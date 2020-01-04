On Friday night Jan 3, 2020, President Trump directed a successful strike killing IRGC Commander Gen. Qassem Soleiman at the Baghdad International Airport. Four AGM-114N Metal Augmented Charge (MAC) Thermobaric Hellfire missiles launched from an General Atomics MQ-9 Reaper turned Soleiman’s SUV and his accompanying security SUV into funeral pyres. [1]

See full story at this Daily Mail link:

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-7848729/Trump-taunts-Iran-saying-never-won-war-ordering-strike-killed-Soleimani.html

Some in the media have compared this strike to Operation Vengeance, the American military operation to kill Admiral Isoroku Yamamoto of the Imperial Japanese Navy on April 18, 1943.

The Trump Administration drone strike was in fact far more consequential than Operation Vengeance. If only because of how much more of the IRGC Quds force senior chain of command were eliminated compared to the Admiral Isoroku Yamamoto strike. And how much more important Gen. Qassem Soleiman was to Iran than Yamamoto was to Imperial Japan.

Also killed in the strike were Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis also known as Jamal Jafaar Mohammed Ali Āl Ebrahim, the commander of the Iraqi Shia Kata’ib Hezbollah militia and mastermind behind the December 1983 bomb attacks on U.S. and French embassies in Kuwait.

In additional to Soleiman and al-Muhandis/Āl Ebrahim, also killed were IRGC Brigadier General Hussein Jafari Nia, Major-General Hadi Taremi, LTC. Shahroud Mozaffari Nia and Captain Waheed Zamanian. Nor does the list end there as senior pro-Iranian Iraqi Shia PMF militia leaders Heydar Ali, Muhammed Reza al-Jaberi and Hassan Abdul Hadi, were in the second SUV struck by one of four AGM-114N Hellfire guided missiles fired by the MQ-9 Reaper.

IRAN’S RED NAPOLEON

IRGC Commander Gen. Qassem Soleiman was to Iran what Heinrich Himmler, Gen Oberst Kurt Daluege, Gen Ernst Kaltenbrunner and Gen Sepp Dietrich were to Nazi Germany, all rolled into one.

In many ways Gen. Qassem Soleiman ran Iran’s foreign policy and strategy as principal adviser to the theocratic leadership. Soleiman made his bones in the 1990’s suppressing Iranian student riots in the style of Belisarius and the Nika riots. Post 9/11/2001, he has been orchestrating the killings of US service personnel, is the architect Iran’s proxy forces in Iraq, Lebanon, Syria and Yeman and ran covert ops forces world wide.

In fact, Gen. Qassem Soleiman was Iran’s “Red Napoleon.”

The idea of “The Red Napoleon” came from the 1929 novel of that name by Floyd Gibbons predicting a Soviet conquest of Europe and invasion of America by The Red Napoleon’s massive multi-racial army. Written as a screed against white racial supremacy, the concept in the Western Left of a 3rd World military leader who could routinely defeat the West over and over again the same way that General and later French Emperor Bonaparte Napoleon did to the leaders of Western Europe in the late 18th and early 19th century has hung on in the Left’s Noosphere [2] in the decades since.

If anyone was a “Red Napoleon” in the 21st century, Gen. Qassem Soleiman was that man.

Gen. Qassem Soleiman was a man from the 3rd World. One who had created and lead a team in the form of the Quds Force that had killed American servicemen in their hundreds, for decades, got a pair of US Navy riverine command boat crews to surrender in humiliation to support Pres. Obama’s “Opening to Iran” and executed both the Benghazi, Libya and Baghdad, Iraq embassy assaults.

And Pres. Trump just sent Iran’s “Red Napoleon” to “…meet the Reaper.”

Asymmetrical Warfare Favors The Strongest

.

Contrary to the what post-Cold War “Doomie” Western military analysts have been peddling to gullible reporters and empty suit politicians for a generation, the fact is that Asymmetric Warfare has always favored THE MOST POWERFUL PLAYER WITH THE WILL TO USE IT.

. Please see the Trump Administration’s annihilation of the mercenaries hired by Vladimir Putin’s preferred private military contractor, The Wagner Group, near Khasham, Deir ez-Zor Governorate, Syria on 7–8 February 2018: “How That Massive Battle Between US Troops And Russian Mercenaries In Syria Went Down”

