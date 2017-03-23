An Interesting Theory on Muslim Immigration.
Posted by Michael Kennedy on March 23rd, 2017 (All posts by Michael Kennedy)
I have been wondering why the political left, and to some extent the right, has been so enthusiastic about Muslim immigration. Islam is just not compatible with the liberal traditions of the West. So why the continued efforts to import Muslims ?
There’s no economic argument for importing Syrians or Turks. Muslims are overwhelmingly represented on the welfare roles. In Denmark, people from MENA countries make up 5% of the population, but consume 40% of welfare benefits. This is a story across Europe. It is not just the new arrivals. Turks in Germany have been there for a couple of generations and have been the worst performing economic group in the country. Estimates put the total working population at 20%, while the rest live off welfare benefits. Then there is the issue of sky high Muslim crime rates.
The incident in London yesterday made clear that assimilation is not going to solve the problem. The terrorist was British born. Most of the sexual abusers in Rotherham were British born to Muslim immigrants.
In September 2012, investigations by The Times based on confidential police and social services documents, found that abuse had been much more widespread than acknowledged.[24][25] It uncovered systematic sexual abuse of white girls by British Asian men (mostly of Pakistani origin)[26] in Rotherham for which people were not being prosecuted.
Not only were they not being prosecuted but the British authorities had been covering up the abuse for years Why ?
Is there popular support for importing these people, despite their uselessness as citizens? Again, there’s no data to suggest this is the case. European leaders could have put the issue to the voters, but they fanatically avoid it. In fact, anyone who dares run on the issue is branded a Nazi. Politicians love democracy when they are assured of winning. They avoid it when they are assured of losing. Therefore, it is safe to assume they don’t think this is a winner for them.
So, the politicians seem to favor the immigrants over their own citizens. Why ?
If it is not good economics or good politics, why is the European ruling class hell bent on replacing their native population with openly hostile foreigners? Mass insanity is the tempting response, but that’s just another way of blaming magic. If it were mass insanity, it would have some sort of external cause, like a virus that strikes middle-aged white politicians. How come it only seems to cause hyper-altruism among people in political power? It’s a fun thing to say, but it is not fruitful speculation.
A better answer may be that this is the inevitable result of the feminization of Western civilization.
Here, we might be getting somewhere. What is this about ?
Look at the reaction to Donald Trump among the ruling class of the United States. He is detested, mostly by upper class women. Their reason is he has a penis and enjoys using it. As a comparison, Le Pen’s support is lowest among upper middle-class women in France. Sweden, which now runs on the principles of the womyn’s studies department at your local university, is also the poster child for immigration restriction. The broads in charge of that country have destroyed at least two of their cities with Muslim migrants.
The speculation is amusing and might even have a point. What about male politicians?
The trouble is the men of the political class are mostly pussies. Look at the men in positions of authority in the West. Barak Obama was a wigger dork. Paul Ryan is a ridiculous pussy, afraid of his own shadow. The males in Western politics are effeminate, fragile peopel, who spent their youth in the library. There are no tough guys, former soldiers or adventurers in Western politics. It’s all power-skirts and the men who secretly wish to dress like them. The result is the female side is creating drama and the male side is sobbing in the corner, promising to hold the camera steady.
And boy do they hate Trump !
But that’s not a “why?”, is it? Why would females want such a thing?
It’s not so strange at this point why leftists want unlimited immigration–they’ve lost a lot of their support among native populations–the question is what were their grandparents thinking? Why did the Labor Party in England open the doors starting so soon after they took power after WWII? Granted, the doors were opened only slightly at first, but even letting in a couple hundred migrants from Jamaica, etc., made quite clear that there was no public support at all for it. They had a stranglehold on the English working class, why did they feel the need to start to replace them with foreigners?
My sense is that a lot of leftist politicians at that time were the sort of communists who come from the mines and the factories, but they were gradually replaced by the commies from the universities, who are an entirely different creature, and who in general have zero affinity or affection for actual workers.
More on “Known Wolf attacks like London.
No concern noted by western governments. Two in two days including Belgium.
Western pols expected Muslim immigrants to vote to keep those same pols in power (UK), and/or to be available as low-wage workers in countries where the natives had been having few children (Germany).
Is there popular support for importing these people, despite their uselessness as citizens?
This statement begs the question. It may be that many of these people are bad citizens because western govts expected little of them and didn’t insist they assimilate. The US experience hasn’t been without problems, but on the whole it looks as though we’ve done a better job of it by encouraging Muslim immigrants (like other immigrants) to assimilate into American culture. Our main mistake may have been to reduce or eliminate in recent years the emphasis on assimilation.
