    Seth Barrett Tillman: Senator Elizabeth Warren & Three E-mails Sent With No Response

    Posted by Jonathan on October 17th, 2018 (All posts by )

    [START: #1]
     
    [Dear Professor,]
     
    I am sure you have read the news reports about Senator Warren. I am wondering what you think of the position you put forward some years ago. See …, Intersectionality and Positionality: Situating Women of Color in the Affirmative Action Dialogue, 66 Fordham L. Rev. 843, 898 (1997) (“Harvard Law School hired its first woman of color, Elizabeth Warren, in 1995.”); id. at 898 n.284 (citing to …, News Director, Harvard Law School (Aug. 6, 1996)) ….
     
    Perhaps a follow up or letter to the editor (at Fordham Law Review) might be interesting and worthwhile. See Fordham Law Review (e-mail); (alt e-mail) ….
     
    [. . .]

    Read the rest.

     

    This entry was posted on Wednesday, October 17th, 2018 at 9:12 am and is filed under Academia, Leftism, Media, Politics, USA.

    4 Responses to “Seth Barrett Tillman: Senator Elizabeth Warren & Three E-mails Sent With No Response

    1. Grurray Says:
      October 17th, 2018 at 10:27 am

      I’m browsing through that Fordham Law Review study… holy moly. This section about the possibility of stigmatizing affirmative action beneficiaries:

      To the extent there is self-doubt or stigma among women of color, there are many explanations other than, or in addition to, affirmative action. For example, women of color already may lack confidence because of family upbringing or cultural or social conditioning, regardless of the existence of affirmative action. Furthermore, many women of color have been treated with disrespect and the expectation that they will not succeed – too often self fulfilling prophecies. A large percentage of women of color enter traditional occupations such as housecleaning, childcare, and other service/servant types of jobs. There are few women who look like them in positions of power or looking after them and their interests. These factors are much more likely to cause low self-esteem or stigma than affirmative action, which could give them a boost out of the colored feminization of poverty.

      From colored feminization to drab-gray infantilization, these people went out of the frying pan and into the fire. So women of color (whatever that means) were supposed to forget about working hard and just look up to Elizabeth Warren as a role model?!? I may be wrong, but if I was a minority told that she was the paragon of my particular ethnic group, I don’t expect I would get much of a self-esteem boost, and in fact I would question the sanity of those pushing this nonsense.

      Here’s the good part:

      We would welcome some open doors even with the potential accompanying “stigma risk.” This risk is much more attractive than joblessness or low paying work. Furthermore, any stigma-attached downside to affirmative action does not outweigh the upside of providing opportunities for women of color that would not otherwise exist.

      The utilitarian Left is always weighing the good and bad with the scales of blindfolded Lady Social Justice. Only, as usual, they’re too blind. Institutions becoming color blind made the upside too attractive to keep out con artists. Anybody and everybody could then take advantage of the system. Elizabeth ‘Whiter Shade of Pale’ Warren was able to claim to be a person of color, and everyone just blindly accepted it.

      Think about it. These people are supposed to be the nation’s elites, but they bought her story based on high cheekbones and pow wow chow. The risk doesn’t look so good anymore when Ivy League academics are throwing the dice.

      Any notion of stigma about affirmative action should now be put to rest after the shameful lies of Dances with Warrens. There is indeed a stigma, not only for anyone using affirmative action, but also the institutions that have these programs, and probably the whole damn country. This is a total embarrassment and needs to end.

    2. Mike K Says:
      October 17th, 2018 at 11:25 am

      We just saw the shortest presidential campaign in history.

      “Own goal”doesn’t quite cover it. She is a laughing stock.

    3. Jonathan Says:
      October 17th, 2018 at 1:01 pm

      Institutions becoming color blind made the upside too attractive to keep out con artists. Anybody and everybody could then take advantage of the system.

      How it always is. Racial and other AA preference systems, intended to benefit the truly disadvantaged, always get gamed not only by the con artists but also by high-functioning members of the nominally-disadvantaged classes who are skilled at dealing with bureaucracies and don’t need the help.

    4. Anonymous Says:
      October 17th, 2018 at 1:40 pm

      Grurray, what you said. Crickets are reported to be swarming at Harvard and Fordham.

      Harvard’s reported claim not to have used Warren’s minority status as a factor in her hire is unverifiable, but not creditable given their touting her as theirfirst “woman of color” as a professor. Where did they get that idea, I wonder? Modification of her nickname: Fauxahontus.

      Death6

