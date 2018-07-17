Quote of the Day
Posted by Jonathan on July 17th, 2018 (All posts by Jonathan)
Trump scares the Europeans. He doesn’t scare them because he expects them to pay for their own defense. All of his predecessors had the same expectation. He frightens the Europeans because he ignores their rhetoric while mercilessly exposing their true policy and refuses to accept it. They are scared that Trump intends to exact a price from them for their weak-kneed treachery.
Intends to exact a price. That is what Trump’s political enemies really object to about him.
July 18th, 2018 at 5:22 am
Trump is not a criminal and doesn’t have a past filled with corruption and dirty favors. Thus he is not liable to the universal blackmail that the elite operate under in normal times. He can hurt them and they can’t do anything about it.
July 18th, 2018 at 9:19 am
The attacks against Trump do reek strongly of projection. The Clintons alone have him, well, trumped when it comes to depravity (human thermidors, Air Epstein, etc.) and corruption (is there no red state AG willing to investigate the Clinton Foundation?). And let’s not even start with Europe, with Sarkozy, Dutroux, etc.
But I think a lot of the reason for the hate is that he is disrupting the established Way of Doing Things. It’s why the typical Trump hater you meet in the wild has a graduate degree. They’ve gone through a long, painful process that society told them was the path to success, and when someone comes along to say that it was stupid and pointless to do that, they become incandescent with rage.
July 18th, 2018 at 11:17 am
There is no basis for saying a graduate degree is pointless unless your expectation is that you get rewards beyond your productivity, such as political power. In that case, you thought it was a ticket punching exercise from a diploma mill and your best option is politically provided power and perks. That is what may be changing.
While the humanities and most social sciences have turned out multitudes that have little productive human capital and scarcely any skills for acquiring it. The STEM folks have fared better and are not subject to any half-baked group generalizations about their attitude about politics or Trump. My guess is that most humanities and social science graduate degree holders are closely connected to the public sector for compensation. That might have something to do with their leftist bent as well as the Marxist group identity social justice doctrine they were forced to parrot in their studies. Their “work” has little to do with productivity and is compensated by the largely unaccountable political dead weight estate. Not a future growth sector if Trumpism or a variant stays around for a couple of decades. Good bye public sector unions, hello freedom for those on the plantation with a clue.
Death6
July 18th, 2018 at 11:49 am
Trump is the man. He is doing god’s work to remove America from preeminence without killing us all. ;)
Most of the purpose of NATO is to keep Europe from Russia. There is zero chance Putin will attack Europe. The Crimean stick save was masterfully done and that’s all Putin needs from that fiasco.
Europe and Russia playing nice are a nightmare for American preeminence as the combined industrial power dwarfs both China and America.
Caroline is a treasure of pure spite and hatred. She’s also not that smart and has failed to understand what’s happening.
I have been enjoying the heads exploding since the Helsinki meeting. He was very brave and just told the truth. I worry they might wack him, as he’s off most of their chains.
July 18th, 2018 at 1:16 pm
Death: Yes, we are the most credentialed society in history, and almost all of them are completely unnecessary.
“Europe and Russia playing nice are a nightmare for American preeminence as the combined industrial power dwarfs both China and America.”
Every time you say this it gets funnier.
July 18th, 2018 at 1:37 pm
It was Mika’s dad Zbig who largely formulated the strategic course of America when he drove the dagger of Jihad into the soft underbelly of Russia in Afghanistan and brought down the Soviet Union. He made a point of keeping Russia from Europe for the very reasons I have laid out.
He would be most upset to see his very useful, for America, strategy being destroyed by Trump.
July 18th, 2018 at 2:54 pm
I read that of all of the American generals George Patton was the most feared by the Germans. It’s because they never knew what he was going to do next. Same thing for Trump I think.
July 18th, 2018 at 3:34 pm
“It’s because they never knew what he was going to do next.”
He was hated by his superiors for the same reason…
July 18th, 2018 at 3:51 pm
“drove the dagger of Jihad into the soft underbelly of Russia in Afghanistan”
I guess it was a curving dagger, sort of like a boomerang….Russia’s problems in Afghanistan were ONE of multiple problems leading to the Soviet Union’s fall, but Jihad has caused a few problems for the US and Europe, too, in case you haven’t noticed.
July 18th, 2018 at 4:08 pm
One would have to be be very obtuse to not notice that, among many things that have come back, to bite the original biter. ;)
I’m pretty sure blowback is a word now.
July 18th, 2018 at 5:32 pm
Pen Gun – my recollection is that Estonia is in Europe. The Scandinavian countries seem to think they are part of Europe as well.
July 18th, 2018 at 8:31 pm
I like this one, its simple:
http://annamap.com/europe/europe-map.jpg
Of course Russia is part of Europe too. To be more specific I think Lord Ismay, the first sec gen of NATO, said it best about NATO’s purpose:
“To keep the Americans in, the Russians out, and the Germans down.”
July 18th, 2018 at 10:19 pm
For years Putin has invested in the green movement; Germany bought into it. That may have fallen in place as he wished, but America just moved up to #3 in energy production and only scarcity of pipelines and refineries are holding us back from further advances. I really don’t understand why an economist like Austin Goolsby is under the impression Trump has been soft on Russia. He saw what Reagan did – though this time it was that the nation was essentially a gas station and little else. (Or, given that I’m not an economist, if someone knows why Goolsby makes the arguments he does because I’m missing something, please comment.)