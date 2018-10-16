Four years ago, I posted But Would You Want Your Daughter to Marry One?, which showed a sharp increase in the % of parents who would be displeased if their son or daughter were to marry a supporter of the opposing party. I was reminded of this post by the launch of a dating app called Donald Daters, intended for single supporters of President Trump. It seems to fill a need: one early user remarked that he would meet women on other dating apps, but often on the first date, politics would come up. “Literally didn’t matter if I had cured cancer for the whole world or if I was the best-looking man on the planet, these ladies turned into hardcore Trump-hating people and needless to say, we didn’t see each other again because it was a dealbreaker for them.”

Another user says just a few years ago, he didn’t find that people cared so much about political opinions. “It just shocks me that people aren’t willing to listen to each other anymore,” he said. “So might as well just look for someone with the same set of ethics, morals and common sense.” (He says he would absolutely be open to dating someone who wasn’t a Trump fan.)

(If you’re interested in using this app yourself, you might want to wait a while–from the article, it sounds like there may be some early security issues with the product.)

