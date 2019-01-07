 
    • «

    Conservative Populism: Tucker Carlson vs David French

    Posted by David Foster on January 7th, 2019 (All posts by )

    Links at Ricochet, where the is an extensive (and pretty contentious) discussion.

     

    3 Responses to “Conservative Populism: Tucker Carlson vs David French”

    1. Grurray Says:
      January 7th, 2019 at 2:13 pm

      Ok, I’m reading through it now, and right off the bat I see a problem:

      In Tucker’s monologue, he does make a few assertions that are not evident (e.g., women won’t marry men that make less money than themselves)

      If Tucker said this then he is correct. There have been lots of studies on female hypergamy, such as this one.

      The study shows a sharp drop off in the number of marriages with a higher earning wife. Interestingly, they also show that what sometimes happens when the wife is earning more is that she drops out of the labor force altogether. Overall, they measure the divorce rate 25% higher when the wife earns more than the husband. So the traditional gender roles of the man making more than the woman are much more prevalent in lasting marriages.

    2. Grurray Says:
      January 7th, 2019 at 2:30 pm

      From French’s article:

      But he also says false things. He says that manufacturing “all but disappeared over the course of a generation.” It hasn’t. He says, “increasingly, marriage is a luxury only the affluent in America can afford.” Yet a healthy, faithful marriage is often the gateway to affluence. Affluence is not a prerequisite for marriage.

      Well, the last part I just shot down in the previous comment. When traditional gender roles break down then marriages will follow. Culture is upstream from institutions, not the other way around. It seems to be a common mistake by those perplexed at what’s going on in our country and can’t understand why the government can’t simply throw together some earmarks or regulations to stop it.

      His first part is shot down by his own link. The CNBC article states,

      But while job growth has been strong lately, the total number of manufacturing employees is well off the sector’s heyday, a fraction of what it once was. Stephen Roach, an economics professor at Yale University and former chief economist at Morgan Stanley, told CNBC that despite the political focus on manufacturing, its role in the American economy continues to wane.

      While manufacturing increased in absolute terms, it still represents a smaller share of the economy than it used to. The sector represented 11.6 percent of U.S. GDP in 2017, down from 12.3 percent in 2011 and 28.1 percent in 1953. Manufacturing jobs peaked in 1979 at 19.4 million, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

      Wow, sloppy work by French. Did he think we weren’t going to read the link? Maybe he has gotten so used to fooling National Review’s uncritical and dwindling readership that he figured no one would notice.

    3. Brian Says:
      January 7th, 2019 at 4:37 pm

      It is really quite amazing how much ignorance and contempt the National Review and the sort of cons who work for and read them has for working class Americans. They became unreadable during the 2016 campaign when their distaste for Trump transferred to contempt for anyone who might possibly support him. I’m pretty sure Reagan wouldn’t stand with them at all on this…

