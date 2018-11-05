Elections coming.

Bad or worse – not good or bad –

Is the real question.

—-

New Google inbox

Maximizes confusion.

But, Google knows best.

—-

Social media:

People at each other’s throats

Over little things.

—-

That damned noise again. . .

Some app, can’t ID which one.

This is the future?

—-

(Feel free to add your contributions in the comments.)

