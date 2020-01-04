Pres. Trump Sends Iran’s “Red Napoleon” to Meet The Reaper
Posted by Trent Telenko on January 4th, 2020 (All posts by Trent Telenko)
On Friday night Jan 3, 2020, President Trump directed a successful strike killing IRGC Commander Gen. Qassem Soleiman at the Baghdad International Airport. Four AGM-114N Metal Augmented Charge (MAC) Thermobaric Hellfire missiles launched from an General Atomics MQ-9 Reaper turned Soleiman’s SUV and his accompanying security SUV into funeral pyres. [1]
Some in the media have compared this strike to Operation Vengeance, the American military operation to kill Admiral Isoroku Yamamoto of the Imperial Japanese Navy on April 18, 1943.
The Trump Administration drone strike was in fact far more consequential than Operation Vengeance. If only because of how much more of the IRGC Quds force senior chain of command were eliminated compared to the Admiral Isoroku Yamamoto strike. And how much more important Gen. Qassem Soleiman was to Iran than Yamamoto was to Imperial Japan.
Also killed in the strike were Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis also known as Jamal Jafaar Mohammed Ali Āl Ebrahim, the commander of the Iraqi Shia Kata’ib Hezbollah militia and mastermind behind the December 1983 bomb attacks on U.S. and French embassies in Kuwait.
In additional to Soleiman and al-Muhandis/Āl Ebrahim, also killed were IRGC Brigadier General Hussein Jafari Nia, Major-General Hadi Taremi, LTC. Shahroud Mozaffari Nia and Captain Waheed Zamanian. Nor does the list end there as senior pro-Iranian Iraqi Shia PMF militia leaders Heydar Ali, Muhammed Reza al-Jaberi and Hassan Abdul Hadi, were in the second SUV struck by one of four AGM-114N Hellfire guided missiles fired by the MQ-9 Reaper.
IRAN’S RED NAPOLEON
IRGC Commander Gen. Qassem Soleiman was to Iran what Heinrich Himmler, Gen Oberst Kurt Daluege, Gen Ernst Kaltenbrunner and Gen Sepp Dietrich were to Nazi Germany, all rolled into one.
In many ways Gen. Qassem Soleiman ran Iran’s foreign policy and strategy as principal adviser to the theocratic leadership. Soleiman made his bones in the 1990’s suppressing Iranian student riots in the style of Belisarius and the Nika riots. Post 9/11/2001, he has been orchestrating the killings of US service personnel, is the architect Iran’s proxy forces in Iraq, Lebanon, Syria and Yeman and ran covert ops forces world wide.
In fact, Gen. Qassem Soleiman was Iran’s “Red Napoleon.”
The idea of “The Red Napoleon” came from the 1929 novel of that name by Floyd Gibbons predicting a Soviet conquest of Europe and invasion of America by The Red Napoleon’s massive multi-racial army. Written as a screed against white racial supremacy, the concept in the Western Left of a 3rd World military leader who could routinely defeat the West over and over again the same way that General and later French Emperor Bonaparte Napoleon did to the leaders of Western Europe in the late 18th and early 19th century has hung on in the Left’s Noosphere [2] in the decades since.
If anyone was a “Red Napoleon” in the 21st century, Gen. Qassem Soleiman was that man.
Gen. Qassem Soleiman was a man from the 3rd World. One who had created and lead a team in the form of the Quds Force that had killed American servicemen in their hundreds, for decades, got a pair of US Navy riverine command boat crews to surrender in humiliation to support Pres. Obama’s “Opening to Iran” and executed both the Benghazi, Libya and Baghdad, Iraq embassy assaults.
And Pres. Trump just sent Iran’s “Red Napoleon” to “…meet the Reaper.”
.
Please see the Trump Administration’s annihilation of the mercenaries hired by Vladimir Putin’s preferred private military contractor, The Wagner Group, near Khasham, Deir ez-Zor Governorate, Syria on 7–8 February 2018:
“How That Massive Battle Between US Troops And Russian Mercenaries In Syria Went Down”
Jared Keller May 25, 2018
https://taskandpurpose.com/russian-mercenaries-syria-firefight
What others saw as an “asymmetrical threat” of Russian nuclear power lurking behind uniformed mercenary “Little Green Men.” President Trump saw as as an opportunity to kill hundreds of “deniable” Russians mercenaries, because Vladimir Putin’s Russia was not strong enough to back up the play with Russian national forces.
And so it proved.
That no one -ELSE- learned that asymmetrical warfare favored the strong you can mark down to this Upton Sinclair quote:
“It is difficult to get a man to understand something, when his salary depends on his not understanding it.”
The whole asymmetrical warfare favored the weak con job came from a class of post-Cold War political sycophant known as military analysts who have made a career with that gig. It was a very useful excuse for empty suits of two varieties: 1. Incompetent military flag ranks scamming to avoid getting fired for their incompetence and 2. National politicians who want to avoid British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain-like accountability for taking the council of their fears.
The bottom line for Pres. Trump since February 2018 is that anyone uniformed or civilian from the DoD or national intelligence agencies who peddles the asymmetrical warfare favored the weak concept is removed from serious policy consideration as an obviously incompetent clown.
Case in point of asymmetrical warfare favored the strong is the current Iran versus USA conflict.
The Mullah’s strength’s are the unearned income of it’s oil tick economy and it’s reputation as Evil Terrorist Bastids.
