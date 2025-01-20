Biden, Scandals, and His Place in History: A First Look

I was going to write a post a few days ago regarding the historical legacy of the Biden administration, but I had a sense that the scoundrel wasn’t quite done yet and so I held off.
With the news this morning that Biden has pardoned Milley, Fauci, and the J6 Committee members I’m glad I did.
That old villain Lenin once said, “There are decades where nothing happens; and there are weeks where decades happen.” Well, four years is a bit more than a few weeks, but in one very important respect this has been one of the most consequential administrations in American history.
That one respect I am speaking of is scandal.
We’ve had presidential scandals in the past: presidents obstructing justice over flings with interns, presidents obstructing justice over second-rate burglaries, presidents selling arms to Iran in order to run guns to the Contras. Note those are just the ones we know about. I would argue that the way Carter treated the country as his moral possession was an underappreciated scandal.
However, all of those scandals (that we know of) constitute the JV team compared to the record of the Biden years. With Scranton Joe and friends we are talking about historical, shaking faith in the Constitutional system to the core, type stuff. Things that you find only in a Third World country or maybe a Mel Brooks movie.
I’m going to take a historian’s view and list five scandals that not only constitute things that are hard to square with the notion of a republic governed by laws and beholden to a free people with inalienable rights, butt that will have damaged our political norms for decades to come. This record of scandal should follow Biden, and those who enabled him, through history.
These are not the abusive actions of some faceless bureaucrat in the CIA, or subterranean troll toiling away in the bowls of the EPA, but rather deliberate and active conspiracies at the highest levels of the Biden administration and government. The enormity of the scandals lies not just with Biden, but with all of those in the DC establishment who enabled him and who will remain when Joe leaves town.
You can add other scandals such as fiscal insolvency, immigration and the hollowing out of the military. However, those scandals, while possibly dramatic in their future outcomes, are more policy blunders with effects as-yet unrealized. Don’t think so? We’ll see. But several thousand years of empirical evidence shows that it’s hard to predict things, especially the future. We’ll just have to keep playing the game and find out about those.
The Cover-Up of Biden’s Physical and Mental Disabilities
The fact that Biden was in mental decline has been obvious for years, even during the 2020 Election. That decline seemed to accelerate once he took office, and the alarming nature of his various missteps was rivaled only by the political establishment’s closing of ranks in telling us to ignore our lying eyes. Even when Biden’s disastrous debate performance last June finally allowed the story to break cover, they still tried to cover it up.
Why is this important?
The first reason is that presidential administrations are by nature entropic with power drifting to the bureaucracy. It takes a lot of energy from the West Wing, and from the president specifically, to keep things on track. From Day 1 Biden’s team was limiting him to what amounted to a six-hour daily schedule. In all likelihood, given the terms under which he got the nomination in March 2020, that was a feature and not a bug of his presidency. Biden was attractive to the Democrats not only because he was willing to be a figurehead but because he had little ability to be anything else.
The second and more damaging reason is that it violates Constitutional norms. Executive power is outlined in Article II and is embodied in the person of the president. The executive power of the federal government comes from only that one person, the president. No one may wield that power independently of him. However, as we have seen recently from belated news accounts in the Wall Street Journal and New York Times, Biden was unable to wield that power. In a recent interview with Bari Weiss, Speaker Mike Johnson related a meeting with Biden where the man couldn’t even remember executive orders (in this case, regarding LNG exports) that he had signed just a few weeks before.
So who was exercising executive power in the federal government? Who was enabling the Biden regency?
The other violation of Constitutional norms is that there already was a remedy for presidential incapacity, the 25th Amendment. There were to be no more Edith Wilson scenarios. Jill and Joe Biden and indeed the powers in the Democratic Party decided to ignore the Constitution and allow a medically unfit man to remain in office because it fit their own purposes.
In short, the Biden presidency was enabled from the beginning as a cross between a soft coup and a Mafia bust-out, with the various parts of the DC establishment propping up a decrepit man in order to use his Constitutional power for their own benefit.
The Biden Family Corruption
Another “secret” of the Biden family was its corruption. Nobody denied that Hunter Biden was the curious recipient of millions of dollars of foreign money, but the powers-that-be maintained the polite fiction that it had nothing to do with Joe. We were told that the fact that Hunter Biden’s only asset was his last name was just coincidental.
James Comer’s House Oversight Committee released a series of reports detailing the flow of said foreign money to various Biden family members.
Despite Joe’s repeated insistence that he had no interaction with any of Hunter’s business associates, Comer’s committee found that Joe had met with nearly every one of Hunter’s foreign associates who was funneling money to his family.
The belief that those foreign entities that had shoveled all that money at the Biden family would just walk away once their old “business partner” became the most powerful person in the world is delusional. The thing about political corruption, outside of the specific quid pro quo involved, is that once you go on the take you can never get off. You’re stuck. Remember, this was after we were fed years of the Russian Collusion Hoax, according to which a once-compromised Trump was somehow forever Putin’s puppet.
