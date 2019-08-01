A Visual Impression of the Democratic Debate
Posted by Jonathan on August 1st, 2019 (All posts by Jonathan)
Posted by Jonathan on August 1st, 2019 (All posts by Jonathan)
August 1st, 2019 at 11:35 am
Appropriately stone-faced Tulsi is just getting started defending California stoners from the torments of former DA Kamala Harris. Her advisers should inform her that you catch more flies with honey than vinegar and suggest revving up some of that surfer charm.
August 1st, 2019 at 12:46 pm
The fact that we now have permanent campaigns for emperor, I mean president, is the ultimate sign of American decadence. Also the most destructive influence of 24 hour “news” channels.
Almost none of these people are seriously running for president, they’re just trying to raise their name profile, and now they can call themselves “presidential candidate” when they try to move up the chain in politics and/or media.
August 1st, 2019 at 1:53 pm
Not precisely. They also want to
1) learn the ropes
2) get experience assembling a team
3) Get name recognition for when they have a serious chance of winning in some future election.
4) Hoping they can get the booby prize of Veep, as Veeps are always serious front-runners for subsequent elections.
In that sense, they are doing “the right thing”. That they are clearly doing it the wrong way, and locking themselves into a quick tap dancing two-step in some future timeframe when the idiocy they are pushing today is ill-thought of is not particularly smart.
August 1st, 2019 at 2:04 pm
Gabbard is running to be Biden’s VP. Because that is an achievable goal. It may work. She is smarter than most of these people.
Harris the anointed choice of the D establishment. If Harris starts to disintegrate, expect them to push forward the Black woman they really want to run — Michelle Obama.