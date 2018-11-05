New! – Your Mildly Anxious Pre-Election Tech-Grouch Haikus
Posted by Jonathan on November 5th, 2018 (All posts by Jonathan)
Elections coming.
Bad or worse – not good or bad –
Is the real question.
—-
New Google inbox
Maximizes confusion.
But, Google knows best.
—-
Social media:
People at each other’s throats
Over little things.
—-
That damned noise again. . .
Some app, can’t ID which one.
This is the future?
—-
(Feel free to add your contributions in the comments.)
November 5th, 2018 at 9:13 pm
On the day after,
Facebook still won’t be peaceful–
Gloating or screaming
November 6th, 2018 at 9:00 am
Achieved inner peace:
Got rid of Facebook, Twitter.
Liking life off grid …