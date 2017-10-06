 
    Posted by TM Lutas on October 6th, 2017 (All posts by )

    It is now possible to convert electricity to money using an Internet browser (like the one you’re likely using to read this post) in amounts lower than $0.001, which is the smallest unit of account for the US Dollar. Jobs earning that amount are constantly available by doing math on your computer that works on supporting open ledger systems called blockchains.

    The product of the math work turns into cryptocurrency fractional coins which, when accumulated in large enough amounts can be sold for dollars, euros, yen, or any other conventional currency around.

    The transaction costs are orders of magnitude lower than in the conventional banking system, enough that large classes of transactions that were impractical are now merely somewhat expensive. There’s a lot of room for efficiency improvements at present.

    You can see an experiment running the first iteration I’m working with this concept at the project blog for Charleston Dry Feet. It’s currently generating litoshi from anyone who visits. Proceeds go to the worthy project of fixing Charleston, SC’s deficient storm water drainage system. You can turn the widget on or off with a button click.

     

    2 Responses to “Micro-transactions”

    1. PenGun Says:
      October 6th, 2017 at 1:12 pm

      OK. This is how you convert electricity into crypto money:

      https://www.ebay.com/i/132336814105?rt=nc

      Now this will break even in perhaps a year. After that you can make a small amount above your costs. Mining is very hard on Bitcoin’s blockchain now but it’s worth a lot. There are several other crypto blockchains one can mine and they are not as hard but are worth less.

      TANSTAAFL (There ain’t no such thing as a free lunch) applies strongly here.

    2. Scott Eudaley Says:
      October 7th, 2017 at 3:23 am

      I’m absolutely convinced that blockchain technology is potentially MORE revolutionary than the Internet itself. The Internet decentralized the flow of information. As a result, it disrupted and disintermediated (love that word) every industry on the planet. But money still flows through, and is controlled by, highly centralized organizations, primarily banks, exchanges and governments. Blockchain technology threatens all of that.

      Much of the value of banks and exchanges (and governments) is in their function as ledgers (and final arbiters) for transactions. What happens when that is replaced by a virtual blockchain ledger? Would banks and exchanges, as they exist now, be really necessary? How do you regulate transactions (any kind of transaction) when all that is required to set up a private transaction ledger is a common agreement on an algorithm? How are contracts enforced when they are on a blockchain? What happens to the government’s ability to tax when most transactions can take place anonymously on a blockchain? What happens to the government’s ability to regulate anything on a ledger (and most regulated things are) when that ledger is on a blockchain? What happens when anybody with a computer can start a new currency (there are over 50 cryptocurrencies already, and probably many more I don’t know about)?

      And, of course, there will entirely new problems to deal with–wallet hacking, 51% attacks, etc. We haven’t even begun to discover those.

      Thus, although I am not sure how or who or when, I’m sure there will be POLITICAL revolutions because of blockchain technology. There’s been a lot of talk about “populism” here and abroad with the obvious growing dissatisfaction at the performance of the global elite. But much of their power stems from their control of these highly centralized systems. Obviously, the global elites will not give up their wealth and power willingly. But what happens when they discover those institutions are no longer needed and have been supplanted? And who will be in the new elite?

      I’m still very much at the research stage, although I do believe that there is a LOT of money to be made. However, I have concluded that mining for cryptocurrencies is probably not the best way to go. As a tech guy, I could build a fairly powerful cryptocurrency mining engine. But the payoff is incremental and random. Turn on your engine and you could find a bitcoin tomorrow (Hallelujah!) or you could grind for 5 years (with 5 years worth of electrical bills) and never find one. Most of the other cryptocurrencies have many more coins to be found, but it is still a random process of finding one. Pools are a way to mitigate that risk, but the returns are correspondingly lower. Like all gold rushes (and that is what blockchain is right now), the real money is not made by the miners, but by the ones who sell goods and services to them.

      I’ve held extensive discussions with a Senior VP at one of the largest brokerage houses in the US and we are both convinced that there are potential 100-1 or 1000-1 payoff opportunities in blockchain technology. But what they are, exactly, remains unclear.

