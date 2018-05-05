Posted by Jonathan on May 5th, 2018 (All posts by Jonathan)
UPDATE: The true story of Sinko de Mayo, via commenter Gringo.
May 5th, 2018 at 8:36 pm
*snicker*
The elaborate visual pun is appreciated.
Although in Texas, it’s only Duke’s Mayonnaise recognized as the real stuff.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Duke's_Mayonnaise
May 6th, 2018 at 2:20 am
:‑D
May 6th, 2018 at 10:18 am
I’m all for it. We need to save mayo from cultural and culinary contamination.
May 6th, 2018 at 10:45 am
Which reminds me of my teaching story from Cinco de Mayo. One Cinco de Mayo I was teaching a group of 9th graders taking 11th grade math. Bright kids. This was a split class, which had a half hour before and after lunch. The school had some Cinco de Mayo exhibits in the courtyard that day. The class asked me if, instead of returning to class for the 2nd half hour, they could spend the time looking at the Cinco de Mayo exhibits. As this was a group of on-task students, I had no problem with giving them a half hour off. I told them that they could have the half hour off, but there would a quiz on Cinco de Mayo the next day. The question was, “Cinco de Mayo is based on what historical event?” (Victory of Mexican army over the French in 1862.) Most got the question wrong. BTW, about half the students in the class were Hispanic.
May 6th, 2018 at 10:49 am
How many readers are aware of The True Story of Sinko de Mayo, according to Big Joe Henry?
Just so you would be informed. :)
May 6th, 2018 at 1:51 pm
As a person of Norwegian descent, I strenuously protest this unjust appropriation of my cultural culinary heritage.
My white, bland, creamy foodstuffs are not your forbannet prom dress.
May 6th, 2018 at 3:04 pm
We are on a slippery slope here.
Death6
May 6th, 2018 at 7:35 pm
As a person of Norwegian descent, I strenuously protest this unjust appropriation of my cultural culinary heritage.
Lutefisk is safe from being appropriated. I doubt that there are many people lining up to appropriate Lutefisk. :)
May 6th, 2018 at 9:10 pm
Did someone say Lutefisk?