Watching the Major Media Meltdown
Posted by Sgt. Mom on November 4th, 2018 (All posts by Sgt. Mom)
I’ll confess to always having had a bit of cynicism about the professional national media orgs; this dating from my several turns in military public affairs and being one of those in-house media entertainment/news providers for the military broadcasting system. From the latter experience, I learned just how the sausage-news is created, expeditiously and on-schedule for the daily-dish-up. The former served up endless stories of media personalities acting badly from peers who had been there when they happened; checkbook offers for tips, tantrums on the flight-line as the media flight was about to depart, disgustingly snobbish behavior towards military media-relations staff … yep, darned few modern-day embedded reporters earned anything like the affection and respect earned by Ernie Pyle during WWII. Those who flew in to cover Gulf War I did not manage to conceal a tone of gratification and happy surprise in their coverage upon observing that the troops in that war were neat, polite, professional; the very farthest from the bunch of murderous, drug-addled psychotics which the aftermath of the Vietnam War had obviously led them to expect. And yes, we all noticed this at the time.
(Pro tip when it comes to producing local news? The calendar is your friend. A good half of your stories are ruled by the predictable. A significant or insignificant holiday – a story or two or three predicated on that holiday. The bigger the holiday, the more stories which can be milked out of it. Significant local event – a scheduled road closure, or a grand opening? Oh, yeah – another couple of stories to fill the required minutes in the regular broadcast. Even something semi-scheduled, like a rain/hurricane season? At least a story or two about preparations… And so it goes.)
Back to my main point – mainstream national news media: I presume that someone still watches CNN.
Although the last time I went down to the troop clinic at Fort Sam and to the new Wilford Hall establishment, the station on the TV screens in waiting areas seemed to be tuned to the Home and Garden channel. The predilection of CNN personalities for madly, deeply, irrationally anti-Trump materiel is a wonder to behold. If this report in the Spectator is anything to go by, CNN is paying the same price that the Dixie Chicks did, when making their appeal more selective. And so it may be going with other establishment news outlets, the alphabet news networks, which once bestrode the earth like giants in their day. The death spiral of weekly news magazines like Time and Newsweek is well-established. Other people – interested bloggers seem to be doing the heavy lifting these days, as well as outlier publications like this one, with an examination of the steamy romance novels written by a candidate for the office of Georgia governor. (Well, it’s an honest living, scribbling for a living, and a nice change from being a lawyer, I guess). As for newspapers; my local newspaper (which subscription I finally cancelled altogether after a particularly offensive editorial cartoon a decade ago) is now shrunken almost to the size of the old Stars and Stripes military newspaper – which was the size of a small-circulation tabloid when I knew it best, and usually featured reiterated AP/UPI content anyway, leavened with a few stories of specific military interest generated by their own staff.
Are the national broadcast networks and the internet spawn they do possess now in the same death spiral, having gone all out for material which they apparently see as damaging to Trump? I know that there still are people who believe what they see on the evening news, and disdain as irrelevant anything that the major national news outlets prefer to ignore. For myself – if it’s in screaming headlines, I’ll assume that they are at least 75% wrong. Discuss, as you will, and with examples.
(PS – speaking of scribbling for a living, the seventh Luna City Chronicle – Luna City Lucky Seven is now available on Kindle! The print version just now appeared, too! I can truthfully promise that there is nothing like the explicit sexual content in Stacey Abrams’ oeuvre … but then, I am not running for political office.)
November 4th, 2018 at 5:37 pm
Interesting. Earlier this year I went for an MRI at a facility in Austin; the waiting room TV was also on HGTV. I didn’t think much of it, but now that you mention it……..
November 4th, 2018 at 5:43 pm
Sgt Mom: I just finished Air Force Daze. Wonderful. I remember you from Sgt Stryker which was on my short list of blogs to read weekly or more frequently.
November 4th, 2018 at 5:43 pm
Argh, that was me.
November 4th, 2018 at 6:02 pm
I did a five year gig at Idaho National Laboratory a couple of years ago, and the big screen TV in the lobby where I worked was invariably tuned to Fox, reflecting the highly red state attitudes of the locals. Or it was, that is, until the inevitable local SJW’s protested and demanded equal time for CNN. In the end, all the news feeds were shut off, and replaced by endless repetition of INL produced content.
At least we still have a lot more genuine “freedom of the press” in the US than in countries like France, Germany, and the UK. We have big, influential conservative bloggers and websites, conservative talk show hosts with big audiences, Fox (I know, getting a bit wobbly, but still better than the alternatives) and even some blandly conservative newspapers. I follow the situation in Germany, and they have nothing of the sort. Everywhere you look or listen, with the exception of a few small bloggers and papers, you find the same, vanilla leftist pablum. Stories about the US repeat what you see on CNN or MSNBC almost word for word. Merkel’s disastrous immigration policy is praised everywhere as a paragon of morality. Under the circumstances it’s amazing that there are so many Germans who don’t believe a word of it, and vote for the Alternative für Deutschland party, which is calling for a more rational immigration policy, in spite of the fact that it is invariably vilified as “neo-Nazi” and “extreme right wing” in the media. We all know the Schtick.
November 4th, 2018 at 10:03 pm
Maybe the mud being thrown is not sticky anymore?
November 5th, 2018 at 3:36 am
Someone I know considers herself well-versed in current affairs for watching Lester Holt and reading Time.
I have been reposting Lex’s posts (will probably have 2,300-2,500 when I am done in a few weeks) and one of his posts , well not the only one, but I remember he was incredulous when a NYT reporter referred to a KC-135 as a “special plane”. He was reporting on a mission and said that they were “refueled by “special planes””.
I’m sure you have some first hand stories by civilian reporters who talked to the military – and what they reported.
We do have/had an Ernie Pyle or 2 – such as the man who made Restrepo – but most of those bozos – if they were in Iraq at all – never left the Green Zone.
BTW I have heard that CNN pays the airports to show their drivel.
That’s my idea of purgatory; waiting in the “waiting room” with CNN 24 hours/day.
November 5th, 2018 at 10:58 am
Regarding CNN at airports, one positive thing I saw last time I was flying; while the TVs in the general areas were all on CNN, several of the bars and restaurants had theirs on OAN.