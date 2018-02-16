New! – Your 2018 Poorer-But-Wiser Haiku Blowout
Posted by Jonathan on February 16th, 2018 (All posts by Jonathan)
Minor hurricanes:
Always worse than expected
With much long-term harm.
—-
She cares not a whit
About your gearhead hobbies,
But your words – watch out.
—-
Earnings out today.
They killed volatility.
Those calls you bought? Ha.
—-
Your lawn guy vanished.
Perhaps he was deported?
That’s the way to bet.
—-
South Beach Halloween
Gives the girl-next-door license
To go out bare-assed.
—-
Your new dishwasher
Takes three hours to do a load
But saves water, yay.
—-
Bought something online?
Welcome to our email list!
(Try getting off it.)
—-
“Sector rotation” –
Just another euphemism
For losing money.
—-
App not responding –
That damned spinning-wheel icon.
Five-nines days, these ain’t.
February 16th, 2018 at 4:44 pm
The scariest words
Used to be ‘Government help’
Now they’re ‘Budget Deal’
Guns and butter deals
Bad for T-bills but at least
I had no bitcoins
We did have tax cuts
But SALT elimination
Made it all a wash
Market ups and downs
Scrambling around to make sure
My ass is covered