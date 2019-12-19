Seminole truck stop.

Bought coffee, didn’t like vibe.

Got out of there fast.

—-

Financial experts:

Often wrong, never in doubt.

Caveat emptor.

—-

Your probiotic

Killed my antibiotic!

Ha ha, just kidding.

—-

Chinese scraper sites

Steal copyrighted photos.

Nothing you can do.

—-





Biz philosophies?

“Do it now” seems to work well.

Too brief for a book.

—-

Middle-aged white guy –

Beard, ponytail, leather hat.

Fits stereotype.

—-

Heed the small, still voice

That says: Don’t push it today,

You’ll blow out your back.

—-

Can’t reach them by phone?

Their Org. is dysfunctional.

Thus the voicemail loop.

—-

With age, hair migrates

From head – to eyebrows, ears, nose.

Just the way it is.

—-

UFO meetup…

Rather interesting group.

(That’s a euphemism.)

—-

A phrase might sound good

And be logical nonsense.

Check your metapahors.

—-

Old-age home has gym

And other amenities

The old folks don’t use.

—-

Street photography –

Subjects threaten to call cops.

Don’t argue, move on.

—-

Leftovers breakfast:

Plantains, coffee, vindaloo.

Wash it down with Tums.

—-

