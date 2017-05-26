Worthwhile Reading
(Worthwhile but not very cheerful reading, for the most part, I’m afraid)
“Progressives” as Minor Nobles of Exquisite Breeding and Dubious Character
Related: The New Class War
Ex-Muslims in America meeting in secret for reasons of safety
Bookworm links a carefully-reasoned Victor Davis Hanson about Trump and the accusations being made against him, and contrasts it with “the incoherent rage attack visited upon a conservative friend of mine via a series of text messages from one of the parents in his children’s community.”
American universities as assembly points for the anti-free-speech Left
Case in point: Student mob shrieks at professor and calls for his firing
Manchester and the lies we tell ourselves about terrorism. A good piece, though I would question to use of the word “we” in the title–the intellectual fallacies described in the post are held by a set of people comprising less than 50% of the population…but still, a set of people with considerable power and influence.
In Robert Heinlein’s 1952 story The Year of the Jackpot, a statistician observes many simultaneous indicators suggesting that the society is going totally insane. Young women are removing all their clothes in public, but can’t explain why they are doing it. A man has sued an entire state legislature for alienation of his wife’s affections–and the judge is letting the suit be tried. In another state, a bill has been introduced to repeal the laws of atomic energy–not the relevant statutes, but the natural laws concerning nuclear physics.
I was reminded again of Heinlein’s story by this post: Woman sues candy maker for it’s sugar-filled jelly beans and again by this piece of late-Weimar-level degeneracy.
Hopefully I’ll be able to post some more encouraging links for the next roundup…