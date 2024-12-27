January 6th and the Dog That Didn’t Bark

I would like to add another dimension to Alan’s post regarding January 6th by focusing on the intelligence analysis and decision-making by various government agencies prior to that day.

There has been a lot of ink spilled by the old legacy press regarding the DOJ Inspector General’s (IG) report that the FBI had 26 informants on the ground during Jan. 6. Some commentators have seized upon a particular finding in the report, that there were no FBI agents physically present within the crowd that day, as definitive proof against broader theories of FBI involvement.

Let’s leave aside whether the scope of the report could adequately cover all of the FBI’s activities or even how a single data point (lack of FBI agents on the ground) is used to dismiss a complex web of questions in order to reach simplistic conclusions.

Instead let’s focus on something more nuanced concerning potential intelligence gathering, informants, or other forms of involvement that preceded the events of that day.



First of all the IG report was concerned with “confidential human sources” (CHS) and not the full scope of FBI activities. What it did report was that the FBI had 26 such people in the area of the Capitol that day, though not all breached the actual building or its grounds.

Second, the report stated the FBI failed to adequately canvas its field offices for intelligence from CHS that could have helped law enforcement with their Jan. 6 preparations.

The Inspector General’s report on January 6 reveals crucial details about security preparations that were largely omitted from the January 6 Committee’s findings. While media narratives portrayed the Capitol riot as an unexpected crisis, the reality of pre-January 6 security planning tells a different story.

The IG report details extensive planning meetings among multiple agencies: DC authorities, Capitol Hill security, Department of Justice offices, the FBI, and the Army. These discussions expose two issues: first, the Byzantine nature of security arrangements in DC, involving numerous agencies across overlapping jurisdictions that reduced the room for decisive action; and second, the FBI’s designated role as primarily an intelligence support function.

The FBI’s intelligence procedures were remarkably bureaucratic and convoluted. According to the report, the agency lacked formal procedures to quickly compile intelligence from field offices regarding specific events. While a “CEM” mechanism existed for gathering confidential human source information, its 90-day turnaround made it impractical for time-sensitive events. This bureaucratic gridlock manifested in bizarre ways, both the Washington Field Office and the Counter Terrorism Division believed an official request had been issued when it had not, yet neither followed through effectively.

It’s almost as if someone went through a lot of trouble (and self-denial) to not know.

Two pivotal decisions were discussed at these interagency meetings: whether to enhance Capitol security and whether to deploy the National Guard. Leadership opted to maintain existing security levels and to not the deploy the Guard, partly due to concerns about the optics of combat-equipped troops at the Capitol However in hindsight even modest security enhancements such as upgraded fencing or a limited troop presence could have provided effective crowd control and prevented the rioting that occurred.

It would be easy to write-off the intelligence failings as simply bureaucratic incompetence, an over-reliance on procedures as opposed to a lack of imagination. The FBI’s role in these meetings included updates on their monitoring of domestic extremist movements in and around DC. However the FBI failed to communicate a critical detail: they lacked a comprehensive security assessment because they hadn’t consolidated intelligence from their field offices regarding specific information on January 6 events. This meant that agencies such as the Capitol Police and the Army were making decisions whether to upgrade their security posture based on incomplete information.

However there is another part to the story.

The FBI had already infiltrated a number of key extremist groups. The Proud Boys and Oath Keepers, groups whose members ultimately received the harshest sentences in the criminal investigations that followed, were heavily compromised by informants including at the leadership level with the Oath Keepers’ vice president.

This deep penetration makes the intelligence failure all the more striking. How much did the FBI know what was planned for that day? On one hand it failed to inform the various agencies to adequately prepare to secure the Capitol, on the other hand it was already aware that the more dangerous groups posed little threat (or capability) of “insurrection.”

So perhaps another question needs to be asked. If the Oath Keepers and Proud Boys were so heavily infiltrated, what did the FBI know of their activities beforehand? As the IG report makes evident, the FBI was already tracking the movement of these supposedly dangerous group in relation to January 6th, but they failed to convince the lead agencies that they were an adequate threat. Or to put it more conspiratorially, what was the role intended (however unwittingly) for those groups?

So to take the IG’s report at face value we have to accept that the FBI, on a day that the Democrats called worse than 9/11 and Pearl Harbor, was amazingly incompetent. However to take a step back and look at the entire intelligence picture involving FBI infiltration of the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers raises more troubling questions of intent that have yet to be answered.

Now to jump ahead to events after Jan. 6.

The January 6th Committee, formed in the aftermath, seemed more focused on crafting a specific narrative than conducting a thorough investigation of security failures. The Committee was designed for exploitation and not investigation and information.

That part was clear early on when Nancy Pelosi rejected Kevin’s McCarthy’s Republican committee nominations

The focus of the Committee report was on the preferred narrative, that there was an insurrection organized by Trump and others to overturn the results of 2020 Election. What the Committee spent little time doing, despite meeting for 18-months and interviewing over 1,000 witnesses was analyzing why the Capitol was left unsecured given the prior planning involved or the intelligence assets available to the FBI.

Why? I would suggest that for the Committee to do so it would discover that either there was never any serious threat (as the FBI knew from its infiltrations and CHS) or if there was such a threat the FBI (and by connection the Capitol Hill Police, DHS, and other agencies) were incompetent in unearthing it.

The Inspector General’s report leaves us with those two possible scenarios, neither of which aligns with the Committee’s preferred narrative. Both scenarios would have demanded a very different Committee report than the one ultimately produced.

In the end, the Inspector General’s report doesn’t just reveal security failures, it exposes the gap between institutional narratives and operational realities, raising questions that remain largely unanswered.

Given the way the January 6th Committee was used to paint a large percentage of the American population as threats to the country, perhaps we should be answering them.