I have been wondering why the political left, and to some extent the right,
Give me a break, It’s not left or right, simply put it’s your faults all.
First by accepting this sort of “rubbish” in your society despite their behaviors for decades, their attitude against the western world.
They eat & fed by western turn around to unrein on you
I put to you these stories from Britton, read it and think about those ugly faces are the most poisonous ever and filthy guys sadly having been accepted and living in western world.
Forgot your democracy and freedom, these guys do not deserve it from start they laughing on you.
Brits either use them in some place around the word which a history telling us, now their breads scorpion that kills hiddenlly the west societies because they kept them
London’s Metropolitan Police said its investigators had so far identified 5795 different individuals as possible victims of News of the World phone hacking.
Hook-handed hate cleric
Waiting for the fatwa
BBC, Thursday, 15 August, 2002, 17:06 GMT 18:06 UK
You know what you should do:
Any one who did not obey the rules of law in western world, strip their citizenship documents send him and his family mumblers back to his origin land, then you will leave safe and happy.
This the only way that the western should do and nothing else that kill this cancer from the western society.
Hook-handed hate cleric
Abu Hamza’s family is allowed to STAY in £1.25m home and claim £33,800 benefits
This isn’t going to last, one way or another, duh.
The various European governments that have nothing to say about the murder of their own citizens will not survive. The mainstream left is too heavily committed to mass immigration to remain intact, and the mainstream right is worthless and irrelevant.
I obviously can’t predict the future, but I suspect that the first real break will be France. My present hypothesis: I expect Marine Le Pen to lose. The winner will double-down on appeasing the muzzies, which will succeed every bit as well as the Munich conference succeeded in appeasing Hitler. At some point the French state will collapse into widespread chaos- I mean, even more so than now. The violence will of course continue- but this time some of it will be directed at Muslims. This will result in yet more violence, with the French state as usual siding with the Muslims.
At some point there will be an open break, with ethnically French soldiers defying the government to defend their ethnically French fellow citizens. As the crisis continues and escalates, eventually this will turn into a real war with real killing. Either France will clean out their Muslim minority, or France will cease to exist. Either way, there will be myriad dead, and likely myriad refugees as well. Similar events will likely play out in the rest of Europe as well.
I just don’t see the feminist-dominated zeropean political classes remaining relevant to this struggle, period.
There is a deeper, psychological connection that is missing here.
Both the progressive/marxist/socialist ruling elites and the muslim community in general, and the extremists certainly, are hostile to many of the basic tenets of western technological, vaguely capitalist, and generally tolerant society.
Anywhere you look in western society, the progressives, whatever they call themselves, have subverted the educational and political systems to teach and act against the major elements of classically liberal society.
Islam is a totalitarian theocratic ideology which epitomizes the fascist doctrine of “everything from the state, nothing outside the state”, by replacing state with sharia law.
The end result is the same—an end to the rule of law and respect for individual rights, to be replaced by the dictates of whichever politician or imam has gained sufficient power to become the spokesman for the correct ideology or the deity.
Their seeming alliance is purely a marriage of convenience, as each side secretly believes the other is weak and flawed, and that, once the common enemy is destroyed, the alliance can be terminated, along with their former allies.
Is there truly any doubt that, once a totalitarian progressive state was in power, purges of its backward muslim elements would quickly follow? Or, in the reverse case, that an islamic state would not immediately begin to cleanse itself of any contaminating ideas derived from non-koranic sources?
The 20th century saw the flowering of collectivist ideology, producing the poisonous fruit of fascism, communism, socialism, and various despotisms of one flavor or another throughout Asia, Africa, and South America, in a frenzied laboratory of social experiments that left hundreds of millions dead, and whole cultures impoverished and destroyed.
Allowing the continued rise of either of these two toxic ideologies, whose only true objective is the destruction of western liberal society, will surely lead to an immensely destructive period which might very well eclipse the slaughter of the last century in every way.
The only avenue which can lead to a successful outcome against these powerful adversaries is the rediscovery, and re-emphasis, of the primacy of the rights and liberties of the individual against any and all collectivist fantasies, secular or religious.
As an aside, it is amazing to behold the endless provocations by the islamic fascists, and the endless ability of the elites to pretend it isn’t happening, in a Europe whose entire history is soaked in the blood of one religious war after another, and which within living memory tried to send an entire faith into the ovens to protect its culture.
