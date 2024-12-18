The FBI, Politics, and the Administrative State

Timothy Carney writes:

”While President-elect Donald Trump drives out FBI Director Christopher Wray, Trump’s critics have taken to the airwaves, suggesting that the federal law enforcement agency should be beyond the reach of politicians. They posit a fourth branch of government outside of the executive branch and lean on the idea of a 10-year term for the director to suggest the bureau has always and should be run immune to the demands of elected officials.”

Reading this, two things come to mind.

In regard to politics…



I am curious as to whether Trump’s critics believe that the FBI should be beyond the reach of politicians or that agency should stay out of politics. Clearly the FBI is anything but apolitical. To the list that Carney provides at the link, I would add that the FBI not only investigated parents protesting school boards but also at the very least presumably knew the outlines of Jan. 6 well-ahead of time given it had dozens of informants there. If it didn’t know, it should ask for its money back.

No word yet on how many agents were pulled off tasks such as combating human trafficking or cracking down on criminal gangs coming across the southern border, in order to conduct one of the biggest criminal investigations in US history. Hundreds of thousands of children may be missing and Tren de Aragua and other gangs might have taken root in American cities, but thanks to the FBI no one who walked through the velvet ropes in the Capitol rotunda will be at large.

Note, Carney actually understates the authoritarianism in the Mark Houck case. Not only did the FBI create a task force to target pro-lifers, but when it came time to arrest Houck for shoving a pro-choice volunteer who was accosting his son, the FBI organized a team of 20 law-enforcement agents to arrest him. Back in the days when I was in politics, it was understood that such displays of overwhelming force used to intimidate would merit a budget cut.

Somewhere Roger Stone might be nodding in agreement.

As far as the “fourth branch of government”?

There is, of course, no fourth branch of government. The Constitution establishes the Branches of government (Legislative, Executive, Judicial) within the first three Articles; the FBI falls within the Executive Branch, subject to oversight by the Legislative Branch.

The fight both over the meaning of 10-year terms for FBI directors, and over the authority of politicians (meaning elected officials) over the FBI isn’t just relevant in respect to a single law enforcement agency. It points to a deeper, century-long crisis in American government over the growth of the bureaucracy, what John Marini terms the ”Administrative State”, that operates within a post-Constitutional environment. The fight over the FBI is a coming attraction of a much larger battle to come between Trump and the DC establishment.

Marini states that administration was originally understood to be an Executive Branch function subordinate to a political theory of liberal constitutionalism, and therefore that the bureaucracy had no constitutional authority in and of itself outside of the Executive Branch (meaning the president). However, with the intellectual and political victory of Progressivism there has been a fundamental transformation in American politics to tacitly accept administration as something roughly co-equal to the other three branches.

Progressivism in its original form, and therefore the Administrative State, rests not in nature — meaning the preexisting condition of natural rights — but rather within reason. Marini traces the roots of this back to Hegel and his conception of “History,” through Woodrow Wilson and into the present. Through the use of “reason” and “science” by experts there are “correct” answers and, therefore, politics can be avoided. This thinking laid the foundations of modern administration and legitimized its insertion into our political system. It is an anti-Constitutional system nested, through a soft coup, within a limited-government Constitutional framework.

(Note that “politics” is used in this case as an epithet to mean “elected officials.” The only thing worse than an FBI subject to elected officials is an FBI not be subject to them at all. That was the entire point of limiting the FBI director to a ten-year term — to avoid the rogue antics of another J. Edgar Hoover.)

(Note to Chris Wray and all of the other people who would defend the “independence” of the FBI from political control. There is already a specialized institution out there with all sorts of weapons of war that it is very proficient at using, and that is are also under civilian (meaning political) control. It is called the military. If it’s good enough for the Marines, it’s good enough for those in the Hoover Building.)

The battle regarding the legitimacy of the Administrative State has been waged for the past 50 years, all the way back to Nixon. In fact, Marini states that Watergate can only be understood as an attempt at subterfuge and the sabotage of the DC establishment. The Administrative State has so far been able to insulate itself politically by getting Congress and the courts to place it within the Constitutional text, and also by the good old-fashioned way of all guerrilla armies: by controlling necessary resources; while enemy politicians may have watches, the bureaucrats have the time.

The key to why bureaucrats tend to win lies not so much in being smarter or more powerful than their enemies, it lies in the fact that their enemies are otherwise occupied with day jobs. Defeating the enemies of the bureaucracy <i>is</i> the bureaucrats’ day job; they will be collecting their paychecks to frustrate Elon, Vivek, and the DOGE barbarian hordes.

On the other hand, if there is ever a time to go after the Administrative State, it is now. The Supreme Court has Chevron. The DC establishment after COVID, with DEI and the other shenanigans of the past eight years, is discredited. The recent election is a thundering mandate for change.

We’ll see.

In the meantime, a recommendation for DOGE. The FBI wants a new HQ. Tell them they can have it, in any configuration they want. However it has to built out in Pie Town, NM. It’s good country but you have to drive about 70 miles to find a traffic light. Never cared for the pie, though.

That’ll learn the FBI to mess with constitutional rights.