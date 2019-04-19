 
    • «

    General MacArthur’s Bataan Gang Radio Man

    Posted by Trent Telenko on April 19th, 2019 (All posts by )

    One of the minor mysteries of World War II is why President Franklin Roosevelt not only ordered General Douglas MacArthur to abandon his troops in the Philippines, but went out of his way to cover up the $500,000 payment from Philippine Commonwealth President Manuel Quezon to MacArthur.

    See:

    MacArthur Given $500,000
    By Jim Warren and
    KnightRidder; Copyright (c) 1980 Lexington Herald
    January 29, 1980
    https://www.washingtonpost.com/archive/politics/1980/01/29/macarthur-given-500000/3ad863a3-8caa-4792-b038-d91bb3f804b4/?utm_term=.241d49fd22bd

    .

    The Secret Payment
    https://www.pbs.org/wgbh/americanexperience/features/macarthur-secret-payment/

    The best place for a man as difficult, politically powerful and utterly troublesome as General MacArthur is as far away from Washington DC as possible.  What is farther away then the inside of a Imperial Japanese prison cell in Manchuria?  Yet President Roosevelt went out of his way to give the order to General MacArthur to run to Australia.

    Why?

    The general answer from historians like Ian Toll and  Geoffrey Perret is that MacArthur became immensely popular heroic figure during the fall of the Philippines.  And that fact combined with the fall out from Pearl Harbor made MacArthur’s loss a political danger to the Roosevelt Administration.  This deus ex machina explanation has always been very unsatisfying to me as it’s just assumed with no underlying “why did that happen.”

    It turns out there is in fact an easy explanation which the likes of Toll and Perret missed because there has never been a book length biography of MacArthur’s chief signal officer General Spencer Ball Akin, who was MacArthur’s “Bataan Gang Radio Man.”  

    General Spencer Ball Akin

    It turns out that between the beginning of the war and MacArthur’s evacuation from Corregidor. Then Colonel Akin’s radio program, the “Voice of Freedom,” was broadcast to the world, three times daily.  The Corregidor based broadcast facilities could and did reach San Francisco, California.  These radio programs were then picked up by the Hearst papers on the West Coast and later by the American radio broadcast networks.  These messages also reached Australia,  when the radio atmospherics were good, either directly or rebroadcast from America.

    In the utter desert of good war news in the first months of WW2, then Colonel Akin’s stirring propaganda broadcasts of American and Filipino resistance to the Japanese onslaught — when compared the fall of Hong Kong, Singapore, the Dutch East Indies plus the German Operation Drumbeat U-boat attacks off the US East Coast — was drunk down in the English speaking world like artesian spring water.

    It was this turn of events shaping the public’s of America and Australia that made General MacArthur’s loss to the Japanese a danger to President Roosevelt’s power as a wartime leader.  Thus forcing his hand to save the General he would have liked to do without.

    While MacArthur’s quietest and most spectacularly talented member of his “Bataan Gang,**General Spencer Ball Akin, went on to become Chief Signal Officer of the US Army from 1947 – 1951.  Akin never got the wider public recognition his wartime accomplishments warranted…but that was pretty much as both General’s Akin and  MacArthur preferred it.

    -End-

     

    ** The “Bataan Gang” refers to the 18 military personnel including General Douglas MacArthur, who were rescued from Corregidor by four PT Boats in March 1942 and eventually traveled to Australia by B-17 Flying Fortresses and then by train to Melbourne, Australia.

     

     

    3 Responses to “General MacArthur’s Bataan Gang Radio Man”

    1. Mike K Says:
      April 19th, 2019 at 4:46 pm

      The other aspect of that period is not mentioned but involved Commander Bill Bulkeley who also evacuated Manuel Quezon who was suspected of Japanese sympathies.

      While waiting for another plane, MacArthur would have one more request for his “buckaroo.” He tasked Bulkeley with evacuating Philippine President Manuel Quezon from his location on the island of Negros. Quezon, sick from tuberculous, was tired of his homeland being fought over by the Americans and Japanese, and entertained the thought of going neutral so both warring factions would leave. MacArthur did not want that to happen. So Bulkeley was told to fetch him “by any means necessary.”

      Quezon at first resisted the notion of leaving the Philippines. In George W. Smith’s 2005 book “MacArthur’s Escape: John ‘Wild Man’ Bulkeley and the Rescue of an American Hero,” there is a passage that might explain Quezon’s reluctance in following the “reincarnated pirate” who stood before him on March 18.

      “The skipper wore no uniform, only an old oilskin. His boots were mud-caked, and his unruly black beard and longish hair tied around his head with a bandanna gave him a menacing appearance. Embellishing that sinister look, Bulkeley strode around with a tommy gun, two pearl-handled pistols strapped to his waist, and a nasty-looking knife tucked ominously in his belt.”

      Eventually, Quezon agreed to leave, so Bulkeley whisked the Philippine president, his family and staff back to the safety of Mindanao.

      “By any means necessary” meant just that, at gunpoint if necessary,.

    2. Bill Brandt Says:
      April 19th, 2019 at 6:18 pm

      Do you think Roosevelt was so cynical as to weigh saving MacArthur from the Japanese vs his political trouble? To me this is in the same category as those who think Roosevelt knew exactly when the Japanese would attack Pearl Harbor, and kept our ships there to get us into the war.

      One wonders how the Pacific war would have changed had MacArthur been staving in a Japanese prison like Wainright.

      And I’m not exactly a fan of Franklin Roosevelt.

    3. Trent Telenko Says:
      April 19th, 2019 at 6:43 pm

      Bill,

      Consider how FDR treated Lindbergh and the other isolationists.