We are supposed to believe that there is no connection between the fact that two of the main sources of Biden’s foreign lucre are Ukraine and China, and the fact that those countries comprise two of the greatest foreign-policy challenges of the Biden administration.
The ugly truth is that President Joe Biden was as corrupt as a Chicago politician. And as shocking as it may seem, we need to ask whether the President of the United State was an unregistered foreign agent.
Lawfare Against Political Opponents
The Biden Administration’s unprecedented use of law enforcement and the legal system, from FBI raids to criminal indictments, against a once-and-future political opponent (Trump) of the President of the United States has been well-documented.
I have documented the probable conspiracy of the Biden Department of Justice with various local district attorneys concerning dodgy indictments. As I once said, we are in Lavrentiy Beria/NKVD territory here, where if you show me the man I will show you the crime.
This is more than just about Donald Trump. This is also about the October 5, 2021 letter by Merrick Garland authorizing the FBI to investigate parents who protested at school-board meetings. This is about the FBI investigating congregants at Latin Masses. This about the FBI conducting the largest criminal investigation in American history, against the people who protested Biden’s election on Jan. 6, based on the discredited pretext that the protesters were engaged in an “insurrection.”
To top it off, Joe Biden himself, in a major presidential address on September 1, 2022, called his political opponents, not only Donald Trump but also Trump’s supporters, “… an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our republic” — thereby legitimizing the use of extraordinary measures to stop them.
Censorship of American Citizens
We learned from the Twitter Files and other information sources about a vast government effort to censor speech under the framework of “fighting misinformation.” From phone calls by government officials to social media companies, demanding that information be suppressed, to public funding of entities such as the State Department’s “Global Information Center” and DHS’s “Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency,” to allied NGOs such as the “Election Integrity Project” which acted as Biden administration cut-outs, there was a vast conspiracy to suppress American’s Constitutional rights.
US District Court Judge Terry Doughty, in a ruling on Missouri v. Biden, called the Biden administration’s actions “the most massive attack against free speech in United States history.” A few months after that a federal appellate court nailed the Biden administration for “suppressing millions of protected free speech postings by American citizens.”
There have been previous attempts by the government to censor free speech: The Alien and Sedition Acts in 1798, and the Sedition Act of 1918. Those acts were quickly struck down and have been acknowledged as a black stain on American freedoms.
In contrast, former Democratic presidential candidate and Biden administration official John Kerry probably spoke for many of his colleagues when he stated, in regard to those opposing the Democrats’ climate change agenda, that “Our First Amendment stands as a major block to the ability to be able to hammer [disinformation] out of existence. What we need is to win…the right to govern by hopefully winning enough votes that you’re free to be able to implement change.”
Abuse of the Pardon Privilege
Presidents have the constitutional power to issue pardons. There are few if any limits on that power. That power was granted to the Executive in order to correct those times when people have been wrongly prosecuted and convicted. Sometimes that power is abused, witness Clinton’s last-minute pardon of the financier Marc Rich.
Last month, Joe Biden pardoned his son Hunter, after promising that he would not do so after the younger Biden was convicted of lying on a federal form in order to acquire a firearm. What was even more controversial was that the pardon did not only apply to the gun case and an unrelated tax case, but to any and all of Hunter’s unspecified activities over a 10 year period.
The accepted norm is that the power to pardon exists for those who have been already prosecuted and convicted of a crime. Therefore, we know as a matter of public record for what crime the individual has been pardoned.
Hunter of course was the bag man for the Biden family, collecting millions of dollars through shady business deals with foreign actors, as part of one the greatest scandals in American history. His father’s pardon of him immunized him from prosecution for any of those actions. Not only did Joe protect himself by pardoning Hunter, but in all probability he buried a list of unknown crimes that will never see the light of day.
Just this morning, at almost the final hour, Biden issued similar preemptive pardons for General Milley, Anthony Fauci, and members of the Jan. 6 Committee under the pretext of shielding them from politically motivated prosecutions. Of course, shielding them from politically-motivated prosecutions is simply another way of protecting one’s political allies from accountability.
So we see that, as his parting gift, Joe (or his handlers) has through his pardons legitimated the obstruction of justice by his abuse of the Constitution.
12:00 PM cannot come fast enough.
10 thoughts on “Biden, Scandals, and His Place in History: A First Look”
The Far Left always accuses other people of doing what they are planning to do. And they are planning to destroy anyone who does not kiss their ring.
The Lefties who got “Joe Biden’s” signature on the pardons for Milley etc were sending a very strong message to any honest person who goes to the DC Swamp to work with President Trump — once Trump’s term in office is over, we will come for you!
The pardons for Milley et al need to be overturned on the basis that “Joe Biden” was mentally incompetent when he “signed” them. And let “Joe Biden” appear at grueling Congressional Hearings to try to prove that he is mentally competent!
murderers, mike byrd, fauci, scoundrels, schiff cheney, kinzinger and other ruffians, milley
So Byron York called it https://x.com/ByronYork/status/1881307646952960273 yesterday.