President Trump’s strategy vis a vis’ Iran is pure Asymmetric Warfare aimed at destroying Iran’s oil tick economy via effective economic and monetary sanctions and ruining it’s leadership’s reputation as Evil Terrorist Bastids at home and abroad.
The very publicly humiliating annihilation of the Quds Force leader AND HIS SENIOR COMMAND TEAM in Baghdad checks that leadership reputation box.
The Mullah’s ain’t got nuthin’ in terms of military power versus the American military. And any Iranian domestic US terrorist/assassination 9/11/2001 class strike will make Trump more powerful.
As in, does Iran really want to kill a lot of it’s ex-Obama Administration contacts in DC — because those are the most powerful American politicians the Quds Force can most easily reach, thanks to their surveillance during the Obama Nuclear Deal negotiations — and give President Trump the justified by events excuse to fire the entire Deep State leadership cadre in the DoJ, FBI, CIA and elsewhere for incompetence?
They just might.
THE IRRATIONAL REGIME UNDER PRESSURE HYPOTHESIS
During the economic siege President Trump started via the repudiation of the Obama Administration “Nuclear Deal,” Iranian behavior has fit the classic “Irrational regimes become more so under pressure” hypothesis in action.
The basic concept of the hypothesis is that for certain unstable regimes (or even stable ones with no effective means of resolving internal disputes peacefully, particularly the succession of power) domestic power games are far more important than anything foreign, and that foreigners are only symbols to use in domestic factional fights.
As external pressure mounts, Irrational/Nutball regimes become more so under pressure. What you saw with last summer’s “Limpet Mine Tanker War” and the recent US Embassy attack in Baghdad’s Green zone are the externals of the internal mullah factional power games of “Who can be more nutball than thou” to gain more short term power without regards to external reality.
“Nutball” in this case meaning “Attack the Great Satan” to show you are more daring, militant, and blessed by Allah. Thus deserving of power, money and followers inside the Iranian mullahocracy.
And Pres. Trump’s public humiliation of Iran by killing the head of Iran’s Quds force has just dropped a Thermobaric Mjornir of outside pressure on the Mullah’s collective heads.
“They’re all treacherous corrupt ass wipes who the USA should have as little to do with as possible, and the only affordable means of preventing them from hurting us is to get American forces out of the Middle East and let them butcher each other. Stay in Afghanistan with only the minimum forces to keep it from being used again as a base from which to attack us at home.”
THAT is where Pres. Trump headed with this. He has talked about it when he mentions American fracking based energy independence.
Pres. Trump is taking the USA out of the Middle East, now that the Soleiman Drone Strike has proven that even people who owe us the most in terms of lives and treasure — Iraq’s Democratically elected Shia leadership — will turn on us. Because in the end, they’re all as irrational as Iran, as well as being treacherous corrupt ass wipes besides.
- Iraq wasn’t a terrorist supporting failed state at the end of Pres. George W. Bush’s presidency.
- It was after President Obama’s
- And Iran has been at war with America continually and uninterrupted for the last 40 years.
- So what does that make the Obama Democrats?
-End-
.
Notes:
.
[1] Photos of the damage to the SUV’s in the UK Daily article were not consistent with either the Hellfire’s armor piercing shaped charge or its anti-ship high explosive warhead with a fragmentation sleeve. This left the enhanced blast AGM-114N warhead as the only possible cause of the damage seen.
.
[2] The Noonosphere is the whole huge realm of ideas that are current and moving around from person to person. See the history of the concept here: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Noosphere
For myself, when I consider General Soleiman, I think of how his people refined and perfected IEDs and mines; how all those disabled soldiers owe their VA disability pensions, and Gold Star families owe their SGLI payouts to him.
As Tom Lehrer sang of another technological innovator:
“Some have harsh words for this man of renown
But some think our attitude
Should be one of gratitude
Like the widows and cripples in old London town
Who owe their large pensions to Wernher von Braun.”
Reuters ran a decent report of General Qassem Soleimani plans using Iraqi sources here:
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-iraq-security-soleimani-insight/inside-the-plot-by-irans-soleimani-to-attack-u-s-forces-in-iraq-idUSKBN1Z301Z
Asymmetric warfare does favor the weak side as long as the strong side limits itself to “proportionate” response. This allows the chance that the weak side can outlast the resolve of the strong where a direct confrontation would be instantly fatal.
Someone lobed a couple of mortar shells in the general direction of the embassy. A proportionate response, if it wasn’t ignored, might be to use a cruise missile to take out something minor in Iran. This could continue indefinitely with the inevitably outcry and hand wringing in the MSM until it petered out for now with no lasting damage to the mullahs. On the other hand, taking out Tehran’s electrical grid would cause few casualties and be fairly easy. It would also provide a years long reminder of forgetting who has the aircraft carriers and who has to use speed boats.
The only advantage that Iran has is what we give them.
Sgt. Mom:
My IMMEDIATE reaction upon reading this was to hear Tom Lehrer’s “Werner Von Braun” in my mind. Lo and behold, that was exactly what you next referred to! :)
BTW, my brother-in-law emigrated as a child from Germany, courtesy of his stepfather being one of the Operation Paperclip engineers. I am told his stepfather knew Werner Von Braun. He worked on jets, not on rockets, so his acquaintance w Von Braun was not extensive.