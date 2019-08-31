New! – Your Chicagoboyz Delayed Friday Weather Pic
Posted by Jonathan on August 31st, 2019 (All posts by Jonathan)
|
|
August 31st, 2019 at 5:49 pm
Stay safe, OK? It looks like Dorian will slant northerly, but still. Stay safe. I hope that you already have a generator, a water-bob, enough canned goods, and slabs of plywood for your windows…
August 31st, 2019 at 5:57 pm
Thanks Sgt. Mom.
August 31st, 2019 at 8:09 pm
Don’t be a hero, but my experience is that there is always a generator left in the back if you know the right guy to ask.