New! – Your Haikus of Existential Despair and Humor
Posted by Jonathan on December 19th, 2019 (All posts by Jonathan)
Seminole truck stop.
Bought coffee, didn’t like vibe.
Got out of there fast.
—-
Financial experts:
Often wrong, never in doubt.
Caveat emptor.
—-
Your probiotic
Killed my antibiotic!
Ha ha, just kidding.
—-
Chinese scraper sites
Steal copyrighted photos.
Nothing you can do.
—-
Biz philosophies?
“Do it now” seems to work well.
Too brief for a book.
—-
Middle-aged white guy –
Beard, ponytail, leather hat.
Fits stereotype.
—-
Heed the small, still voice
That says: Don’t push it today,
You’ll blow out your back.
—-
Can’t reach them by phone?
Their Org. is dysfunctional.
Thus the voicemail loop.
—-
With age, hair migrates
From head – to eyebrows, ears, nose.
Just the way it is.
—-
UFO meetup…
Rather interesting group.
(That’s a euphemism.)
—-
A phrase might sound good
And be logical nonsense.
Check your metapahors.
—-
Old-age home has gym
And other amenities
The old folks don’t use.
—-
Street photography –
Subjects threaten to call cops.
Don’t argue, move on.
—-
Leftovers breakfast:
Plantains, coffee, vindaloo.
Wash it down with Tums.
—-
(Feel free to add your contributions in the comments.)
December 19th, 2019 at 4:01 pm
What can bind us now?
Only this one truth: Epstein
Didn’t kill himself.
December 19th, 2019 at 4:49 pm
Endless Christmas songs
Beginning to sound hackneyed
More eggnog rum, please
December 19th, 2019 at 5:45 pm
As I get older
I get more sick of the cold
the cold doesn’t care
almost reclusive,
off all social media,
fee so much better
I read these old books
battles no one remembers
forgotten heroes
Get the business in,
do the work, then bill the time,
then, maybe, they’ll pay
The old man’s dying
good guy, solid, hit ninety,
now its days or hours
political talk
you won’t change anyone’s mind
It’s hard to give a shit
alcoholism
requires stamina, time, funds
beyond what I have
Not having money:
turns out it’s a big problem
Worse than people say
Young female lawyer
wearing a skirt and black tights
I’m old, invisible
The most basic things
you once hoped to accomplish
will never happen
Hey, Debbie Downer,
lighten up, your self pity
is fucking boring
December 19th, 2019 at 7:11 pm
What would it be like
To have that day back again
You and I could dance