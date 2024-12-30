Boss Move of the Year and Justin Trudeau

So everyone is doing the “end-of-year” awards thing. I’ll pitch in my thoughts. Man of the Year? Well that’s Trump of course, the fact that he’s coming back to town with a naughty-nice list is the greatest comeback in American political history.

Boss Move of the Year? That goes to Trump as well for his reaction to the assassination attempt in Butler this past July.

Second place in the boss move category? I nominate Trump for his starring role in “Justin Trudeau’s Trip to Mar-a-Lago.”



First of all I just want to say I like Canada. I have spent a lot of time there, have many Canadian friends, and I like the people in general. We are very fortunate as a country to have them as a neighbor. You don’t think having good neighbors is important? Go read Polish history.

First some background.

Justin Trudeau is the prime minister of Canada, for now. He has a reputation, depending on your point of view, as something between a cosmopolitan man of the future and a fop.

Justin is the dashing son of Pierre Trudeau, who in turn was also a dashing foppish cosmopolitan of a prime minister and who tried very hard to let the world know that Canada was not America. Pierre took Canada’s historic contribution to western defense through two world wars and a founding member of NATO and traded it all in for some magic beans and participation in UN peacekeeping operations. Canada was too small of a stage and “Peace, Order, and Good Government” too belittling for a man of Pierre’s stature.

One thing to note about the Trudeau “dynasty” is that, assuming Justin can make it to the end of the week, a Trudeau will have been prime minister of Canada for 28 of the last 57 years or just about half the time. Bushes, eat your heart out.

The other thing to know about Justin is that he’s like Pierre in another important respect, he is a thug. Pierre liked to mix it up with Quebec separatists, especially with a rag-tag group called the FLQ. He made headlines by sending tanks into Montreal’s streets during the FLQ crisis and had a notorious response to illegal RCMP activities: if people were upset about the illegality, perhaps he should just make those activities legal which sounds like something out of a Soviet bar exam.

Justin couldn’t really top that because it’s not clear if Canada has that many tanks left. However Justin has invoked confiscatory gun policies and proposed legislation to combat “misinformation.” Then there was the COVID two-step, when in response to his draconian COVID policies a national protest in the form of a convoy of truckers occupied downtown Ottawa. Justin responded to their grievances by first calling them Nazis, then skipping town, and then invoking the Emergencies Actto crush the truckers who had made themselves enemies of the state with their bouncy castles and infernal honking. Canadian nice indeed.

The other backgrounder is the relationship Canada has with the US. While much of Canada’s national identity centers around not being American with many Canadians thinking that American are just a bunch of wild, watered-down beer swilling, gun-owning yahoos, Americans return the favor by not thinking about Canadians at all. To the extent the Americans do think of Canada, they wonder why those nice American-seeming people up north just don’t admit it and come on board as the 51st state (minus the metric system, three-down football, and strange spelling habits.)

So let’s move on to Justin’s big trip to Mar-a-Lago.

Soon after being re-elected, Trump mused about imposing some pretty big tariffs on imports from Canada, Justin, as prime minister, understood that such a move would devastate the Canadian economy and sprung into action by getting on a plane to fly to Mar-a-Lago.

So let that sink in. The Canadian prime minster, on a matter of critical importance to his country, gets on a plane not to see the incumbent US president, but rather flies past White House for another 1,000 miles in order to meet Trump (who is still a private citizen) at his private residence. During dinner when Justin tells Trump that the proposed tariffs would devastate the Canadian economy, Trump tells him that if Canada cannot exist without ripping-off the American people then maybe Canada should become the 51st state and that he (Justin) can be its governor.

That’s a boss move. When, before you even take office, you get the sitting prime minister (a man who is the antithesis of Trump) to come to your home as if a vassal and then go on to humiliate him by pressing the biggest buttons in the Canadian psyche regarding its national sovereignty.

Canadian opposition leader Pierre Poilievre, probably the next prime minster, gets it.

Honorable mention in the boss move category (2023 edition)? Poilievre, who took down a simpering journalist while calmly munching on an apple.