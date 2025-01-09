California, Angela Merkel, and Dancing With a Train

I was thinking of California and Angela Merkel today.

Los Angeles County is being hammered by wildfires, causing damage on an epic scale. The destruction is heartbreaking and it will only get worse in the coming days. There are stories of bulldozers being deployed to push aside cars abandoned by fleeing residents so that emergency crews can be deployed.

For California, like much of the West, fire and water are a fact of life. However, California has a very poor track record when it comes to wildfire mitigation tactics, allowing fuel loads to build on forest floors and in canyons.

Then there is the issue of water. In a state where five years of precipitation can fall within a single year, dams and water systems are essential to capture that bounty before it flows into the Pacific. Yet it will take nearly 20 years, if ever, to build water systems that are already funded. A dam may be made of of concrete but it is constructed through red tape.

All of this lack of preparation is combined with a dearth of first responders, fire hydrants running dry, and a lack of crisis leadership. Watch the following clip of the LA Mayor, trying to respond to a reporter’s questions.



Compare and contrast the lack of preparation, execution, and leadership with Florida, which deals with large, catastrophic events called hurricanes. Southern California wildfires are known knowns and there is no excuse; these are not black-swan events.

So why Angela Merkel?

I was perusing a list of past Presidential Medal of Freedom recipients and saw that Obama awarded her one in 2011. Merkel has a reputation that has far exceeded her performance.

To say Germany is a mess right now is an understatement. Its economy is hovering on the edge of a recession that’s driven by the lack of affordable and reliable energy, and it’s experiencing an explosion of violence and social problems traced back to immigration from Third World countries.

So why think about someone, Merkel, who has been out of office for more than three years? Because it was during her 16-year-long chancellorship that those disastrous energy and immigration policies were largely implemented.

Merkel’s government implemented Energiewende in 2011, phasing out Germany’s nuclear power plants in favor of renewables. As a transition fuel, Germany would use natural gas imported from Russia.

From 2015-2017 Germany processed 1.4 million asylum seekers, seven times the rate of the next most welcoming European country, based on Merkel’s insistence that “we can do this.” These immigrants were part of an overall influx of five million immigrants.

So what do California and Merkel have in common?

Mad dreams. Mad, utopian dreams.

California, a state with a largely dry, Mediterranean climate, depends for its existence on large-scale water projects and also on reducing fire hazards by mitigating forest fuel loads. Yet it has placed environmental concerns about culling dead trees from forests, and about smoke from prescribed burns (not to mention the welfare of smelt and other water life), above the safety of its people.

The disaster unfolding in LA County was as predictable as hurricanes in Florida. However, California chose to look away and to prioritize other concerns, and in doing so made the risk of fires even worse. It made the choice to dance with a train.

Germany under Merkel decided to make its energy future, meaning its economic future, dependent on Vladimir Putin and the reliability of the wind and sun. Just to be clear, Merkel authorized construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline in 2019, five years after Russia’s first invasion of Ukraine.

Immigration? She gave little thought to how millions of people from cultures very different from that of Germany were supposed to integrate and share the same physical space. Just to be clear (again), this is not a new issue. Merkel could have asked her fellow Europeans in France and the UK what the social effects were of large-scale immigration from Muslim countries

These were, for Merkel, known knowns. The current chancellor, Scholz, is the one who is taking the political hit for it, because he just happens to be the one left on the dance floor when the music stops. In reality these problems can be traced back to Merkel.