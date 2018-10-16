Swipe Left if You Support (that other political party)
Posted by David Foster on October 16th, 2018 (All posts by David Foster)
Four years ago, I posted But Would You Want Your Daughter to Marry One?, which showed a sharp increase in the % of parents who would be displeased if their son or daughter were to marry a supporter of the opposing party. I was reminded of this post by the launch of a dating app called Donald Daters, intended for single supporters of President Trump. It seems to fill a need: one early user remarked that he would meet women on other dating apps, but often on the first date, politics would come up. “Literally didn’t matter if I had cured cancer for the whole world or if I was the best-looking man on the planet, these ladies turned into hardcore Trump-hating people and needless to say, we didn’t see each other again because it was a dealbreaker for them.”
Another user says just a few years ago, he didn’t find that people cared so much about political opinions. “It just shocks me that people aren’t willing to listen to each other anymore,” he said. “So might as well just look for someone with the same set of ethics, morals and common sense.” (He says he would absolutely be open to dating someone who wasn’t a Trump fan.)
(If you’re interested in using this app yourself, you might want to wait a while–from the article, it sounds like there may be some early security issues with the product.)
See also my related post Life in the Fully Politicized Society, continued.
October 16th, 2018 at 6:41 pm
these ladies turned into hardcore Trump-hating people and needless to say, we didn’t see each other again because it was a dealbreaker for them.”
Maybe its a young single woman thing but I just don’t meet many Trump hating women. Our real estate lady when we bought our Tucson house is a divorcee, ex-wife of a doctor. She is a painter and has feminist art all around her house. We have gotten to be quite good friends with her.
She loves Trump and she fits the profile of a Trump hater.
Three of my five kids are Democrats. My FBI agent daughter, who leans pretty left according to her brother (I avoid politics with kids) told me in September 2016 that she would NOT vote for Hillary. She is single and 51. Another profile for a Trump hater, but not enough to vote for Hillary.
My middle daughter was a Bernie voter and I have not asked her about politics.
It’s an interesting phenomenon and the heat may ebb after the election. The Senate, I think will have a bigger GOP majority next year and I expect the House to be very close unless we are seeing another 1994.
I’m reading Tucker Carlson’s book and it is pretty good. He was not a Trump fan but he makes the case for “The Flight 93 Election” pretty well.
October 16th, 2018 at 10:07 pm
It’s not only dating & mating relationships…lots of people have spoken about losing friendships over political differences. Here’s a woman who seems very torn up about the friendships she has lost because she reconsidered her support of Leftist positions:
http://maggiesfarm.anotherdotcom.com/archives/32319-I-lost-all-my-friends-in-the-culture-war..html
October 16th, 2018 at 10:31 pm
I assume that this is just a way to gather information on Trump supporters, to doxx them, and otherwise threatening to terminate them.
October 16th, 2018 at 10:51 pm
It depends on where you live and who you hang out with. In my purple metro area I find that single middle-class women tend to hate Trump and hated Palin. Or it may be that women are loathe to publicly oppose an apparent opinion consensus. Men may be a bit more willing to flout convention. In my circles it seems that people who don’t think Trump is terrible hold their tongues. Perhaps the converse is true in right-leaning parts of the country, but I doubt it.
October 17th, 2018 at 12:09 am
It only seems those on the left – and assuredly not all of them – my mother has been friends for years with some people decidedly on the left – but some in the left are going crazy. And as to why it is a mystery to me.
As a parallel how many on the right went crazy over Obama?