 
Chicago Boyz

                 
 
 
What Are Chicago Boyz Readers Reading?
 

 
  •   Enter your email to be notified of new posts:
  •   Problem? Question?
  •   Contact Authors:

  • CB Twitter Feed
  • Blog Posts (RSS 2.0)
  • Blog Posts (Atom 0.3)
  • Incoming Links

  • Recent Comments

    • Loading...

  • Authors

  • Notable Discussions

  • Recent Posts

  • Blogroll

  • Categories

  • Archives

    • «

    Ahh – the New Year!

    Posted by Sgt. Mom on January 7th, 2019 (All posts by )

    Well, it certainly started off with a bang … or, strike that, a number of spectacular public tantrums on the part of people that ordinary humans might have expected to have cultivated a more mature approach when it came to coping with others in the public sphere. I speak of the Gamestop shop customer of indeterminate sex who went off on the cashier for addressing … ummm, the customer as a man, when on the thin basis of some eye makeup, the customer apparently hoped to pass as a woman and not a member of a 1980s tribute rock band. Let me break it to you gently, guy – as a woman myself, you’re doing the woman-thing all wrong. A little more care with the coiffure, a skirt and some nice stockings and low heels, and a soft-spoken Southern lady demeanor – even adorning a six-foot-something frame with shoulders like a football quarterback – would make it easier for those you encounter in public to go along with a pretense of you being a delicate little flower of womanhood.

    Of the vape-store clerk (now a former vape-store clerk) feeling all righteous and entitled to go off on an abusive rant against a customer wearing items of clothing identifying him as a Trump fan … seriously, when did it become OK to be an abusive butthead in public? Or is it just that incidents like this are more likely to be documented in this age of practically everyone having a telephone capable of recording short video? Cannot we all agree on a new year resolution – to act like mature, well-adjusted adults in public?

    Sigh – obviously, this resolution is a road not taken by new reps in the Dem Chamber and Senate, nor among certain state Dem lawmakers, who have basically outdone themselves in exposing their ignorance, bigotry and lack of collegial good manners in the last few days. Yes, of course – their various remarks were aimed at their own constituents – or perhaps at a lick-spittle press, eager to carry the next Golden Political Child to yet higher levels…

    Ah yes, the new Golden Political Child – or as some in the right-leaning side of the blogosphere are calling her – Alexandra Occasional-Cortex, the It Girl on the current political scene. I think of her as a sort of political Lucy Ricardo; essaying adorable pratfalls, mugging elaborately for an indulgent audience, who think she is just so gosh-darned cute … she has yet to burst into tears over having mucked up one grand plan or another and beg Ricky to fix it all for her. That’s just about the way that every episode of I Love Lucy ended; in time I’m certain that Occasional-Cortex comedy appearances will start ending that way as well.

    The big fight at the beginning of 2019? I don’t think it will be the impeachment of Trump, although the usual suspects are breathing heavily and talking big along those lines. Because, seriously, what have they got in the way of offenses against the laws of God and man to charge him with, other than winning an election and being as blunt and outspoken as most establishment GOPers have long forgotten how to do in the interests of being ‘collegial’ and fitting in with the Beltway cool kids? No, the big fight will be about “the wall”; staunching the flood of illegal immigrants across our national boarder. Too many regular American citizens are dead at the hands of repeat illegals, through criminality or mischance on the roads and byways; too many regular, law-abiding citizens have been affected by the burden that the sub-class of illegality places on the rest of us: identity theft, increased auto insurance rates, wrecked neighborhoods, wrecked schools, wrecked entry-level jobs, jammed emergency rooms – all of that which hits the middle- and working class, the working poor most of all. The ruling class, to include the intellectual sort and the national media – don’t see all of this as a problem at all. Just that the rest of us do, and at this point, our votes and dollars still count for something. Discuss as you wish and can bear it.

     

    This entry was posted on Monday, January 7th, 2019 at 5:50 pm and is filed under Civil Society, Crime and Punishment, Current Events, Immigration, Law Enforcement, Leftism, Politics. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

    Leave a Reply

    Comments Policy:  By commenting here you acknowledge that you have read the Chicago Boyz blog Comments Policy, which is posted under the comment entry box below, and agree to its terms.

    A real-time preview of your comment will appear under the comment entry box below.

    Comments Policy

    Chicago Boyz values reader contributions and invites you to comment as long as you accept a few stipulations:

    1) Chicago Boyz authors tend to share a broad outlook on issues but there is no party or company line. Each of us decides what to write and how to respond to comments on his own posts. Occasionally one or another of us will delete a comment as off-topic, excessively rude or otherwise unproductive. You may think that we deleted your comment unjustly, and you may be right, but it is usually best if you can accept it and move on.

    2) If you post a comment and it doesn't show up it was probably blocked by our spam filter. We batch-delete spam comments, typically in the morning. If you email us promptly at we may be able to retrieve and publish your comment.

    3) You may use common HTML tags (italic, bold, etc.). Please use the "href" tag to post long URLs. The spam filter tends to block comments that contain multiple URLs. If you want to post multiple URLs you should either spread them across multiple comments or email us so that we can make sure that your comment gets posted.

    4) This blog is private property. The First Amendment does not apply. We have no obligation to publish your comments, follow your instructions or indulge your arguments. If you are unwilling to operate within these loose constraints you should probably start your own blog and leave us alone.

    5) Comments made on the Chicago Boyz blog are solely the responsibility of the commenter. No comment on any post on Chicago Boyz is to be taken as a statement from or by any contributor to Chicago Boyz, the Chicago Boyz blog, its administrators or owners. Chicago Boyz and its contributors, administrators and owners, by permitting comments, do not thereby endorse any claim or opinion or statement made by any commenter, nor do they represent that any claim or statement made in any comment is true. Further, Chicago Boyz and its contributors, administrators and owners expressly reject and disclaim any association with any comment which suggests any threat of bodily harm to any person, including without limitation any elected official.

    6) Commenters may not post content that infringes intellectual property rights. Comments that violate this rule are subject to deletion or editing to remove the infringing content. Commenters who repeatedly violate this rule may be banned from further commenting on Chicago Boyz. See our DMCA policy for more information.

    «
     