What lunacy drives these provocations, and what lunacy they will provoke in the native populations, will be a fearful spectacle to behold as it all plays out over the next generation. I truly doubt the end results will be anything either side expects to happen, nor will either group survive the coming conflict, although what replaces them may very well be just as bad or worse.
Veryretired: great comment!!
There are times when brutality is the only answer. They are war with us and right now we don’t have the stomach to win this.
This should should be fought covertly with spies and electronic bugging. Those who instigate the violence should simply dis-appear along with their followers. Nasty? Sure,but the only thing some will understand.
The ‘Guilt’ peddlers did not intend this as a result. It is, however, what they will accept because it is still their basis for power. Popular votes are avoided when possible because the general populace is never to be allowed to see how much their opinions differ from their elite rulers’ opinions.
Thus, the US got Obama telling us we can ‘absorb’ terror attacks. The UK got a London mayor telling them terror is ‘part and parcel’ of life in the city. They got Rotherham, ongoing for over a decade, because their rulers dared not expose what they had wrought with their ‘progressive’ policies.
Swedes, Norwegians, Danes, Belgians, French, etc, all are getting the SAME results from the SAME policies. And it all has to be accepted because the ‘progressive Left’ requires it for their positions of power.
I don’t think “feminization” is a very parsimonious solution. I think it has more to do with the equality and fairness based ideology of the Left. Visit websites like Huffpo, Talking Points Memo, Daily Kos, and read some of the relevant articles and I think you’ll see the connecting thread. The predispositions that manifest themselves as a desire for fairness and equality are part of our evolved human nature. Of course, there are other, sometimes conflicting aspects of our nature, but these two happen have been very prominently expressed on the left of the ideological spectrum for some time. The current result is an ideology whose ideal is a world of perfect equality between individuals with no boundaries and, consequently, equal opportunity for all.
Essentially the same ideology has been with us for more than a century, and was the “root cause” of the genesis of the Blank Slate debacle. The problem is that human individuals and human populations are not equal, physically or mentally. In other words, the current leftist ideal is a utopia, divorced from reality. The relevant predispositions referred to above exist because, at some time in the very distant past when our environment was radically different from what it is now, they happened to promote the survival and reproduction of individual genes. Obviously, it cannot be assumed that the same genes accomplish the same things in the modern civilizations we live in today. In fact, they don’t. What the leftists are doing by blindly and thoughtlessly responding to the same emotions in the context of modern civilization is risking a dysfunctional society at best and mass suicide at worst, and making every effort to drag the rest of us along with them. The problem is that so few understand what is going on. As this post demonstrates, we have a great deal of trouble putting our finger on the real problem because of this lack of understanding.
It would not surprise me at all to learn that there is also some ghastly psycho-sexual sadistic urge at work among those feminists/socialists who are all keen on Muslim immigration into Western European countries. It’s as if (having reduced their native males to emasculated sitzsprinklers) they long to be brutally dominated by the exotic barbarian “other”. Or see younger and prettier women be brutally dominated by the unashamedly masculine “Other” in some kind of psychic revenge.
“the politicians seem to favor the immigrants over their own citizens”: it’s no mystery. Blair admitted floods of immigrants to Britain expecting them to become Labour voters.
“I think we mostly view Muslims’ relationship to their religion the way Christians in the west relate to their religion, which is pretty informally. Yeah you baptize your kid and you might go to church on Christmas, and maybe you even have a cross necklace you wear occasionally, but you don’t really believe that you’re eating the actual body of Christ. You don’t literally think that Jesus rose from the dead. Obviously Mary was not a real virgin. They think Muslims are the same way. Yeah their cranky uncle might kvetch about jihad every Ramadan, but they probably just roll their eyes and walk away with their hummus.”
Jonathan… go to the Pew or Gallup web sites — either will do — and look up the polls they’ve done throughout the Islamic world re: death for apostasy, stoning for sex out of wedlock, etc.
For Jordan, supposedly a ‘moderate, secular’ state the percentages are 86% and 70% respectively IN FAVOR. That is typical. The only outliers are Turkey and Lebanon, where perhaps one in seven or eight people favor the primacy of sharia law and amputating that hands of thieves.
Muslims are religious fascists. That is their operating system. They do not live in peace alongside other peoples. There are no exceptions in the human record. None.
Okay, let’s get rid of all of this BS and get down to the real reason why leftists want this immigrants: another victim group to own for decades.
