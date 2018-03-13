The Sec of State Tillerson Firing
Posted by Trent Telenko on March 13th, 2018 (All posts by Trent Telenko)
There was no single reason for the Sec of State Tillerson Firing…there was a laundry list.
According to various sources, Tillerson was pretty much against implementing President Trump’s foreign policy, trade and immigration agenda for Trump’s 2nd year as President and chaffed Pres. Trump over Russia besides:
1. Tillerson was working with the EU to stop the President from tearing up the Iran deal.
2. Tillerson wanted to remain in the TPP, TAP, & NAFTA.
3. Tillerson was against NK talks.
4. Tillerson was against China Tariffs.
5. Tillerson wanted to remain in the Paris Climate accord.
6. Tillerson did not support making Jerusalem the home of our embassy.
7. Tillerson wanted to keep open borders/high refugee resettlement.
8. Tillerson was talking that Russia affected our election results just before the Nunes Committee put a bullet in the head of the “Muh-Russia Collusion Delusion.”
Working behind Pres. Trump’s back with the EU over maintaining Pres Obama’s Iran nuclear deal — which Pres. Trump wants eliminated and the abandoned sanctions reinstated — was the last straw for Tillerson.
Discuss.
Yup, pretty well. Now if Pompeo makes it, and he will, there will be war.
As a 100% anti-swamper, I thought the theory of Tillerson was fine. The reality never seemed to make any sense. I dunno who would be a good pick–maybe Angelo Codevilla?
Brian,
Tillerson was a suggestion of Condoleza Rice and likely the only choice he could get through the Senate at the time.
Things have changed.
The question in my mind is when AG Sessions will go. He has done — or rather not done — things far more painful and distracting of the Trump agenda than Tillerson.
Yet here he stands.
I’m waiting for the DoJ Inspector General report to make up my mind on Sessions.
I think him more likely goat than hero in the FBI/CIA/DNC/MSM subversion of the 2016 election and post election attempted Deep State coup via ‘Made-up Russia Narrative’ impeachment.
“The question in my mind is when AG Sessions will go.”
I am still wondering about Sessions. He might be working under the covers to get some of the swamp creatures into the gray bar hotel.
Tillerson had been CEO of a huge corporation and probably could not take orders.
I agree Rex and Trump were not on the same page on much of anything, but who is on the same page as Trump? He reacts to events and makes seemingly split decisions on gut instincts. One day Trump likes Assad, the next day he’s bombing him. One day he wants to bomb North Korea, the next he’s planning peace talks.
Now, I’m not complaining, as I think Trump’s force of personality and unpredictable nimbleness are working. However, Tillerson is just too sturdy and deliberative to play along with this strategy. Their “good cop/bad cop” routine was not really clicking.
Tillerson was indeed reluctant about moving the embassy to Jerusalem, but he was still supportive of Israel in his own way. I was paying close attention to his visit to the Middle East last month. He walked into those countries and firmly defended both our interests and Israel’s.
I was sort of holding out hope that natural gas exploration in the Eastern Mediterranean might provide a route for a breakthrough in peace. Egypt, Israel, Lebanon, Cyprus, and Turkey all have developments underway, but none are capable of both drilling and exporting on their own. There will have to be some sort of collaboration between at least two and possibly more to get it done. It can and should be a springboard for further diplomacy
Tillerson touched on the issue a little bit while he was there. It’s something that is right up his alley. Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like it was to be. It’s too bad because it would also provide leverage to pry Iran and Russia out of the picture.
Grurray,
Put the following — “lng bunker barge design” — into your favorite internet search engine and limit the searches to the last couple of years.
Hint — US LNG bunker barges scaled for the American inter-coastal waterway are also the right size for the Mediterranean, Red Sea and Persian Gulf littorals.
There is a new generation of smaller LNG/gas transfer facilities that has already begun to upset the previous status quo in energy exports, probably in favor of Israeli, U.S. and other high tech LNG exporters.
See:
https://phys.org/news/2017-12-liquefied-gas-natural-energy-firms.html
The issue of the inefficiency of lots of smaller LNG ports is balanced by the fact of large ocean going motorized barges pulled by large tugs can get into smaller and shallower ports that have legacy railway right of way connections usable for new pipelines.
Distribution via legacy rail right of way and small/quick barge shake and bake ports gets you much deeper market penetration world wide via avoiding the entrenched interests at the large container and oil ports.
The Upshot —
Russia and Norwegian natural gas just got a price ceiling in Europe.
And Asia just entered the U.S. Natural Gas market.
Oil distribution by barge has been an American logistical specialty for going on 120 years. LNG via the same economic-logistical niche was a natural development path for the US oil biz which is now happening.
CEOs of a huge corporations take orders all the time. From regulatory agencies. From the board of directors. From customers. They serve many masters.
Tillerson bullyragged the Boy Scouts into accepting queers into their ranks — not because he thought it was best fir the boys, or that it was a non-issue, but solely because he argued that the BSA could not financially survive the legal battles being inflicted on them by the likes of the Lambda Legal Foundation. The ex-head of the LLF is currently on trial, along with his ‘partner’ for raping a 16-year old boy in a hotel room; I forget the sick bastard’s name. We have queers in the Scouts as the result of a lawsuit brought by a homosexual child molester. And Tillerson knelt to him, and convinced the BSA to do likewise. Over money.
That tells you everything you need to know about the SOB, and I have been saying so since he was first appointed. Good riddance to bad rubbish.
I’m with Lifson:
https://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2018/03/why_gary_cohns_departure_from_the_white_house_could_be_good_news.html
Once a project is complete dispatch the players for the new goal.