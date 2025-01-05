Joe Awards Some Medals

Joe Biden seems to corrupt, if not destroy, everything he touches. However, with the recent announcement of Presidential Medal of Freedom awardees he might have done some good.
I don’t care for the Medal of Freedom program. The basic concept is good, to recognize “an especially meritorious contribution to (1) the security or national interests of the United States, or (2) world peace, or (3) cultural or other significant public or private endeavor. However, the execution thereof has become somewhat comical.
Take a look at some of the past awardees. Barack Obama awarded 118 medals, more than any other president, and to such “notables” as Jean Kennedy Smith and Angela Merkel, who has reminded the world that while you can take the girl out of East Germany you can’t take East Germany out of the girl. There was also one for Marlo Thomas, no doubt for having to put up with Phil Donahue for all those years. The real shrieker was the one for Joe Biden. In fairness, there were some strange ones for Republicans as well. Can anyone give a reason for Trump picking Devin Nunes?
So, what was originally a good idea, to recognize truly exceptional people who have had an extraordinary impact on the country and the world, has now come perilously close to something between a political gesture and a participation trophy.
So let’s turn to Joe Biden and his prior picks.
Gabby Giffords? She’s a nice person, but it seems she was recognized for wanting to restrict people’s Constitutional rights (regarding firearms). Meg Rapinoe? The woman soccer player who, only after she retired, supported including trans-identifying men in women’s sports? Jim Clyburn. Nice guy, wish him well, but his only meritorious contribution was rescuing Biden’s flailing 2020 presidential campaign by endorsing him in South Carolina.
I should also add that if I needed someone to negotiate my next pay package I want Clyburn to do it. In exchange for that single endorsement in 2020 he managed to not only get a medal, but also gifted the country with Justice Ketanji Jackson and Kamala Harris.
Well, now Biden has come up with a fresh list of awardees; more accurately it’s his staff making the picks, and they seem to be having a “can you top this” competition to see who can get Biden to do the most embarrassing thing.
Take a look at the list. Lionel Messi? What is so special or significant to America about an Argentinian playing soccer? Bill Nye? The Science Guy? There is Denzel Washington who is a two-time recipient, one of only three people to be so honored. I love Denzel, but why is he that special?
There are others: social activists for causes favorable to Democrat core constituencies, people to cock a snook at Trump such as RFK, Mitt Romney’s father, and Ash Carter. As even the NY Times recognizes, the picks were largely about rewarding Team Democrat. George Romney was nice guy, but the reason he was picked was because son Mitt voted twice to convict Trump.
Then there are the jaw-droppers, Hillary Clinton and George Soros.
Hillary has left a trail of corruption and sleaze through American politics from Arkansas in the 1970s, through the slush fund known as the Clinton Foundation, to her private e-mail server, and finally her instigating what was then the biggest scandal in American political history, the Russian Collusion Hoax. What exactly has she done, besides all of that corruption and otherwise gliding on her husband’s name, that is meritorious?
Then there is George Soros.
Soros is the Democrats’ money man, contributing more than $175 million to Democrats during the 2022 midterms and another $60 million for 2024. His Open Society Foundation has funded destructive causes from helping to elect progressive DAs who unleashed a crime wave on American cities, to the suppression of free speech in the US and elsewhere.
How does that contribute to freedom?
Oh, by the way, Soros made a nice chunk of change in currency speculation through his shorting the British pound that wrecked the Bank of England in 1992, and juicing the 1997 Asian financial crisis. I thought hurting ordinary people to make a profit was a bad thing.
So perhaps, for once, Biden might have done some good here. The list is so ridiculous and politically self-serving that it might be the straw that breaks the back of the whole “Presidential Medal of Freedom” racket.
However, rather than just shutting down the whole operation, Trump should try to reform it by engaging in some game theory payback and propose a list with enough troll-level names to make the Left shriek.
Possible Trump awardees?
1) Presidents Javier Milei of Argentina and Nayib Bukele of El Salvador
2) Thomas Sowell
3) John Boyd
4) Bari Weiss, Matt Taibbi, and Michael Shellenberger for the Twitter Files
5) Tulsi Gabbard and RFK, Jr.
6) Elon Musk
7) Bill Ackman and Peter Thiel
8) Pierre Poilievre and Kemi Badenoch
9) Ashley Babbitt, Daniel Penny, and Kyle Rittenhouse
10) Nicholas Sandmann
11) Scott Presler
12) Mark Steyn
And for making college football fun again…. Cam Skattebo.
9 thoughts on “Joe Awards Some Medals”
Good list.
I think Devin Nunes was justified.
You might add Bibi Netanyahu.
Consider the genius of whoever wrote the award criteria. Hilary and Soros presumably qualify under criteria three for their efforts and success undermining criteria one and two.
At its best The Presidential Medal of Freedom was a sort of inoffensive lifetime achievement award combined with some politician star humping that was occasionally awarded for some singular act of courage. It was always destined to become a national participation trophy. Whoever did this may have succeeded in killing it dead. After this travesty, would any of the proposed Trump nominees be willing to join such a tainted list?
jose andres, hamas enabler through his world central kitchen, almost there are likely discrepancies in government contracts, will nye, spreading sky dragon AGW propaganda, to gullible youths, there was tim gill, who turned red or purple states blue, there were life achievement awards to Rfk, but they had kerry kennedy, one of those who ostracized her brother, rfk jr receive it,
Gosh, Miguel. here are some hints for you to increase the clarity, ease of reading and impact of your comments. There are such things as capital letters, a comma is not the same as a period, and read your draft over (maybe several times) and consider changes that might help Death6 grasp what you are trying to communicate before you post it. Over the years your posts had became clearer to me, but this one is just too hard. I’m on your side and want to understand your thoughts.
Death6
Miguel….
Going through the list there seemed to hardly be a name that wasn’t tied to a Democratic constituency.
I had overlooked Andres though. Just another thumb in the eye for Israel on the way out. I guess the guy in charge of the Gaza pier project doesn’t get one
All of this… the commutations/clemency/pardons, the medals for regime-allied hacks, and then blocking more than 600 million acres from offshore drilling. All of this as he is leaving as a discredited lame duck and with very serious doubts as to who is making the decisions.
I think this falls under House Oversight which means James Comer who has been a bulldog. He should have hearings based on the WSJ article as to who was actually making decisions in the WH. The Biden people cannot claim executive privilege because Trump will waive it
Btw…. I found it curious Fauci hasn’t received one yet for COVID. He did get one in 2008, but you would think with the “Saint Fauci” he would have gotten a second. Unless… they just don’t want to turn a spotlight on before pardoning him on the morning of Jan. 20, say at 11:59 AM
Lionel Messi, a soccer star I have never heard of, but then I haven’t heard of any soccer stars to speak of, decided to take a pass:
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/football/article-14250317/Lionel-Messi-Joe-Biden-White-House-Presidential-Medal-Freedom.html
Possibly he mistook the invitation for phishing, once you’ve been fooled by one Nigerian prince, your not going to fall for a senile “President”.
I suppose I could have mentioned Liz above too. It’s not like anyone will have reason to pay attention to her otherw3ise.
The best part of this was Kamala didn’t get a medal, this was after Joe got one from Obama in 2017 as a consolation prize.
Man the level of hate
Imagine the sort of murder mystery Margret Truman could make out of all the “feelings” circulating in the White House over the next 15 days.
Nunes deserves a statue on the DC mall.