The Deep State will not go easily.
Posted by Michael Kennedy on February 15th, 2017 (All posts by Michael Kennedy)
Several years ago, I posted an account of what is called ‘The Deep State.”
There is the visible government situated around the Mall in Washington, and then there is another, more shadowy, more indefinable government that is not explained in Civics 101 or observable to tourists at the White House or the Capitol. The former is traditional Washington partisan politics: the tip of the iceberg that a public watching C-SPAN sees daily and which is theoretically controllable via elections. The subsurface part of the iceberg I shall call the Deep State, which operates according to its own compass heading regardless of who is formally in power.
That article was one of several around that time (2014) about the Deep State.
History suggests that this low-intensity conflict within the ruling Elite is generally a healthy characteristic of leadership in good times. As times grow more troubled, however, the unity of the ruling Elite fractures into irreconcilable political disunity, which becomes a proximate cause of the dissolution of the Empire if it continues.
I recently proposed the idea that Wall Street now poses a strategic threat to national security and thus to the Deep State itself: Who Gets Thrown Under the Bus in the Next Financial Crisis? (March 3, 2014)
That didn’t happen but the Deep State is in the news again as an enemy of Trump.
It stands to reason that “the Swamp” he talked about draining is coterminous with “The Deep State.”
With the resignation of National Security Advisor Michael Flynn in the face of a howling media mob, the knives are now out not only for other administration officials, but for President Trump himself. Make no mistake about what’s happening here: this is a rolling coup attempt, organized by elements of the intelligence community, particularly CIA and NSA, abetted by Obama-era holdovers in the understaffed Justice Department (Sally Yates, take a bow) and the lickspittles of the leftist media, all of whom have signed on with the “Resistance” in order to overturn the results of the November election.
Mike Flynn, a good man who saw the enemy clearly, and had the courage to name it, saw Russia not as an enemy but a geopolitical adversary with whom we could make common cause against Islam — and who also vowed to shake up a complacent and malfeasant IC — was its first scalp, and an object lesson to new CIA Director Mike Pompeo should he have any reformist notions. As for the media, having previously failed to take down Trump aides Steve Bannon and Kellyanne Conway, Flynn was the next best thing; their joy today is unbounded.
One seeming priority for the bureaucracy and the Deep State is protection of Obama’s Iran Deal.
Why is this so important ? I certainly don’t know.
Former Obama adviser Ben Rhodes, who bragged about creating an “echo chamber” in the media to help sell the Iran deal to the public, was reportedly among those leading the effort to publicly discredit Flynn.
The purpose of the anti-Flynn campaign, according to the Free Beacon, was “to handicap the Trump administration’s efforts to disclose secret details of the nuclear deal with Iran that had been long hidden by the Obama administration.” Flynn was reportedly gearing up to publicize details of the Iran deal that the Obama administration had kept secret from the public.
Why is this so important ? Iran has threatened “consequences” if the deal is revealed.
What are they ?
it would be a clear breach of the nuclear agreement and will cause us to react very harshly and severely.”
What does that mean ? I suspect they don’t know either.
In the meantime, the successful coup against Flynn will not satisfy the left. It will just encourage them to try the next assassination.
And you’re either gonna keep giving them scalps or you’re gonna put your foot down and move on and tell ’em to go pound sand. I mean, this man had worked at the Defense Intelligence Agency. He was a patriot. He’d worked for both administrations, a pro-life Democrat. His only sin was that he was in the Trump administration. And I’ll tell you what this is. You know what this is really all about? I’ll tell you what this is. This is what the Democrats are so irritated, and this is why I know that Obama’s post-presidential sabotage program is here.
What is this about? This is about Flynn, the incoming national security adviser, calling the Russians to talk about sanctions. Well, what sanctions? Well, it just so happens these are the sanctions that Obama slapped on the Russians for their supposed hacking of our election. I’m sorry, folks, but that’s a bogus premise to begin with. The Russians had nothing to do with whoever won our election. That, they could not have done. Did they try? Who knows? Do they always try? Probably.
This is part of the script.
Beneath the script is a serious campaign to overthrow the Trump government. The bureaucracy thinks it can run the government without the political offices. The French bureaucracy ran France for years while governments came and went.
Then the Germans came.
February 15th, 2017 at 12:01 pm
The deep state dropped the ball. Hilarious but somewhat unexpected, and now they are in a full on war with Trump.
Obama got the ball rolling with the, Russians hacked our election crap, and it’s been a circus ever since. Trump will have to have his wits about him, as they will do whatever it takes to maintain American preeminence in the world, and he most certainly threatens that.
Someone has odds on how long he is gonna last. I should find em’ and place my bet. I’m guessing he will not make 2018.
February 15th, 2017 at 12:34 pm
The TV comedy “Yes Minister” is less fictional every year.
February 15th, 2017 at 12:56 pm
This essay should be required reading.
Just substitute “The Deep State” for “The Administrative State.”
February 15th, 2017 at 1:45 pm
You need a deep state.
Just watched a congressional committee being lectured by 3 think tanks. Very entertaining but the level of knowledge displayed by most of the committee was stunning. They are almost child like in their appreciation of the situation in Syria. The 3 tanks were on point, on message, like good sheep dogs, but some of the sheep have attention problems. ;)
Just looked at the Crimea series of Trump tweets. Good lord, this man is ignorant.
February 15th, 2017 at 2:56 pm
Depend upon it, sir, a politician is a man occasionally adept at hiding his ignorance.
