    • «

    Fake Sailing News

    Posted by Dan from Madison on October 28th, 2017 (All posts by )

    I am calling b.s. on the recent story about the two women with their two dogs that got “lost” at sea for 5 months. There are just SO many questions that I have.

    I have read a lot of books about sailing, boats and navigation, (although I don’t sail myself) and think that if faced with a life or death situation that a captain and one crew member could make something work and at least get one sail up on that boat (that looked in decent shape in photos and video) and hit some land just by sailing east or west (depending on the situation) with the sun as your only navigational guide in far less time than five months. Thoughts? Dr. Kennedy, paging Dr. Kennedy! (who I believe has sailed the Pacific).

     

    8 Responses to “Fake Sailing News”

    1. Brian Says:
      October 28th, 2017 at 11:01 am

      I agree. Sounds like 100% BS. If they’re capable enough to stay alive on a sailboat for that long, they’re capable enough to get where they want to go with an intact sailboat.

    2. ambisinistral Says:
      October 28th, 2017 at 11:36 am

      Also, the mast didn’t look broke to me.

    3. Anonymous Says:
      October 28th, 2017 at 11:45 am

      Probably B.S., but without knowing more about the women, I can’t say for sure. There are some truly daft and clueless people out there.

    4. Mrs. Davis Says:
      October 28th, 2017 at 11:57 am

      they managed to stay alive because they had packed a water purifier and enough food to last for a year

      Expecting trouble, were they? At least they got their 15 seconds.

    5. Dan from Madison Says:
      October 28th, 2017 at 12:29 pm

      About the water purifier. Those things need power, which comes from batteries, which are recharged by the engine, which the ladies assert was knocked out long ago. Just one of my many questions.

    6. Mike Says:
      October 28th, 2017 at 1:43 pm

      Who would sail from Hawaii to Tahiti these days without an EPIRB?

    7. Bill Brandt Says:
      October 28th, 2017 at 2:05 pm

      You aren’t the only one asking the question Dan. And how do you end up 5,000 miles off course? At least they didn’t float into North Korea while tryinkg to go to Tahiti ;-)

      They make Wrong Way Corregan look brilliant.

      https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Douglas_Corrigan

    8. Dan from Madison Says:
      October 28th, 2017 at 2:54 pm

      EPIRB’s are so relatively cheap that you have to either be a complete imbecile to not have one on a trip of this type or intentionally leave without one.