At just about the last minute, Biden pardons his family members
https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/statements-releases/2025/01/20/statement-from-president-joe-biden-16/
He granted clemency to Leonard Peltier to spend the remainder of his life sentence in home confinement because “suffers from severe health ailments, and has spent the majority of his life in prison” Well that’s what life sentence for double homicide means especially when you kill law enforcement
Five minutes left
The pardons for Milley et al need to be overturned on the basis that “Joe Biden” was mentally incompetent when he “signed” them.
This should happen and now.
I’m not a lawyer but it sure seems to me that a guy who can’t stand trial because he’s too incompetent can’t actually issue pardons to anyone. Trump should assert this and have his DoJ issue indictments as needed. Let’s see if the Supreme court agrees.
This would shine a spotlight on the fact that we don’t know who exactly has been making decisions for the country and we should find out.
The only saving grace for these outrageous acts is that invocation of a pardon to avoid charging and trial is, per Burdick v. United States, an admission of guilt for the crime(s) charged, and as such the Fifth Amendment protection against self-incrimination is not available to anyone who accepts it. These folks are between a rock and hard place if, God willing, Trump’s DOJ or Congress wants to interview them.
There is another possible path for prosecutions which is at the state level. Florida had a grand jury for the past 6 months investigating COVID vaccines but returned no indictments
The combination of a Republican Congress and a Trump DOJ has some interesting possibilities.
Congress could call Biden administration, West Wing people to testify. Trump could then block their attempt to claim executive privilege by waiving it. if they refuse to testify then Congress can refer them to DOJ for contempt where it will be Bondi and not Garland… I’, sure they have Steve Bannon’s old jail cell ready to go
The people who were pardoned do have that problem of not being able to use the 5th Amendment. They would also be subject to perjury charges as well… which again would be referred back to Bondi and the GOP DOJ.
Ordinarily I wouldn’t put much hope in questioning the likes of Fauci or Milley. However unlike previous times when those two guys testified, it’s going to be friendly people running DoD and NIH in Hesgeth and Bhattacharya. I expect there will alot more cooperation between Congress and the executive branch over the next 2 years in terms of feeding stuff from the archives to investigators.
There is one definite side benefit to Biden’s shabby pardon fest is that it will create some initial political room for Trump to move his agenda.
The Democrats and the Left hasn’t been doing too well since the election. They are demoralized, their media adjuncts are financially collapsing, and watching the confirmation hearings they were unable to land a punch – in fact they looked terrible.
The fact that Biden pardoned his family and having it announced at literally the last moment while he was on the dais at the Capitol was beyond shabby and everyone knows it. He didn’t have even the flimsy excuse of Hunter’s to justify it. Biden (or probably Jill) just shafted the Democrats on the way out of town; thanks for kicking me off the ticket, I’m going to take care of my family and leave with you a stinking mess, so long and thanks for the fish,
Trump is coming in with a shock and awe campaign, if you listened to his inaugural speech the term “historic betrayal” was the perfect sentiment that met Biden’s last moments.
Trump has a bit of a judo master in him in terms of taking the energy generated by the other wide and using it against them. Today all energy coming from the Democrats is negative, if this was a war movie they would have broken ranks in a rout and Trump would be calling in the cavalry to mop them up
My legal opinions are probably worth every bit as much as my medical opinions, but as the man said, I have lots and I’ll let you have them cheap.
First: As far as the Biden, inc. machine, there are a lot of un-pardoned participants out there. Let’s not let the fact that some of the biggest fish are out of reach prevent finding out just what was going on. Then, there’s still the money. A pardon may end criminal peril, it doesn’t affect civil liability or insulate the government from seeking to confiscate the proceeds of a criminal enterprise. I doubt all the money went to hookers and blow. State jeopardy still applies, I’ve heard that Hunter was known to spend time in Texas, what about Florida?
Second: The same goes for Fauci, et al.
Third: The Jan. 6 committee is an especially target rich environment. Staff, witnesses, just what happened to all the documents and who wiped them? You need to think of the little people.
This story gives some insight as to what Biden is/was all about:
https://chicagoboyz.net/archives/70051.html
The one of those last-minute pardon that wasn’t like the others was Peltier. I understood in a Joe Biden crooked-wy the Jan. 6 Committee, Fauci, and Milley ones… Biden had been signaling those for a while though I found it awesome that those not on the list were upset, sort of like in a last disaster movie the last train out of town before the meteor hits there are no seats left on the train.
Note too that Petier was favored cause for the radical Left for decades.
While Biden commuted all those death row inmates to life, he didn’t let them out to home confinement. I know Peltier wasn’t on death row, but there are plenty of double murderers who have and will die in prison. Biden is a lot of things, but commuting a guy who killed 2 FBI agents I didn’t see coming. I’ll speculate here but there’s a good chance that somebody in WH, probably staff, decided to slip that one in at the last minute
What I don’t need to speculate on is that there are lot of FBI agents who are very angry right now. The FBI has been used as the Deep State hammer, especially over the past 4 years. Alot of those very angry people probably know where are a lot of those secrets are hidden. If I was Kash Patel, I would be looking among those very angry people for people who have some things to say.