Anecdote
Posted by Jonathan on January 31st, 2019 (All posts by Jonathan)
Appliance delivery, carrying refrigerators up and down stairs, hard work for not much money. I ask the guy where he’s from, he says he came here two months ago from Venezuela.
I try to cheer him up, tell him that in a year or two his life will be better. He replies that it’s already better.
I wish this anecdote were proof that life in the US is good. But it’s only proof that in Venezuela, people are starving and being murdered.