They’re losing the unions as a victim group, so they are desperately in need of a replacement victim group. They have most of the blacks and all of the feminists and most of the Hispanics and LGBTQ-whatever alliance. But without the traditional union support (white, blue collar, religious, family-oriented), they simply are running into a wall. The leftists have shown a preference for urban tech over rust belt manufacturing because that is where the money is. But that preference has lost them votes. So Muslim immigrants are the next big voting bloc for the future.
Now, as to the self-destructive right-wing politicians who support this immigration, it boils down to a “we are just as enlightened as the liberals” about these non-assimilating groups. The problem is that the leftists aren’t in any way enlightened; they are simply working the system for their own self-interest. The right wing boobs who trail along haven’t a clue.
I’m remembering something written by the late David Yeagely, a Comanche Indian who blogged under the traditional name Bad Eagle. Here he is describing an incident in a class he was teaching at Oklahoma State.
“LOOK, DR. YEAGLEY, I don’t see anything about my culture to be proud of. It’s all nothing. My race is just nothing.”
The girl was white. She was tall and pretty, with amber hair and brown eyes. For convenience’ sake, let’s call her “Rachel.”
I had been leading a class on social psychology, in which we discussed patriotism – what it means to be a people or a nation. The discussion had been quite lively. But when Rachel spoke, everyone fell silent.
“Look at your culture,” she said to me. “Look at American Indian tradition. Now I think that’s really great. You have something to be proud of. My culture is nothing.”
“You’re not proud to be American?” I asked.
“Oh, I’m happy to be American, but I’m not proud of how America came about.”
Her choice of words was telling. She was “happy” to be an American. But not “proud” of it.
On one level, I wasn’t surprised. I knew the head of our American History department at Oklahoma State University-OKC, and I recognized his hackneyed liberal jargon in Rachel’s words. She had taken one of his courses, with predictable results.
Yet, I was still stunned. Her words disturbed and offended me in a way that I could not quite enunciate.
and
As I lay awake that night, I thought of an old story by Kay Boyle, written in 1941, called “Defeat.” It’s about the French women in the German-occupied village of Pontcharra. All the French men were away at war. It was the 14th of July, Bastille Day, when Frenchmen were usually proud to be French. The village women, however, chose that day to give in to the German men.
They did it innocently enough. The women just wanted to wear their fancy holiday dresses. They wanted to drink and dance. And the Germans were the only men around with whom they could do it.
So they gave in.
The Cheyenne people have a saying: A nation is never conquered until the hearts of its women are on the ground.
and
When Rachel denounced her people, she did it with the serene self-confidence of a High Priestess reciting a liturgy. She said it without fear of criticism or censure. And she received none. The other students listened in silence, their eyes moving timidly back and forth between me and Rachel, as if unsure which of us constituted a higher authority.
and
By giving in to the German conquerors, those French women in the Kay Boyle story had betrayed their men. But it was an understandable betrayal. Their men were gone. The Germans were in command.
Who had conquered Rachel’s people? What had led her to disrespect them? Why did she behave like a woman of a defeated tribe?
media Ver Terrorists
“Why did she behave like a woman of a defeated tribe?”
Because the insipid men, whom the women of her tribe have made that way, and whom they despise, who disgust them, make her and all women of her tribe desperate for men, for conquerors.
LONDON’S TERROR ATTACK EXPOSES A RIGHT-WING FALLACY
BY ISOBEL THOMPSON, MARCH 24, 2017 8:30 AM
The leaders of Europe know the stupidity started by America’s reaction to 9/11, has created vast destruction and mass exodus of peoples, from a series of wars, that they too are responsible for. They feel guilty.
The young America woman had some idea about the genocides committed in the securing of the country she was born in. She feels guilty.
The young Muslims displaced by the aforementioned wars, are in transition between very strict religious states, and the freedom that the west takes for granted. They also have the trauma of defeat, and all that will make all kinds of crazy things, seem like good ideas.
You were expecting something different, as a result of the history we have created? Not me.
A major part of Europe’s problem is that all the Alpha males were killed off in the two World Wars. All that’s left are Betas (or worse).
The Vikings will never arise again to defend Scandinavia; ditto France, ditto Germany. The necessary bloodlines have vanished.
The “E” in “Europe” stands for “Eloi.”
I think it’s pretty clear that: what is going on is so bizarre that it can’t be explained by mere bad reasoning/bad judgment on policy matters; there has to be a major psychological component.
