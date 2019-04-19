One of the minor mysteries of World War II is why President Franklin Roosevelt not only ordered General Douglas MacArthur to abandon his troops in the Philippines, but went out of his way to cover up the $500,000 payment from Philippine Commonwealth President Manuel Quezon to MacArthur.

MacArthur Given $500,000

By Jim Warren

Copyright (c) 1980 Lexington Herald

January 29, 1980

https://www.washingtonpost.com/archive/politics/1980/01/29/macarthur-given-500000/3ad863a3-8caa-4792-b038-d91bb3f804b4/?utm_term=.241d49fd22bd

The Secret Payment

https://www.pbs.org/wgbh/americanexperience/features/macarthur-secret-payment/

The best place for a man as difficult, politically powerful and utterly troublesome as General MacArthur is as far away from Washington DC as possible. What is farther away then the inside of a Imperial Japanese prison cell in Manchuria? Yet President Roosevelt went out of his way to give the order to General MacArthur to run to Australia.

Why?

The general answer from historians like Ian Toll and Geoffrey Perret is that MacArthur became immensely popular heroic figure during the fall of the Philippines. And that fact combined with the fall out from Pearl Harbor made MacArthur’s loss a political danger to the Roosevelt Administration. This deus ex machina explanation has always been very unsatisfying to me as it’s just assumed with no underlying “why did that happen.”

It turns out there is in fact an easy explanation which the likes of Toll and Perret missed because there has never been a book length biography of MacArthur’s chief signal officer General Spencer Ball Akin, who was MacArthur’s “Bataan Gang Radio Man.”

It turns out that between the beginning of the war and MacArthur’s evacuation from Corregidor. Then Colonel Akin’s radio program, the “Voice of Freedom,” was broadcast to the world, three times daily. The Corregidor based broadcast facilities could and did reach San Francisco, California. These radio programs were then picked up by the Hearst papers on the West Coast and later by the American radio broadcast networks. These messages also reached Australia, when the radio atmospherics were good, either directly or rebroadcast from America.

In the utter desert of good war news in the first months of WW2, then Colonel Akin’s stirring propaganda broadcasts of American and Filipino resistance to the Japanese onslaught — when compared the fall of Hong Kong, Singapore, the Dutch East Indies plus the German Operation Drumbeat U-boat attacks off the US East Coast — was drunk down in the English speaking world like artesian spring water.

It was this turn of events shaping the public’s of America and Australia that made General MacArthur’s loss to the Japanese a danger to President Roosevelt’s power as a wartime leader. Thus forcing his hand to save the General he would have liked to do without.

While MacArthur’s quietest and most spectacularly talented member of his “Bataan Gang,**” General Spencer Ball Akin, went on to become Chief Signal Officer of the US Army from 1947 – 1951. Akin never got the wider public recognition his wartime accomplishments warranted…but that was pretty much as both General’s Akin and MacArthur preferred it.

