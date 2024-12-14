Economic Development: From the Roof, or From the Foundations?

An interesting thread by Kamil Galeev:
Why the USSR failed? There are two ways for a poor, underdeveloped country to industrialise: Soviet vs Chinese way. Soviet way is to build the edifice of industrial economy from the foundations. Chinese way is to build it from the roof. 1st way sounds good, 2nd actually works.
Read the whole thing.
I’m reminded of something Peter Drucker wrote in 1969:
In any aid program, the economist, especially the development economist employed by government, tends to impose his own values on the choice of priorities and projects. Understandably he likes things that look big, impressive, and “advanced”: a petrochemical plant, for instance. He likes the things he knows the poor “ought” to have. He has nothing but contempt for the “frivolous,” e.g., small luxuries. In this respect there is amazingly little difference between the Russian planners and the economists in the governments of the most “capitalist” nation.
The factory girl or the salesgirl in Lima or Bombay (or the Harlem ghetto) wants a lipstick. She lives in a horrible slum and knows perfectly well that she cannot, in her lifetime, afford the kind of house she would like to live in—the kind of house her counterpart in the rich countries (or the white suburbs) can afford. She knows perfectly well that neither she nor her brothers can get the kind of education they would like to have. She probably knows perfectly well that—if lucky—she will marry some boy as poor as herself and as little educated who, within a few years, \vill start beating her out of sheer despair. But at least she can, for a few short years, try to look like the kind of human being she wants to be, respects, and knows she ought to be. There is no purchase that gives her as much true value for a few cents as cheap cosmetics.
A cosmetics plant gives more employment per dollar of investment than a petrochemical plant. It trains more people capable of developing and running a modem economy. It generates managers, technicians, and salesmen. Yet the economist despises it. And the reliance on aid makes it possible for his moralism to prevail over economics and for his desire for control to prevent development.
(The Age of Discontinuity)
Of course Drucker understood the importance of the petrochemical plant; his argument is that things work better when the petrochemical plants are called forth by the cosmetics factories and other consumer-facing businesses, rather than planned from the top.
I don’t think the above points just apply to poor & undeveloped nations. In the US, the development of the computer and semiconductor industries benefited greatly from the sales volumes and technical challenges created by the computer game field…which is not the kind of thing that a central planner would be likely to earmark as a critical industry for the future.
In a market economy, ‘industrial policy’ intended to spur vital industries via subsidies and tax incentives will often seem to make sense–the US certainly does need it own ability to produce high-end chips, for example–but carries the danger of starving other industries of investment dollars and talent. And some of those industries may turn out to have been just as critical, or more critical, than the ones focused on by the industrial policymakers.
8 thoughts on “Economic Development: From the Roof, or From the Foundations?”
I don’t think the Soviet vs Chinese analogy is properly described. After all, China has (for example) the most modern steel plants in the world. The difference between the Soviet & China paths is that China in the Deng Xiaoping days invited foreign capital, foreign technology, and foreign expertise to come in and build their first generation of (e.g.) steel mills — offering those foreigners the benefits of limited regulations, low labor costs, light taxes, and easy repatriation of profits. Whereas the Soviet style was to build the steel mills indigenously; in a sense, this meant the Soviets had to pay the price of reinventing the wheel.
Of course, that was then and this is now. The Chinese learned carefully from the foreign manufacturers, and now the student has surpassed the teacher.
The best Industrial Policy the US could have at this point would be to roll back masses of regulations, repeal many counter-productive laws, greatly simplify the tax system, and conscript every lawyer in the US for immediate front-line service in the Ukraine. And since the US has now fallen behind in so many technological areas, there could usefully be a positive attitude towards encouraging foreign manufacturers to set up shop here and Make It In America.
The Soviets did take some advantage of Western technology via participation of US companies and experts:
https://www.perplexity.ai/search/tell-me-about-us-companies-par-PTo080DAR8muQQQwGYydqg#0
…not sure specifically about steel mills.
There’s an interesting book, Black on Red, by Robert Robinson, a black toolmaker working for Ford in Detroit. He accepted what he *thought* was going to be a 1-year assignment in the Soviet Union. Stayed longer voluntarily at first (didn’t want to return into the Great Depression), but after WWII he wasn’t allowed to leave. Finally got out in 1986.
