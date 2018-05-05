 
Chicago Boyz

                 
 
 
What Are Chicago Boyz Readers Reading?
 

 
  •   Enter your email to be notified of new posts:
  •   Problem? Question?
  •   Contact Authors:

  • CB Twitter Feed
  • Blog Posts (RSS 2.0)
  • Blog Posts (Atom 0.3)
  • Incoming Links

  • Recent Comments

    • Loading...

  • Authors

  • Notable Discussions

  • Recent Posts

  • Blogroll

  • Categories

  • Archives

    • «
    »

    Posted by Jonathan on May 5th, 2018 (All posts by )

    cinco mayos

    Chicagoboyz celebrate Cinco de Mayo.

    UPDATE: The true story of Sinko de Mayo, via commenter Gringo.

     

    This entry was posted on Saturday, May 5th, 2018 at 7:13 pm and is filed under Holidays, Humor. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

    9 Responses to “”

    1. Sgt. Mom Says:
      May 5th, 2018 at 8:36 pm

      *snicker*
      The elaborate visual pun is appreciated.
      Although in Texas, it’s only Duke’s Mayonnaise recognized as the real stuff.
      https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Duke's_Mayonnaise

    2. Bill Brandt Says:
      May 6th, 2018 at 2:20 am

      :‑D

    3. Grurray Says:
      May 6th, 2018 at 10:18 am

      I’m all for it. We need to save mayo from cultural and culinary contamination.

    4. Gringo Says:
      May 6th, 2018 at 10:45 am

      Which reminds me of my teaching story from Cinco de Mayo. One Cinco de Mayo I was teaching a group of 9th graders taking 11th grade math. Bright kids. This was a split class, which had a half hour before and after lunch. The school had some Cinco de Mayo exhibits in the courtyard that day. The class asked me if, instead of returning to class for the 2nd half hour, they could spend the time looking at the Cinco de Mayo exhibits. As this was a group of on-task students, I had no problem with giving them a half hour off. I told them that they could have the half hour off, but there would a quiz on Cinco de Mayo the next day. The question was, “Cinco de Mayo is based on what historical event?” (Victory of Mexican army over the French in 1862.) Most got the question wrong. BTW, about half the students in the class were Hispanic.

    5. Gringo Says:
      May 6th, 2018 at 10:49 am

      How many readers are aware of The True Story of Sinko de Mayo, according to Big Joe Henry?

      For me, Sinko de Mayo is truly a day to celebrate.

      Few people have come to know the “true” story of the origin of Sinko de Mayo. It is my pleasure to set the record straight.

      A little known fact is that back in 1912, Hellmann’s mayonnaise was manufactured in England. In fact, the Titanic was carrying 12,000 jars of the condiment scheduled for delivery in Vera Cruz, Mexico, which was to be the next port of call for the great ship after its stop in New York. This would have been the largest single shipment of mayonnaise ever delivered to Mexico. But as we know, the great ship did not make it to New York.

      The ship hit an iceberg and sank and the cargo was forever lost. The people of Mexico, who were crazy about mayonnaise and were eagerly awaiting its delivery, were disconsolate at the loss. Their anguish was so great that they declared a National Day of Mourning, which they still observe to this day.

      The National Day of Mourning occurs each year on May 5 and is known, of course, as Sinko de Mayo.

      Just so you would be informed. :)

    6. bobby b Says:
      May 6th, 2018 at 1:51 pm

      As a person of Norwegian descent, I strenuously protest this unjust appropriation of my cultural culinary heritage.

      My white, bland, creamy foodstuffs are not your forbannet prom dress.

    7. Anonymous Says:
      May 6th, 2018 at 3:04 pm

      We are on a slippery slope here.

      Death6

    8. Gringo Says:
      May 6th, 2018 at 7:35 pm

      As a person of Norwegian descent, I strenuously protest this unjust appropriation of my cultural culinary heritage.

      Lutefisk is safe from being appropriated. I doubt that there are many people lining up to appropriate Lutefisk. :)

    9. Jonathan Says:
      May 6th, 2018 at 9:10 pm

      Did someone say Lutefisk?

    Leave a Reply

    Comments Policy:  By commenting here you acknowledge that you have read the Chicago Boyz blog Comments Policy, which is posted under the comment entry box below, and agree to its terms.

    A real-time preview of your comment will appear under the comment entry box below.

    Comments Policy

    Chicago Boyz values reader contributions and invites you to comment as long as you accept a few stipulations:

    1) Chicago Boyz authors tend to share a broad outlook on issues but there is no party or company line. Each of us decides what to write and how to respond to comments on his own posts. Occasionally one or another of us will delete a comment as off-topic, excessively rude or otherwise unproductive. You may think that we deleted your comment unjustly, and you may be right, but it is usually best if you can accept it and move on.

    2) If you post a comment and it doesn't show up it was probably blocked by our spam filter. We batch-delete spam comments, typically in the morning. If you email us promptly at we may be able to retrieve and publish your comment.

    3) You may use common HTML tags (italic, bold, etc.). Please use the "href" tag to post long URLs. The spam filter tends to block comments that contain multiple URLs. If you want to post multiple URLs you should either spread them across multiple comments or email us so that we can make sure that your comment gets posted.

    4) This blog is private property. The First Amendment does not apply. We have no obligation to publish your comments, follow your instructions or indulge your arguments. If you are unwilling to operate within these loose constraints you should probably start your own blog and leave us alone.

    5) Comments made on the Chicago Boyz blog are solely the responsibility of the commenter. No comment on any post on Chicago Boyz is to be taken as a statement from or by any contributor to Chicago Boyz, the Chicago Boyz blog, its administrators or owners. Chicago Boyz and its contributors, administrators and owners, by permitting comments, do not thereby endorse any claim or opinion or statement made by any commenter, nor do they represent that any claim or statement made in any comment is true. Further, Chicago Boyz and its contributors, administrators and owners expressly reject and disclaim any association with any comment which suggests any threat of bodily harm to any person, including without limitation any elected official.

    6) Commenters may not post content that infringes intellectual property rights. Comments that violate this rule are subject to deletion or editing to remove the infringing content. Commenters who repeatedly violate this rule may be banned from further commenting on Chicago Boyz. See our DMCA policy for more information.

    «
    »
     