At Long Last…

… and probably too late for the largest portion of the British ruling cadre (such as it is, and to include their national establishment media, political and intellectual class) to emerge with any honor and credit – now that the industrial-scope sexual trafficking and abuse of mostly white lower-class British girls at the hands of Moslem and Pakistani men has blown up into an international concern. Abuse which was enabled and hastily buried away from attention because .. well, musn’t hurt the delicate feewings of a favored minority class by pointing out rampant lawlessness on their part. One mussent point anything so infra dig, don’tcha know, because they are an essential and obedient voting bloc for the Ruling Cadre … and the segment of the population that they prey upon are so … (shudder) deplorable. I mean, one just doesn’t! It would be so raaacist…

This has come to the apparent surprise of many supposedly well-informed parties. Which in turn surprise the heck out of me, because I’ve known about it and posted now and again since 2014.

“Wrap your mind around that, if you please that those bureaucrats, politicians and investigators whose profession and mission is to protect and defend their fellow citizens, especially the most vulnerable among them hesitated to act because they were afraid of being called racists… That many of the girls victimized were from working-class families or the English equivalent of trailer-trash, or from troubled backgrounds anyway just adds a dimension of particularly ugly snobbery. In order to maintain the benign mask of multicultural toleration and diversity in place, the ruling managerial and political class essentially sacrificed the children of the ruled class to a sexual Moloch … and kept quiet about it for years.”

I’ll say this for attentive scanning of international media sources, you will find out about a lot of curiosities, interesting people and historical oddities, and interesting and often amateur takes on witnessing events. Now, after another ten years of essentially shielding the perpetrators of industrial-level mass rape and sexual exploitation from meaningful prosecution, the British ruling class is finally having to face the wrath of the ordinary working and middle class – that wrath finally exploding into the open. I suspect that the desperate fury on the part of Two-tier Kier and his elite class allies stems partly from frustration that they haven’t entirely been able to squash people like Tommy Robinson, as well as other ordinary citizens bitterly resentful about having their ordinary and formerly livable, cohesive communities ripped apart … all because the ruling elite wish to dissolve the people and replace them with more biddable and obedient others.

Comment as you wish.

(Sorry for seeming distracted in this essay – my sister’s family home is in the evacuation zone for the Eaton Fire, which is burning down from the mountains into Altadena and parts of the adjacent suburbs. My niece and mother are in a hotel outside the evacuation zone. My sister, brother in law and nephew are together – we presume safeguarding their house.)