Whether the words are uttered or not, the actions of government will effectively create an ‘industrial policy’ based on laws passed, treaties signed, and regulations published. Just because it results in *de-industrialization* doesn’t mean it wasn’t a deliberate policy choice, and didn’t have bad effects.
This whole thread is relevant:
https://x.com/PierrePoilievre/status/1867994821165797505
The lipstick parable is very neat and plausible and it’s unusual for Drucker to strike out so completely, so I’ll explain.
You have to start with the stick. It’s produced by blending various waxes, oils and fillers derived from animal, vegetable, mineral and petroleum sources, each produced by separate processes in separate facilities. Then there’s the color, also from all those sources and different facilities. With any one shade possibly requiring a dozen or more.Then there’s the tube, comprising, almost certainly, plastic with it’s long production train and possibly metal as well.
All of this, along with the requisite machinery and knowledge have to come together in your lipstick factory. What are the chances that any single variable of this equation will be procurable domestically in your undeveloped region? So, everything has to be imported. Not in any great quantity, a single shipping container can hold a lot of lipstick, but imported nevertheless. Now, what are the chances that your local factory can compete with finished lipstick imported from a few of the hundreds of producers that already export to fifty countries? Again, one shipping container holds a lot of lipsticks.
This is why successful development programs, and they are scarce as hen’s teeth, hinge on leveraging something that’s produced locally. Assuming our backwater is already producing palm kernel oil and could produce more. A plant to refine that for export might be successful. Given that source of raw materials, it’s barely conceivable that your lipstick factory might work.
Of course. your average “development wala” has zero experience producing anything and he works for politicians who only most rarely have any experience producing anything but hot air.
Finally: I certainly would want my pension, if I had one, to be invested in something like “AI” at the stage where it is mostly noted for burning through government sized piles of cash without producing any return beyond the odd six fingered hand.
Drucker probably just grabbed lipsticks as an example, without thinking too deeply about the production process…he could have used anything that was valued by ordinary people but not likely to be impressive to politicians and development economists.
Although…somewhere in the lipstick production process, there is probably a labor-intensive step that is difficult to automate…final assembly and packaging, maybe?…in which case, maybe it *would* make sense for the impoverished country to import components and perform those final steps locally.
The lipstick is trivial, I further reference the “I, Pencil” essay via Megan McArdle from before her wits were deranged by TDS:
https://www.theatlantic.com/business/archive/2011/04/markets-and-the-common-good/237572/
Drucker’s error is fundamental. Possibly, a matter of the difference in the world between 1969 and now. What he misses even in 1969, in the sort of places he envisages, there were and are numerous wheeler-dealers constantly looking for, exploring and exploiting every possible opportunity to make money. What odds that every one of them has missed the cosmetics space or any other everyday comfort Drucker is talking about? The, by far, easiest path to all of this is importation. Imagine if the phenomenal, even miraculous penetration of smart phones had depended on the ability of each country to manufacture its own.
A key difference between a poor country in Africa and the U.S. or China, for that matter, is the lack of infrastructure to support manufacturing. So, a multinational, given an adequately lucrative opportunity can develop my palm oil refinery or mine or smelter by importing every last nut and bolt, while the average citizen would find outfitting a simple workshop next to impossible.
This, alone would make true economic development hard and slow. When combined with the corruption and other dysfunctions ubiquitous in these places, it’s no wonder that success eludes us so easily.
MCS: “Now, what are the chances that your local factory can compete with finished lipstick imported from a few of the hundreds of producers that already export to fifty countries?”
This brought back a memory of the autobiography of an English mechanical engineer who had worked in various countries, including in the United States in the 1960s. What amazed him was the scale of production in the US — with production runs being an order of magnitude larger than what he was used to in Europe.
This ties into Elon Musk’s observation that, as the scale of production increases, the cost of a product drops and exponentially approaches the cost of the material inputs. It is tough for a low volume producer to compete.
This is why being the Workshop of the World brought such competitive advantage first to the English, and later to the US, and now to China. It also suggests the potential importance of tariffs to a country which is trying to set up a domestic producer — provide that the domestic producer has the potential eventually to scale-up to being a world-scale producer.