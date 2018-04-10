Automation, Aviation, and Business
Posted by David Foster on April 10th, 2018 (All posts by David Foster)
A thoughtful post about the impact of automation in aviation, and how some of the problems occurring in this field are also relevant to potential problems with automation in business:
Since the 1980s, automating various flight management operations has contributed to a profound improvement in air transport safety and effectiveness. But a related human issue — automation dependency — has emerged as a significant challenge to further improvements in safety levels. Automation can contribute to diminishing manual flying skills and increasing complacency, as pilots avail themselves of automatic flight management and navigation systems to aid much of their decision-making.
In some cases, pilots don’t fully understand the automatic processes controlling their sophisticated aircraft. The ironic enquiry “What’s it doing now?” is sometimes heard in the cockpit, as pilots struggle to figure out the actions of the “automatics”, as these systems are referred to on the flight deck.
Crucial as this is in the cockpit, automation dependency is equally problematic in many businesses today, whenever there is a disconnect between what managers think is going on and what is actually happening. The automation in question is not just technological, but also pervades the processes, algorithms, and reporting on which managers rely to inform their decision-making.
Aviation is addressing this phenomenon as a major problem and is seeking solutions. We suggest that many companies should do the same before their “business automatics” put them at risk of losing control.
RTWT
Reminds me of this aviation classic, a 1997 talk by an American Airlines pilot: The Children of Magenta.
See also: Automation is Fragile, People are ‘Antifragile’ and my posts When Humans and Robots Communicate and Blood on the Tracks
April 10th, 2018 at 6:33 pm
LTCM
April 10th, 2018 at 7:50 pm
LTCM = Long-Term Capital Management….did I get it right?
April 10th, 2018 at 9:32 pm
Aren’t several of the Wall Street ‘Black’ days since about 1985 blamrd on automated trading programs?
April 11th, 2018 at 12:11 am
Yes, Long Term Capital Management. Their systems worked well until the mkts had the equivalent of a 500-year flood, which happens in mkts every ten years or so.
I don’t think this kind of financial-mkt systems problem has a solution.
April 11th, 2018 at 5:42 am
Not just business or airplanes…..
My wife and I took her visiting cousin on a tour boat trip here in SW Florida a few weeks ago. As the boat was leaving the dock of an island restaurant after the lunch stop, we were involved in a collision with a very pricey luxury runabout. The guy hit the tour boat amidships as he approached the dock at about 5 knots, without slowing down. I was shocked, as I had been watching him approach, waiting for him to slow and reverse to stop….he had plenty of time to do so. He kept looking at the tour boat, then down at his dash, then at the tour boat, then down, several times until he crashed into us. His explanation turned out to be that he was using his auto-pilot and it had “just quit working”! It seemed obvious to me that he didn’t know (or couldn’t remember) how to get manual control back.
April 11th, 2018 at 8:43 am
Manufacturing consultant Bill Waddell, about managers who know the numbers but don’t know the product
Bill also passes along a good observation about the connection between metrics obsession and lousy organizational culture.
April 11th, 2018 at 8:51 am
“he didn’t know (or couldn’t remember) how to get manual control back”
That’s the summary of the 20th century right there.
April 11th, 2018 at 9:46 am
The problem isn’t automation per se, it’s overconfidence and arrogance which are part of human nature. It’s a failure of education, because the systems users in these cases did not understand the basics and were too trusting of the automation. That’s why managers should understand the product and have direct experience with manufacturing and marketing, pilots should know how to fly the plane without autopilots or computerized navigation systems, and hedge fund guys should be more cautious about placing big bets based on past market activity.
April 11th, 2018 at 10:33 am
With the current vogue for ‘Big Data’, I’m confident that we will see several debacles caused by placing too much confidence in impressive-looking sets of numbers, without really understanding with they mean.
April 11th, 2018 at 10:37 am
I work in the Electric power generation business and we see the same thing. I was in a power plant where they had used an old control building for new power unit. Along the walls of the old controlroom were hundreds of dial gauges and displays. I asked one of the older operators if he though the new computer display systems were better. One thing he noted was that they visually knew the expected behavior of the dials and could scan them all rapidly. The computer systems required you to dive deep into the various sub windows to see a lot of information. So as an overview, the old system with a good operator provided much better situational awareness.
In this case even if a control system was not performing you would see rapidly vibrating needles, needles pegged high or low etc. This would allow you to take action quickly
April 11th, 2018 at 2:02 pm
U. S. Navy has recognized this could be a problem.
April 11th, 2018 at 8:26 pm
My wife and I were reading the VF story about the audio tapes recovered from the sunken ship El Faro.
That reminded me of the story about the Air France flight 447. The Vanity Fair article, did a good job of explaining what happened.
Here is an example of what I used to call the “DC 10 cockpit syndrome” in surgery. Too many decisions and not enough time.
Th example I was referring to was the crash of a DC 10 on takeoff in 1979 when an engine came off the wing during takeoff.
Somebody on Facebook posted a photo of a group of old time Pan Am airline captains. They flew all over the world but, when airlines got modern, they got rid of the old captains because they were too “Independent.”
Automation required less “independent” pilots. And so we got KAL flight 007.
The H/E scenario additionally suggests the flight’s first officer did know they were flying away from the planned course, but the airline’s culture discouraged anyone from questioning the captain’s conduct of the flight, so he remained silent.[12]
The theory that the INS system was set incorrectly gains considerable credibility if the following are considered:
Although there are three independent inertial platforms, when in the ramp position, the operator only inputs one initial position in order for the platform to “erect”.
This would have been done by the Flight Engineer alone, before the other crew members arrive.
In order to erect properly (that is, enter gyro-compassing mode), each platform relies on the correct latitude, but not the longitude.
Therefore, if the longitude was incorrectly set, all three platforms would seem to erect normally, but with a position some 10 degrees in error.
Wikipedia indulges a few left wing conspiracy theories but most people are satisfied that navigation error was the cause.