locals said the city was a great museum for tourists, international orgs, and secret negotiations but that’s about it
The Prater is alot of fun though, especially on a nice weekend afternoon for people watching
And also…
The fall of government in France.
The fall of government in Germany.
The attempted self-coup in Korea.
And judicial nullification of an election in Romania for alleged Russian interference.
Noel Coward agreed with your assessment of Wallis Simpson, who suggested statues be built to her. (Coward, close to the royals, had little respect for Edward VIII.)
Although I see 1914 as the inflection point for modern history I don’t think the Hapsburg Empire survives just because the Crown Prince decides to skip that fateful trip to Sarajevo. Although a (more or less) peaceful group of cooperating Great Powers did a pretty good job of keeping the world from going up in flames, there would always have been the voices saying “Hey, why do we take orders from London/Vienna/Paris/Berlin?” And the drive to autonomy just because you speak a different language or worship a different flavor of deity would have come anyway, and been accelerated – just as in our times – by the ability to reach more potential (jihadists/freedom fighters/patriots) by radio, tv, whatever comes next.
I don’t feel that managing the decline is relevant to the United States, but its probably the best the Hapsburgs and Ottomans could have expected. With the British Raj and the rather heavy handed French overseas presence following soon after.
But if that also meant no Lenin, Hitler, Ayatollah Khomeni, Pol Pot….humanity, take the W.
Tacitus:
I agree with you, based on listening to the History of the Great War podcast and descriptions of the July Crisis by John Keegan and G.J. Meyer. The hypothetical should not be going back in time to kill Hitler, but going back in time to stop the real most important man of the 20th Century, Gavrilo Princip, a stubby little nonentity responsible for the death of uncounted millions.
Franz Ferdinand was amenable to giving the Slavs a seat at the table in the empire, turning the dual monarchy into a three-way cartel. It wouldn’t have been easy or pleasant, but co-opting the Serbs would have bought the empire some time, and Franz Joseph was 84 and praying for death. All the great powers involved did not sleepwalk toward the war; on many levels, they wanted it to happen. Austria-Hungary’s ultimatum was intended to be refused. They were stunned that the Serbs accepted everything except the imposition on their sovereignty an Austrian-led investigation of the murder involved. Wilhelm II jumped at the chance to offer Austria the “blank check.” France and Britain had little interest in that part of the continent, but German’s mobilization allowed them to counter. Russia was still smarting from the pasting they’d taken at the hands of Japan, but they had designs on Poland and East Prussia. All these empires looking for a little more, given the excuse by a guy the army turned down because he wasn’t tall enough.
Maybe the Empire shatters anyway. Maybe a continental war starts anyway, but for a better reason. Not an assassination that barely made headlines in the area it took place. Maybe a war with a “legitimate” cause chastens Europe and Hitler never becomes anything but a second-rate painter.
Mitchell
Adolph could have easily been even less.
I spent some time memorably working on a casualty recovery dig in the Ypers Salient in 2018. Mass graves and live artillery shells everywhere. Records show that Cpl Hitler was a runner who frequently went back and forth over pretty much the same spot we were working ( outskirts of Wychatte). So…moving one’s head an inch one way or the other and history being changed is not a new phenomenon…
https://detritusofempire.blogspot.com/2018/05/digging-hill-80-fourth-report.html
Tacitus:
Wild pictures. Thanks for the link.
“After Dunkirk, Churchill was under tremendous pressure to seek an accommodation with Hitler.”
Would an accommodation have been a bad decision? That would have left Germany and the Soviet Union on their own to get on with mutual self destruction — with possible positive benefits extending down the ages — a unified Europe from the Atlantic to the Urals, speaking either Russian or German; no NATO; no current proxy war in the Ukraine.
The lack of an accommodation with Hitler certainly led to the deaths of large numbers of English, the loss of their global Empire, and the decline of England into irrelevancy. The alternative might have been better.