I’m remembering a post that appeared at the short-lived blog Joy of Knitting, which was written by a woman in Italy.
Cupio dissolvi…These words have been going through my mind for quite a long time now. It’s Latin. They mean “I (deeply) wish to be annihilated/to annihilate myself”, the passive form signifying that the action can be carried out both by an external agent or by the subject himself…Cupio dissolvi… Through all the screaming and the shouting and the wailing and the waving of the rainbow cloth by those who invoke peace but want appeasement, I hear these terrible words ringing in my ears. These people have had this precious gift, this civilization, and they have got bored with it. They take all the advantages it offers them for granted, and despise the ideals that have powered it. They wish for annihilation, the next new thing, as if it was a wonderful party. Won’t it be great, dancing on the ruins?
Another Joy of Knitting post that is relevant to the discussion here:
In an argument I have often observed people instinctively side with the aggressor even if personal safety was not at stake. The attacker is stronger, faster, more determined. By his nature fated to triumph over his enemy, he becomes an object of admiration. Sheer destructive violence is more fascinating to many than playing by the rules. I believe that siding with the aggressor is a primeval survival trait. Along with death wish, desiring the extermination of all rivals, being on the side of the winner ensured a longer life. These traits were superseded with the onset of civilisation, but they never disappeared. Nowadays we can see death wish fuelling peacenik rage, but it’s a death wish that turns against the very society in which they were born, bred and pampered so much that they never grew up into responsible adults. Likewise, instead of siding with boring, humdrum democracy, they support those who want to destroy it. In their boundless love for violence they identify with the aggressor so much that they glamorise terrorism, sincerely believing that in the final Armageddon the enemy will be grateful and spare them. He won’t. Once I read a sentence, maybe in Cyril M. Kornbluth’s “The Marching Morons”, that went “nobody invites the hangman to the victory banquet”. These babes in the wood will realise it only when it’s too late. As they cloak their deadly hatred of Western civilisation under a pretence of pacifism, so they justify their passionate love for the aggressor by pretending he’s the helpless victim. The intellectuals’ secret love for violence must also be taken into account. Living secure lives, hermetically insulated from reality, they long for excitement. Once they inebriated themselves contemplating Mussolini’s “masculine figure”, then they were all agog for proletarian violence, now they enthuse about the guerrilla of the month. Living mostly in their heads, they want a bit of action and revel in the total destruction they can only dream about.
None of these reasons makes the slightest sense. Try to think outside the box, and maybe it will become obvious to you.
It’s really very simple.
It goes back to the traumas of World War I and World War II. Consider this narrative:
In 1914-1918, the nations of Europe, under the influence of patriotism and national pride, engaged in four years of incredibly bloody war. It isn’t just that it happened, it’s that it went on for years, with millions of young men pushed into the slaughter of trench warfare.
Then in 1939-1945, Europe’s strongest nation, gone mad with national and racial pride, fought another bloody war, and also committed gigantic crimes.
The post-World-War-II program of the European elite had a goal: NEVER AGAIN. Nationality and racial identity were seen as the roots of the horrors; they had to go. The Common Market and European Union were created to bring about a “United States of Europe”, ending the sovereignty of Europe’s nations, and their ability to make war.
The Nazi crimes came from their beliefs about racial and cultural differences. Therefore, any idea which resembled Nazi thinking in any way was presumed wrong. No respectable person could ever think any such thoughts.
The political and cultural “establishment” trained itself – conditioned itself – to reject all such thoughts. Recognizing any problematic ethnic or cultural difference is unconsciously (and sometimes consciously) equated to Nazi demonization of Jews and idolization of Germanness.
They have programmed themselves not to see such differences, ever. I have seen a Dutchman write that the present wave of MENA immigration will be no problem for the Netherlands, because the Golden Age of the Netherlands also followed a wave of immigration. That previous wave was the movement of Protestants from the “Spanish Netherlands” (what is now Belgium) to Holland in the late 1500s. The different qualities of the two migrations are obvious, but he literally can’t see the differences.
The “establishment” controls the schools, the mass media, and the news organs. No one is allowed to see the problems or think about them – except wicked outsiders like Wilders.
That’s what paralyzes Europe in this area.
Early on this blog we often commented about a culture that believed neither in reproducing nor in protecting itself.
Now, in 2017, we’re deeper in the pit, twice electing Obama who figuratively spat on our culture and literally decimated our military; modern culture & his health system produced a nation where the average man’s life expectancy is shortening.
