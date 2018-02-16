





Minor hurricanes:

Always worse than expected

With much long-term harm.

—-

She cares not a whit

About your gearhead hobbies,

But your words – watch out.

—-

Earnings out today.

They killed volatility.

Those calls you bought? Ha.

—-

Your lawn guy vanished.

Perhaps he was deported?

That’s the way to bet.



—-





South Beach Halloween

Gives the girl-next-door license

To go out bare-assed.

—-

Your new dishwasher

Takes three hours to do a load

But saves water, yay.

—-

Bought something online?

Welcome to our email list!

(Try getting off it.)

—-







“Sector rotation” –

Just another euphemism

For losing money.

—-

App not responding –

That damned spinning-wheel icon.

Five-nines days, these ain’t.







