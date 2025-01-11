The LA Fires and the CA Coastal Commission

January 10, 2025

Over 20 years ago, my family rented a house in Bodega Bay, about 70 miles north of San Francisco. It is most famous for those outside No CA for Alfred Hitchcock’s 1963 classic, The Birds. I strolled through the burg and went by a realtor’s office, with the various homes and properties displayed in the window.

There were 2 hilltop adjacent lots, both with the same view of Bodega Bay and both the same size.

One was priced at $50,000 (this was over 20 years ago), while the other was $450,000.

And over the years I have occasionally asked people “why the discrepancy?” They are both the same size, next to each other and both with the same view.

Nobody could answer, even Californians.

Of course, everything economic has a reason.

In this case, one lot owner had permission from the California Coastal Commission to build a home, while the other may wait 10 or 20 years for that permission.

I was reading today’s Wall Street Journal, and a columnist was saying that this is probably the most expensive fire in the nation’s history. A JP Morgan Analysist has put the damage (so far) at $50 billion.

The burned area at almost 16,000 acres, is larger than the borough of Manhattan. Those flying over the devastation say it reminds them of Hiroshima.

And it was largely preventable.

Along the Pacific Coast Highway, only the ocean has stopped the fire.

A friend of mine has travelled our North Coast for decades. And he used to work for our major newspaper, traveling on assignment.

We stopped at Tomales Bay, at the Tomales Bay Oyster Company. This area farms oysters which are shipped all over the state.

The facility looks pretty much like it has for the last 50 years, courtesy of the coastal commission. One of the most illuminating things were a couple of bungalows, small shacks, that people rent for the night. Inside they are lavishly decorated, but outside they look like shacks. They do not look impressive, nor would they get a second glance. The nightly rental is $700 to $1000 a night.

They have plenty of business from patrons from Marin County and the Bay Area.

The Coastal Commission is adamant that things along California’s Coast change at a glacial pace.

I was acquainted with a family who inherited 1,000 acres of coastline near Bodega Bay. Development was prohibited, but they did have an area near the coast open to both weekend campers and more permanent mobile homes.

Nothing was paved, and families came there for a few days of relaxation. An acquaintance of mine had a 50s era Spartan mobile home, with a redwood deck. One afternoon we had a memorable time just sitting on the redwood deck, having a nice beer amid the sound of the surf and the breeze. It was so memorable I still think of it a decade later.

After battling with the Coastal Commission for a few years, they were forced to tear all of this up, evict the tenants, and just allow cows to graze.

My friend and I had lunch at Nick’s Cove in Marshall. He was telling me that years ago, the restaurant was condemned because the wood was rotting. It took them 10 years just to get permission to rebuild it as it was.

If you are allowed to rebuild, they want it exactly as it was – every board and room. A few years ago their boathouse on the end of their pier burned and I believe they have permission to rebuilt the boathouse, with the provision mentioned.

Despite all of this, I think overall they have been good for California. I do think with some things they have been too draconian. A couple of years ago I was driving north on Hwy 1 from San Simeon, and along the way to Big Sur, some of the most beautiful road in the world, I looked at the cliffs to my right and imagined it all lined with condos.

This Commission was created by voter initiative in 1972 (Proposition 20) when the developer for Sea Ranch, in the area I mentioned a couple of weeks ago, initially wanted to privatize 10 miles of coastline. That got some people motivated to get enough signatures for a statewide ballot initiative.

So why do I mention all of this?

With the many thousands (probably 5 figures) of structures destroyed along the LA coast, I am wondering what the reconstruction process will entail.

My guess?

That the CCC will tell owners that they may rebuild but nothing is to be modified, and subject to inspection later at their discretion. With 160 employees this task is, in an understatement, overwhelming.

That is, for those who still had adequate insurance or assets. Many companies have fled the state due to the fact that they were not allowed to increase their premiums despite increased costs. In the same WSJ issue, it was claimed that State Farm Insurance has been paying out $1.09 for every $1 they have taken in.

Which is not sustainable.