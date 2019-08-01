More Than Crazy Years
Posted by Sgt. Mom on August 1st, 2019 (All posts by Sgt. Mom)
Yes, the great science fiction visionary, Robert A. Heinlein (PBUH) an Annapolis grad and serving naval officer who was discharged for reasons of health early on in what might have been a promising naval career at the right time and in the right generation to have made a significant command mark in WWII, generated the concept of the crazy years. But I wonder if he had the slightest clue of the far-frozen limits of bug-house, chewing-at-the-restraints, raving-at-the-moon crazy that current political figures, media personalities, self-styled internet stars, and academic t*ats would achieve … and just in the last week or so. Really, under the old rules of civility, the ones that I grew to adulthood honoring, decent citizens would have just looked away, murmuring polite demurrals and excuses under their breath, while deleting the offending party from their address book and never inviting them to their neighborhood potlucks any more … but now the crazy has got to such an extent that one can hardly keep up.
The noisier prog/leftoids – and noisy because of the death-like grasp of their claws on the higher perches of the establishment media, entertainment, and the almost incestuous intertangling of prog-political with major media operatives and sympathizers, to the point that the rest of us can hardly escape having our ears battered with their concerns – have gone into overdrive. Yes, they have been going into steadily increasing levels of overdrive over the last two years, achieving orbital velocity in the past six months. But at some point, you have to think that they would all just melt down into a steaming puddle of outrage goo. From which you think (and would hope) that those who have not been paying much attention and are still recognizably sane and able to function meaningfully in this, our lamentably mixed-up, screwed up world would at least recognize that our noisy prog/leftoids in the media biz are not dealing from a full deck.
A comprehensive list would be … well, longer than I have the time and patience to enumerate. A look at the current headlines should be sufficient: the NAACP wants to impeach Trump for whatever, the brightest bulbs on the Dem election marquee are stoked at the impossible possibility of reparations and totally open borders, the black-clad black-masked minions of Antifa are planning a ten-day long bout of festivities in El Paso, Texas early next month (Yes, high desert West Texas, in head-to-toe black clothing in September, where temperatures are most likely to be in the high 90ies), it’s apparently a high crime to point out that mountains of trash and rat infestations on city streets are the responsibility of the managerial cadre and political leadership of that city, that Al Sharpton is the spiritual heir of Martin Luther King, and that sufferers from body dysmorphia ought to be indulged in their delusions of sexual identity.
Have we reached peak crazy yet? If not, then when, and how will we be able to tell. Discuss as you wish.
August 1st, 2019 at 3:57 pm
“Have we reached peak crazy yet?” In late 2015…which was 3 1/2 years ago (yikes!)….I posted Are We Living at the Intersection of These Two Stories?, the two stories being Heinlein’s ‘Year of the Jackpot’ and Ionesco’s ‘Rhinoceros’.
‘Year of the Jackpot’ posited a high level of crazy, the increase of which was being measured by the statistician Potiphar Breen. In my post, I mentioned several examples of *current* craziness, which seemed to match the examples cited in Heinlein’s story.
I’d say the current level of crazy does exceed that in observed in 2015. To measure the first and second derivatives and accurately assess the trends, we’d need a new incarnation of Potaphar Breen to construct a craziness index.
August 1st, 2019 at 5:16 pm
An Antifa meetup in El Paso, TX? Don’t Antifa goons know that Texas is a “shall issue” concealed carry state? Or are they ASKING to be shot? There are still a lot of people in Texas, and in the South in general, who believe that “He needed killin'” is grounds for justifiable homicide.
August 1st, 2019 at 6:11 pm
Being the total cynic that I am … I would think that the Antifa-ites are hoping to get a few of their ilk bleeding out in the gutter, purely for the Horst Wessel effect that such an incident would provide.
August 1st, 2019 at 6:16 pm
Sarge, this Caucasian Cluster Copulation [Hey, we Chinese have to have an equivalent expletive to the Fire Drill!] in El Paso may be one of the triggers for the violence.
I for one am expecting deadly political violence, including possible political assassinations by mid-2020. And no matter who wins in November, I expect violence to continue after the election. If the Democrat-Socialists win, they will want to take vengeance on those who opposed them knowing that they will be protected after inauguration day. If they lose, I expect an attempt at an overthrow of the government.
The TWANLOC enemy is concentrated in urban areas. Those loyal to the Constitution are concentrated in suburbs and rural areas. If the organic waste starts to impact the rotating airfoil, if you are a Constitutionalist, y’all need to remove yourself to safer areas.
Since TWANLOC are concentrated in cities, siege warfare would be a good theoretical field of study, since cities are totally dependent on constant imports of food, water, fuel, and electricity. For example, most cities have a 3 day supply of food in stores and warehouses at normal demand levels. Demand will not remain normal from the first hint of interdiction. Look at what happens in cities when hurricanes approach.
Don’t know how long till long pork is on the menu.
Subotai Bahadur
August 1st, 2019 at 6:45 pm
The Antifa remind me of nothing so much as the SDS Days of Rage, Join Us! Join Us! Join Us! or the Wobblies or Tea Partiers…back to the Peasant’s Revolt. There have always been losers who, under the direction of dissident elites, saw violent agitation as the means to overcome injustice. There is nothing new under the Sun, the poor will always be with you.
August 1st, 2019 at 7:59 pm
Mrs. Davis – the Tea Party was nothing like that: Not crazy, not losers, not particularly poor, either, I was there. Nice, middle-class concerned citizens, exercising our rights to have a say in how our civic affairs were conducted.