I thought Trump was a really irritating guy, but he won and I listened to him and I saw that cabinet take shape and his grandchildren holding his hand and I thought, maybe, maybe we can shake off this stagnation. Energy seemed to go from him to those around him and we saw people look released, free.
Gorsuch spoke with the kind of quiet certainty of a certain kind of (alpha) man; his horizons seemed wide and his sense of the rule of law lovely. Tillerson’s voice was resonant and Haley’s was firm.
And today, the health bill fails; speculation about the surveillance: whatever it was, it was dark, weird, deadening.
Any renaissance, any revolution is not going to be easy. Indeed, the tone of you all’s comments implies it may not be possible. (I’m not arguing, just wish you were wrong.) Hell, even the Pope has hazy demography and insufficient passion for the life force. And our culture knows only unamerican American history. I think the doubts on this thread are less about capacity – we could rev up the factories in 1941 and rev up the school system in 1959 – are we that less capable today? They are, really, all about will – will to somehow put together a health bill that brings the productivity of free enterprise, the will to offer a fight but also an alternative to the nihilism of ISIS. Most of all we need to look at the last 300 years or so and really acknowledge and be thankful for what the free market, the dignity of the bourgeois, the scientific method, high literacy, etc. etc. have, intertwined with political and religious liberty, brought,
What we have to find again is the sublime. The sublime is muscular – David is no metrosexual. But it is also procreative. So probably accepting sex as important might not be a bad beginning.
Rich R…much truth in what you say, but not the *whole* story, I think….the same phenomena we are seeing in Europe are also present in the US, albeit at what is (for now, at least) a lower decibel level.
It’s interesting, and somewhat supportive of Rich’s comment, that Marine le Pen is described as “far right” for her immigration and antiMuslim policies. She is actually a pretty standard French Socialist on economic maters. “Far Right” seems to be an all encompassing term for what we don’t like.
David Foster: Oh yes. There are related phenomena. In the 1800s, and continuing into the 1900s, European imperialists (and American white supremacists) committed a great many crimes which they rationalized with bogus ideas about race. Ending those crimes required defeating those ideas. In the view of the liberal or progressive, those ideas are insidious. To suppress them, it was not enough just to mark them “Wrong”, they had to be made crimethink, along with any idea that resembled them, or could possibly support them.
Stephen Pinker has a story in his book The Blank Slate: a neuroscientist showed that the visual cortex of a cat is largely formed before birth, and another scientist promptly called him a fascist. WTF (you may say)? Well, if important brain characteristics develop before birth, they must be genetically determined, i.e. hereditary. And if brain characteristics are hereditary…
This is compounded by the Left’s emotional attachment to “fighting racism”. The defeat of racism was the last great victory of liberalism. There is some retro-rationalization about this today on the Right, but the history is clear: it was liberals and progressives who did the heavy lifting; conservatives were indifferent or even hostile.
The Left wants to relive that battle even more as their economic program has collapsed; it makes them feel good. Thus the present mania for seeing racism everywhere, and fanatical rejection of anything that might be “racist” – including acknowledgement of ethnic differences in crime and other behavior.
Here is an older article supporting the same conclusion:
How the Feminists’ “War against Boys” Paved the Way for Islam
https://www.brusselsjournal.com/node/1300
Racism, like mainstream global-warming science and other lefty enthusiasms, is a racket in the modern USA. The racket is run by academic race-studies departments, equal-opportunity bureaucracies, anti-racist NGOs and pols and media people as a fundraising and political trolling tool and manipulative tactic. There’s lots of money in it since so many non-racists in the white majority genuinely want to do good, can be bullied into participating in anti-racist or anti-white rituals of correctness (including by donating money), and can be forced to pay up big-time in financial penalties for violating any of the many anti-racist rules and regulations that are now built into our laws, regulations and institutions.
Of course there is real racism but there is much less of it than there used to be. If this were not true appeals to anti-racism wouldn’t be as effective as they are with the white majority. But such appeals have been vastly overdone, and there is a political reaction as people have come to notice that only members of some groups are accused of racism, that the accusations are often false, that racism by members of other groups goes unremarked, and that the Left’s favored remedies for racism tend to incentivize rather than discourage new findings of racism. Trump’s election was among other things a symptom of this reaction.
““Far Right” seems to be an all encompassing term for what we don’t like.”
I remember when the anti-Gorbachev coup plotters were described by the MSM as being ultra-conservative. Yeah, that’s just the perfect word for unreconstructed commies.