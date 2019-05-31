 
Chicago Boyz

                 
 
 
What Are Chicago Boyz Readers Reading?
 

 
  •   Enter your email to be notified of new posts:
  •   Problem? Question?
  •   Contact Authors:

  • CB Twitter Feed
  • Blog Posts (RSS 2.0)
  • Blog Posts (Atom 0.3)
  • Incoming Links

  • Recent Comments

    • Loading...

  • Authors

  • Notable Discussions

  • Recent Posts

  • Blogroll

  • Categories

  • Archives

    • «

    Dissolving the Audience

    Posted by Sgt. Mom on May 31st, 2019 (All posts by )

    So, I’ve been following, in a desultory fashion, the kerfuffle over various movie projects suddenly discovering that filming in a state where the local voters and their legislature prefer putting limits on the availability of abortion is … OMG! The Handmaids’ Tale is upon us! Flee, Flee for your lives, those TV series and movies choosing to shoot in lower-cost states than California (where about every scenic local has been seen in the background many a time. It was, once a upon a time, my private amusement, in spotting familiar locations in and around Los Angeles appearing in popular TV series.) Geeze, it’s almost as if among the Hollywood glitterati the need for abortion services occurs at least once a month and twice on Sundays. Given the various reports of disgusting rapey-sexual conduct among producers and directors (mostly male) perpetuated upon (mostly but not exclusively) female performers, perhaps on-command abortion services might be required at that. Funny old thing that – these are the same producers and organizations who have no problem filming in foreign countries with even stricter limits on abortion.

    The primary insight that I take away from this current matter is just that it is one more of those reoccurring things – something that various observers have noted, time after time, after time, after time, over the last how-many-decades. The mainstream entertainment establishment no longer really wants to provide mainstream entertainment to at least half or more of the country. No gentle comedy, especially no gentle rural comedy. Nothing that exhibits a shred of respect towards religious belief, unless it is that of Muslims; certainly, there is little critical notice taken of Islam’s murderous conduct towards gays, Jews, and disobedient/nonconforming women. Little in the mainstream entertainment media gives a nod towards classical patriotism, very little which portrays a traditional happy, well-adjusted family as a norm to be emulated. Nothing favorable towards anyone running a business, unless it is to make them the villain of the piece. Michael Medved ventilated all this years ago; so this is not really new news.

    The element which is new news is the raw, unadulterated contempt and hatred with which the mainstream entertainment media in general and a number of personalities in particular seem to have no inhibitions about displaying towards at least half (or maybe more) of the audience over the last two years or so. Hatred of Trump, hatred of people who are presumed to have voted for him; no accusation is too ick-making, too vile to blurt out there, on Twitter, in interviews, on what used to be the late-night TV shows. On one level, I feel a bit sorry for people whose corrosive hatred for half the country must be eating them up from inside. They’re dissolving in acid and bile, and one has the feeling they do not care about dissolving half their audience in it as well. Which is not a good practice for someone in the entertainment business over the long run.
    So, what – if anything – can or should we do with regard to an entertainment media who gives just about every indication of wanting to dissolve the better part of the audience. Selectively boycott the worst offenders, like Cher, Robert de Niro, Michael Moore? Only watch old movies, foreign movies, movies rented or borrowed from the library or from friends? What kind of options do we have in response to this more-than-naked contempt? Discuss, as you wish.

     

    This entry was posted on Friday, May 31st, 2019 at 2:36 pm and is filed under Arts & Letters, Business, Civil Society, Conservatism, Current Events, Film, Leftism, Media. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

    2 Responses to “Dissolving the Audience”

    1. Brian Says:
      May 31st, 2019 at 3:56 pm

      Americans have been “selectively boycotting” Hollywood for decades, but there’s still so much money spent on entertainment in America that the studios are doing well enough. There isn’t really an answer, except that someone needs to start a movie studio that doesn’t tolerate this garbage from their “talent”. Actually, a group of someones needs to start a second Hollywood, the existing one is run by the most vile and depraved people imaginable.

    2. miguel cervantes Says:
      May 31st, 2019 at 3:59 pm

      it’s striking how the Weinstein settlement went down as close to a memory hole as possible, different strokes for him and cosby apparently, who didn’t manage to have the whole thing wired down with the Philadelphia da, as Weinstein had with cyrus vance jr, in broad strokes it resembles how the strauss kahn matter was handled, intelligence contractors were enlisted to identify the subject, including a burnt Buenos aires station chief that went on to be the patron of the drone program, the wrinkle was that the nypd’s domestic violence division, tried to protect the most viable accuser,

    Leave a Reply

    Comments Policy:  By commenting here you acknowledge that you have read the Chicago Boyz blog Comments Policy, which is posted under the comment entry box below, and agree to its terms.

    A real-time preview of your comment will appear under the comment entry box below.

    Comments Policy

    Chicago Boyz values reader contributions and invites you to comment as long as you accept a few stipulations:

    1) Chicago Boyz authors tend to share a broad outlook on issues but there is no party or company line. Each of us decides what to write and how to respond to comments on his own posts. Occasionally one or another of us will delete a comment as off-topic, excessively rude or otherwise unproductive. You may think that we deleted your comment unjustly, and you may be right, but it is usually best if you can accept it and move on.

    2) If you post a comment and it doesn't show up it was probably blocked by our spam filter. We batch-delete spam comments, typically in the morning. If you email us promptly at we may be able to retrieve and publish your comment.

    3) You may use common HTML tags (italic, bold, etc.). Please use the "href" tag to post long URLs. The spam filter tends to block comments that contain multiple URLs. If you want to post multiple URLs you should either spread them across multiple comments or email us so that we can make sure that your comment gets posted.

    4) This blog is private property. The First Amendment does not apply. We have no obligation to publish your comments, follow your instructions or indulge your arguments. If you are unwilling to operate within these loose constraints you should probably start your own blog and leave us alone.

    5) Comments made on the Chicago Boyz blog are solely the responsibility of the commenter. No comment on any post on Chicago Boyz is to be taken as a statement from or by any contributor to Chicago Boyz, the Chicago Boyz blog, its administrators or owners. Chicago Boyz and its contributors, administrators and owners, by permitting comments, do not thereby endorse any claim or opinion or statement made by any commenter, nor do they represent that any claim or statement made in any comment is true. Further, Chicago Boyz and its contributors, administrators and owners expressly reject and disclaim any association with any comment which suggests any threat of bodily harm to any person, including without limitation any elected official.

    6) Commenters may not post content that infringes intellectual property rights. Comments that violate this rule are subject to deletion or editing to remove the infringing content. Commenters who repeatedly violate this rule may be banned from further commenting on Chicago Boyz. See our DMCA policy for more information.

    «
     