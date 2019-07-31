“Like a combination Love Boat and Gravy Train”
Posted by Jonathan on July 31st, 2019 (All posts by Jonathan)
NEW YORK CITY (AP) – After a journey spanning 5 years and over 100,000 nautical miles, a liberal research vessel has finally returned home to the New York harbor from which it originally launched. After stopping in 197 countries and interviewing over 50,000 people, the researchers report that they were unable to locate anyone who was not entitled to US health care, welfare payments, or voting rights.
[. . .]
July 31st, 2019 at 10:06 am
Did they check for stowaways?
July 31st, 2019 at 11:18 am
Just wanted to say thanks for linking this :-)
July 31st, 2019 at 1:38 pm
Ja, das var funny!