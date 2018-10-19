 
    ChicagoBoyz Waiting Room Series 14

    Posted by Dan from Madison on October 19th, 2018 (All posts by )

    What lies beyond the portal?

     

    6 Responses to “ChicagoBoyz Waiting Room Series 14”

    1. Grurray Says:
      October 19th, 2018 at 10:32 am

      The vertical stripes certainly draw you in, event horizon-like.

    2. Mike K Says:
      October 19th, 2018 at 2:06 pm

      Sorry, a bit OT but will Tommy Robinson ever get justice ?

      A gang who sexually abused vulnerable girls as young as eleven in Huddersfield have been jailed for a combined total of more than 220 years in the latest Asian sex ring to be brought before the courts.

      As with similar cases in a string of British towns and cities, the gang plied their victims – some of whom were as young as 11 – with alcohol or drugged them before carrying out horrific sex attacks.

      The court heard evidence from 15 victims during the trials and the judge said he fears none of them will ever recover from their ordeals.

      In victim statements the girls described coming into contact with the abusers after being bullied at school and said the relationship became ‘one of those things that you couldn’t get out of’.

      Sorry. Needed to point this out somewhere.

    3. Dan from Madison Says:
      October 19th, 2018 at 2:14 pm

      Just a bit OT?

    4. Brian Says:
      October 19th, 2018 at 2:51 pm

      Is it possible to go OT in a Waiting Room post? I thought they were basically open for any topic.

    5. Grurray Says:
      October 19th, 2018 at 4:10 pm

      Well, since it’s open, let’s hear the ‘what do they know of England, who only England know’ speech one more time.

    6. Sgt. Mom Says:
      October 19th, 2018 at 4:47 pm

      And apparently, the powers-that-be in once-great Britain have dictated that members of the military who randomly encountered Tommy Robinson, posed for a mass selfie — should be investigated and disciplined.
      Now – the US military has rules strictly forbidding participating in any political event while in uniform … but a spontaneous encounter with a working-class political celeb … dangerous ground there. Essentially, what it looks like is the political class slipping the shiv into the backs of working class military for the crime of noticing who their real friend is — at the bidding of the Islam-friendly ruling class.
      https://metro.co.uk/2018/10/11/tommy-robinson-rallies-behind-soldier-facing-dismissal-over-selfie-with-troops-8028417/

