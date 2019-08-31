(Seems appropriate for a rerun, giving the present growth of positive feelings about Socialism in this country)

J B S Haldane was an eminent British scientist (population genetics) and a Marxist. C S Lewis was…well, you probably already know who C S Lewis was.

In 1946, Haldane published an article critiquing a series of novels by Lewis known as the Ransom Trilogy, and particularly the last book of the series, That Hideous Strength. Lewis responded in a letter which remained unpublished for many of years. All this may sound ancient and estoteric, but I believe the Lewis/Haldane controversy is very relevant to our current political and philosophical landscape.

To briefly summarize That Hideous Strength, which is the only book of the trilogy that I’ve read: Mark, a young sociologist, is hired by a government agency called NICE–the National Institute for Coordinated Experimentation–having as its stated mission the application of science to social problems. (Unbelievably, today the real-life British agency which establishes rationing policies for healthcare is also called NICE.) In the novel, NICE turns out to be a conspiracy devoted to very diabolical purposes, as Mark gradually discovers. It also turns out that the main reason NICE wanted to hire Mark is to get control of his wife, Jane (maiden name: Tudor) who has clairvoyant powers. The NICE officials want to use Jane’s abilities to get in touch with the magician Merlin and to effect a junction between modern scientific power and the ancient powers of magic, thereby bringing about the enslavement of mankind and worse. Jane, though, becomes involved with a group which represents the polar opposite of NICE, led by a philology professor named Ransom, who is clearly intended as a Christ-figure. The conflict between NICE and the Ransom group will determine the future of humanity.

A brilliantly written and thought-provoking book, which I highly recommend, even if, like me, you’re not generally a fan of fantasy novels. I reviewed it here.

With context established, here are some of the highlights of the Lewis/Haldane controversy:

1)Money and Power. In his article, Haldane attacks Lewis for the latter’s refusal to absolutely condemn usury, and celebrates the fact that “Mammon has been cleared off a sixth of our planet’s surface”…clearly referring to the Soviet Union. Here’s part of Lewis’s response:

The difference between us is that the Professor sees the ‘World’ purely in terms of those threats and those allurements which depend on

money. I do not. The most ‘worldly’ society I have ever lived in is

that of schoolboys: most worldly in the cruelty and arrogance of

the strong, the toadyism and mutual treachery of the weak, and

the unqualified snobbery of both. Nothing was so base that most

members of the school proletariat would not do it, or suffer it, to

win the favour of the school aristocracy: hardly any injustice too

bad for the aristocracy to practise. But the class system did not in

the least depend on the amount of pocket money. Who needs to

care about money if most of the things he wants will be offered by

cringing servility and the remainder can be taken by force? This

lesson has remained with me all my life. That is one of the reasons

why I cannot share Professor Haldane’s exaltation at the banishment

of Mammon from ‘a sixth of our planet’s surface’. I have

already lived in a world from which Mammon was banished: it

was the most wicked and miserable I have yet known. If

Mammon were the only devil, it would be another matter. But

where Mammon vacates the throne, how if Moloch takes his

place? As Aristotle said, ‘Men do not become tyrants in order to

keep warm’. All men, of course, desire pleasure and safety. But all

men also desire power and all men desire the mere sense of being ‘in

the know’ or the ‘inner ring’, of not being ‘outsiders’: a passion

insufficiently studied and the chief theme of my story. When the

state of society is such that money is the passport to all these

prizes, then of course money will be the prime temptation. But

when the passport changes, the desires will remain.

2)Centralized scientific planning. Haldane: “Mr. Lewis’s idea is clear enough. The application of science to human affairs can only lead to hell.” While denying that this is a correct statement of his views, Lewis goes on to say:

Every tyrant must begin by claiming to have what his victims respect and to give what they want. The majority in most modern countries respect science and want to be planned. And, therefore, almost by definition, if any man or group wishes to enslave us it will of course describe itself as ‘scientific planned democracy’.

and

My fears of such a tyranny will seem to the Professor either

insincere or pusillanimous. For him the danger is all in the

opposite direction, in the chaotic selfishness of individualism. I

must try to explain why I fear more the disciplined cruelty of

some ideological oligarchy. The Professor has his own explanation of

this; he thinks I am unconsciously motivated by the fact that I

‘stand to lose by social change’. And indeed it would be hard for

me to welcome a change which might well consign me to a

concentration camp. I might add that it would be likewise easy for

the Professor to welcome a change which might place him in the

highest rank of an omnicompetent oligarchy. That is why the

motive game is so uninteresting. Each side can go on playing _ad

nauseam_, but when all the mud has been flung every man’s views

still remain to be considered on their merits.

3)Democracy and conservatism. Haldane accuses Lewis of being anti-democracy, which accusation Lewis denies. He expands on his views:

I am a democrat because I believe that no man or group of

men is good enough to be trusted with uncontrolled power over

others. And the higher the pretensions of such power, the more

dangerous I think it both to the rulers and to the subjects. Hence

Theocracy is the worst of all governments. If we must have a

tyrant a robber baron is far better than an inquisitor. The baron’s

cruelty may sometimes sleep, his cupidity at some point be sated;

and since he dimly knows he is doing wrong he may possibly

repent. But the inquisitor who mistakes his own cruelty and lust of

power and fear for the voice of Heaven will torment us infinitely

because he torments us with the approval of his own conscience

and his better impulses appear to him as temptations. And since

Theocracy is the worst, the nearer any government approaches to

Theocracy the worse it will be. A metaphysic, held by the rulers

with the force of a religion, is a bad sign. It forbids them, like the

inquisitor, to admit any grain of truth or good in their opponents,

it abrogates the ordinary rules of morality, and it gives a seemingly

high, super-personal sanction to all the very ordinary human

passions by which, like other men, the rulers will frequently be

actuated. In a word, it forbids wholesome doubt. A political

programme can never in reality be more than probably right. We

never know all the facts about the present and we can only guess

the future. To attach to a party programme -— whose highest real

claim is to reasonable prudence -— the sort of assent which we

should reserve for demonstrable theorems, is a kind of

intoxication.

This false certainty comes out in Professor Haldanes article.

He simply cannot believe that a man could really be in doubt

about usury. I have no objection to his thinking me wrong. What

shocks me is his instantaneous assumption that the question is so

simple that there could be no real hesitation about it. It is

breaking Aristotle’s canon—to demand in every enquiry that

degree of certainty which the subject matter allows. And not **on

your life** to pretend that you see further than you do.

Being a democrat, I am opposed to all very drastic and

sudden changes of society (in whatever direction) because they

never in fact take place except by a particular technique. That

technique involves the seizure of power by a small, highly

disciplined group of people; the terror and the secret police

follow, it would seem, automatically. I do not think any group

good enough to have such power. They are men of like passions

with ourselves. The secrecy and discipline of their organisation

will have already inflamed in them that passion for the inner ring

which I think at least as corrupting as avarice; and their high

ideological pretensions will have lent all their passions the

dangerous prestige of the Cause. Hence, in whatever direction the

change is made, it is for me damned by its _modus operandi_. The

worst of all public dangers is the committee of public safety. The

character in _That Hideous Strength_ whom the Professor never

mentions is Miss Hardcastle, the chief of the secret police. She is

the common factor in all revolutions; and, as she says, you won’t

get anyone to do her job well unless they get some kick out of it.

Professor Haldane’s article can be found here.