The Inconvenient Man

Anybody here remember the name Nicholas Roske?

Probably not.

If you don’t that’s okay because there are a lot of people, especially right now, who wish you didn’t.

However, you do know the name of the killer of Brian Thompson.

I am not going to use that murdering sc*mbag’s name here. You can find it easily enough. There are millions of people treating him as a modern-day Robin Hood or (if they weren’t so ignorant of their cultural patrimony) an avenging angel. I shouldn’t say that about ignorance because you can actually purchase merchandise depicting the man as a saint. Just in time for Christmas…. or the Holidays…. or WinterFest or whatever they are calling it this year

Well, for now, regarding the merchandise because it seems Etsy is pulling this stuff down off their site as fast as it goes up. The other day there were multiple pages of stuff there for sale so maybe there is still hope for decency. Then again, there is always the possibility of our friends at places like Target stepping up — they haven’t forsaken the high holies of DEI yet, and open enrollment does run through Jan. 15.

So back to Nicholas Roske.



I was thinking about Roske while reading a piece in the NY Times by a man named Robert Pape who had studied political violence for 30 years. The expert compared Brian Thompson’s murder to other recent acts of violence; the two attempted assassinations of Trump to incidents involving Obama and Pelosi.

Let’s leave aside his use of language that equates Trump’s coming a split-second from getting his head getting blown off by a rifle shot, to an “assailant” who wasn’t doing any assailing in regard to Obama and his house in DC, or that the Pelosi “attack” involved a pot-headed Canadian and her husband.

What I found interesting is that if Pape was going to mention assailants who didn’t assail or attacks on people that didn’t take place, why not mention Nicholas Roske?

Roske was the guy who, in the wake of the Left’s furor regarding the leak of the draft Dobbs decision and its prospective overturning of Roe, decided to take matters in his own hands. He flew thousands of miles to Maryland and showed up at Brett Kavanaugh’s house with a gun and other tools, only to be deterred at the last minute by armed federal agents. This wasn’t an assailant who didn’t assail or a lunatic who wandered in but a determined attempt, motivated by extremist rhetoric, to change the political system through assassination.

Of course, unlike with Trump at Butler, there was no blood, so there were no optics that could otherwise be ignored. And unlike the purported equivalence with Obama and Pelosi, Roske’s was a real attempt at political violence. The other difference is that unlike with Thompson’s murder, Roske’s attempt — while probably drawing as much sympathy from the Left because of his attempt to save the sacred right to abortion — can be swept under the rug.

As a side note, while Roske attempted to kill Kavanaugh in June, 2022, his trial date has been set for June, 2025, a full three years after the fact, and there had been no public hearing in the case for nearly two years before the hearing this past August that set the trial date.

I thought it was only Jan. 6 defendants who languished for years in jail awaiting trial.

I’m starting to see the glimmer of a pattern here, that perhaps Roske is the inconvenient man who needs to disappear from sight. Not so much for what he did, but perhaps for failing in what he set out to do and, well… he probably he doesn’t look as hunky with his shirt off.

Perhaps now, with what can only be described as an o*gy of support for Thompson’s killer, would be a good time to take another look at Roske and start asking some more questions about the Left and its history of lusting for violence.