February 15th, 2017 at 3:02 pm
I think the odds of Trump going wobbly are low, but this is a problem unlike anything else. When you purchase a new company, or try to build something, you don’t face widespread sabotage as you try to get things done.
How do you fight an enemy (and that’s what Trump is facing here, just look at John Schindler’s increasingly unhinged twitter feed) that is nameless and in the shadows? Shine a light on them. Trump should have the power at this point to find, and name, everyone in the system who would have been aware of the spying on Flynn (what possible reason was there for the Obama holdover acting AG to even know about this???). Name them and shame them. Go nuclear. These people think they’re untouchable. Show them they’re not.
February 15th, 2017 at 3:07 pm
Penny, I don’t look to Congressional hearings to see wise statements. The “think tanks” are part of the Deep State. They live off government.
I think the odds of Trump going wobbly are low,
No, but Congress is already going wobbly on Puzder, probably an unequalled expert on the franchise and fast food industry. The unions are going all out.
February 15th, 2017 at 3:23 pm
Mike I read ten think tanks every day, just see what the official message is. The hearing was linked from a CSIS article. They are pretty well the boss think tank actually.
February 15th, 2017 at 3:36 pm
” I read ten think tanks every day”
I don’t doubt it. That must be why you understand us so well.
February 15th, 2017 at 4:28 pm
“No, but Congress is already going wobbly on Puzder, probably an unequalled expert on the franchise and fast food industry.”
Who cares? If we don’t have a Labor Secretary, what possible harm would be done?
February 15th, 2017 at 4:56 pm
More on how Flynn was taken out.
And why he was taken out.\
Lots of new stories today.
“The Obama administration knew that Flynn was going to release the secret documents around the Iran deal, which would blow up their myth that it was a good deal that rolled back Iran,” the source said. “So in December the Obama NSC started going to work with their favorite reporters, selectively leaking damaging and incomplete information about Flynn.”
“After Trump was inaugurated some of those people stayed in and some began working from the outside, and they cooperated to keep undermining Trump,” the source said, detailing a series of leaks from within the White House in the past weeks targeting Flynn. “Last night’s resignation was their first major win, but unless the Trump people get serious about cleaning house, it won’t be the last.”
Curiouser and curiouser.
February 15th, 2017 at 9:44 pm
I maintained throughout the election process that if Hillary was elected and tried to do any of the things she promised, there would be open civil war within 6 months [think like the former Yugoslavia]. If Trump were elected, and tried to do any of the things that he promised, that it would be to the benefit of the country, and there was a chance of avoiding that civil war.
Note that it was a chance, not a certainty. As we speak, the Left has thugs in the streets silencing opposing speech, assaulting those who refuse to submit, burning property, and all under the active protection of law enforcement that works not for the government but for the Democrats. It has been released that just before leaving Obama gave Federal intelligence and law enforcement authority to spy on elected and appointed officials, and apparently use anything found for their own benefit.
We are in the early stages of that civil war unless Trump does the equivalent of hanging, drawing, setting fire to the bowels before their eyes, quartering, and somewhere along the line a bit of an Edward II treatment on the Deep State regardless of supposed party.
Alongside that, a strict return [highly involuntary] to the rule of law for the street thugs has to be done right smartly. Because people are getting tired of seeing the new Brownshirts/Blackshirts/Red Guard/Rainbow freaking SJWarriors attack people.
Otherwise, all bets are going to be off and everybody’s dance card is going to be full. We do have the advantage that most of the enemy lives in large urban areas at the end of long and tenuous lines of logistics that have many choke points. It would pay to ponder the concept of siege warfare as applied in a modern context. Actually, there are modern texts on the subject, and a moment or two’s thought shows exactly how tenuous those lines are.
February 16th, 2017 at 8:49 am
Really quite challenging. I’m at a loss to name a previous administration that’s faced such obstruction. No doubt due to what occurred during the past eight years. I do hope there exists a “deep state” working feverishly to expose those lost years and their figurehead. Much has been “leaked”, when will those details start to drip?
February 16th, 2017 at 11:33 am
The Flynn narrative seems seems to be collapsing.
Maybe Trump fired him too quickly. I have had the feeling that Pence is a rigid guy and may have over reacted.
But the biggest story is that CNN is reporting not only that the FBI will decline to further investigate or prosecute the short-lived national security adviser, but that Flynn’s FBI interview is being described as “cooperative and truthful”:
I would not be terribly surprised to see him in another job when the uproar settles down a bit.
February 16th, 2017 at 3:02 pm
Pence seems like one of those dopey conservative movement types who have spent the last 50 years failing miserably at fighting the left – in part because they never really tried. The kind that gets along well with John McCain and thinks the borders of Ukraine and Israel are more important than those of the US. Pence is the complete opposite of assassination insurance. If he were in charge things would go right back to normal a la Dubya and his daddy.
February 16th, 2017 at 4:27 pm
Pence stepped on his d**k with the Religious Freedom Act in Indiana.
In 2015, Pence initially signed a Religious Freedom Restoration Act, or RFRA. He then backpedaled on language that critics feared could be discriminatory against gay people, but that some evangelicals felt was essential to defending religious freedom.
Social conservatives saw the move as a disappointment at best, and at worst, a betrayal—and some are still smarting over it.
He chickened out when threatened like North Carolina was.
February 16th, 2017 at 4:56 pm
Better Pence than Kaine.