Jared Keller May 25, 2018

https://taskandpurpose.com/russian-mercenaries-syria-firefight What others saw as an “asymmetrical threat” of Russian nuclear power lurking behind uniformed mercenary “Little Green Men.” President Trump saw as as an opportunity to kill hundreds of “deniable” Russians mercenaries, because Vladimir Putin’s Russia was not strong enough to back up the play with Russian national forces. And so it proved. That no one -ELSE- learned that asymmetrical warfare favored the strong you can mark down to this Upton Sinclair quote: “It is difficult to get a man to understand something, when his salary depends on his not understanding it.” The whole asymmetrical warfare favored the weak con job came from a class of post-Cold War political sycophant known as military analysts who have made a career with that gig. It was a very useful excuse for empty suits of two varieties: 1. Incompetent military flag ranks scamming to avoid getting fired for their incompetence and 2. National politicians who want to avoid British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain-like accountability for taking the council of their fears. The bottom line for Pres. Trump since February 2018 is that anyone uniformed or civilian from the DoD or national intelligence agencies who peddles the asymmetrical warfare favored the weak concept is removed from serious policy consideration as an obviously incompetent clown. Case in point of asymmetrical warfare favored the strong is the current Iran versus USA conflict. The Mullah’s strength’s are the unearned income of it’s oil tick economy and it’s reputation as Evil Terrorist Bastids. President Trump’s strategy vis a vis’ Iran is pure Asymmetric Warfare aimed at destroying Iran’s oil tick economy via effective economic and monetary sanctions and ruining it’s leadership’s reputation as Evil Terrorist Bastids at home and abroad. The very publicly humiliating annihilation of the Quds Force leader AND HIS SENIOR COMMAND TEAM in Baghdad checks that leadership reputation box. The Mullah’s ain’t got nuthin’ in terms of military power versus the American military. And any Iranian domestic US terrorist/assassination 9/11/2001 class strike will make Trump more powerful. As in, does Iran really want to kill a lot of it’s ex-Obama Administration contacts in DC — because those are the most powerful American politicians the Quds Force can most easily reach, thanks to their surveillance during the Obama Nuclear Deal negotiations — and give President Trump the justified by events excuse to fire the entire Deep State leadership cadre in the DoJ, FBI, CIA and elsewhere for incompetence? They just might. THE IRRATIONAL REGIME UNDER PRESSURE HYPOTHESIS During the economic siege President Trump started via the repudiation of the Obama Administration “Nuclear Deal,” Iranian behavior has fit the classic “Irrational regimes become more so under pressure” hypothesis in action. The basic concept of the hypothesis is that for certain unstable regimes (or even stable ones with no effective means of resolving internal disputes peacefully, particularly the succession of power) domestic power games are far more important than anything foreign, and that foreigners are only symbols to use in domestic factional fights. As external pressure mounts, Irrational/Nutball regimes become more so under pressure. What you saw with last summer’s “Limpet Mine Tanker War” and the recent US Embassy attack in Baghdad’s Green zone are the externals of the internal mullah factional power games of “Who can be more nutball than thou” to gain more short term power without regards to external reality. “Nutball” in this case meaning “Attack the Great Satan” to show you are more daring, militant, and blessed by Allah. Thus deserving of power, money and followers inside the Iranian mullahocracy. And Pres. Trump’s public humiliation of Iran by killing the head of Iran’s Quds force has just dropped a Thermobaric Mjornir of outside pressure on the Mullah’s collective heads.

PRESIDENT TRUMP’S “ABBOTTABAD MOMENT “

.

Strategically, the killing of IRGC Commander Gen. Qassem Soleimani is an “Abbottabad Moment.” Just as the killing of Osama Bin-Ladin in the high class neighborhood of Abbottabad by President Obama clarified Pakistan’s role as a terrorist supporting failed state for the American public. Pres. Trump, with the Soleiman Drone Strike, sent another strategically clarifying message to the American public in defining Iraq as a terrorist supporting failed state.

.

The message is that –

“They’re all treacherous corrupt ass wipes who the USA should have as little to do with as possible, and the only affordable means of preventing them from hurting us is to get American forces out of the Middle East and let them butcher each other. Stay in Afghanistan with only the minimum forces to keep it from being used again as a base from which to attack us at home.”

THAT is where Pres. Trump headed with this. He has talked about it when he mentions American fracking based energy independence. Pres. Trump is taking the USA out of the Middle East, now that the Soleiman Drone Strike has proven that even people who owe us the most in terms of lives and treasure — Iraq’s Democratically elected Shia leadership — will turn on us. Because in the end, they’re all as irrational as Iran, as well as being treacherous corrupt ass wipes besides.

THE SOLEIMANI DRONE STRIKE AS IMPEACHMENT BLOWBACK

This Trump post-Soleimani Drone Strike message will cause a hugely destructive, for the Democrat’s political power, train of thought with the American public.

.

Specifically This Thought Cascade:

.

Iraq wasn’t a terrorist supporting failed state at the end of Pres. George W. Bush’s presidency.

It was after President Obama’s

And Iran has been at war with America continually and uninterrupted for the last 40 years.

So what does that make the Obama Democrats?

.

It is clear from the Democrat/Mainstream media reactions summed up in this Facebook Meme:

.

.

…that the Democrats are ideologically entrapped by the Obama/Rice/Rhodes folly on Iran. NB: Biden’s and Pelosi’s initial comment on this strike were very foolish political plays. These are symptoms of classic ideological self-entrapment.

.

Nor does this ideological self-entrapment end there. By pressuring Pres. Trump with impeachment, they have unleashed him. From Trump’s perspective, he has nothing to lose and everything to gain by kicking Iran’s, North Korea’s and the Deep State empty suit “Asymmetrical Warfare favors the weak” elite (mostly Democrat) backsides as hard as he can.

.

If President Trump has the stones to kill 200 of Vladmir Putin’s Russian mercenaries. And he has the stones to kill IRGC Commander Gen. Qassem Soleimani at Route Irish in the Baghdad International Airport and then OWN the inevitable down side of the certain Iranian retaliation, in an election year.

.

Then Pres. Trump certainly has the stones to make that thought cascade above about Pres Obama’s Iraq policy & his “Opening to Iran” the central defining campaign issue against former Vice President Biden for the November 2020 election.

.

President Trump intends to destroy his domestic Deep State opposition to his 2nd term as President as effectively as he just destroyed the Quds force command structure.

.

Come late November 2020, Gen. Qassem Soleiman will not be the only one to have been sent to “ …meet the Reaper.

.

-End-

.

Notes:

.

[1] Photos of the damage to the SUV’s in the UK Daily article were not consistent with either the Hellfire’s armor piercing shaped charge or its anti-ship high explosive warhead with a fragmentation sleeve. This left the enhanced blast AGM-114N warhead as the only possible cause of the damage seen.

.

[2] The Noonosphere is the whole huge realm of ideas that are current and moving around from person to person. See the history of the concept here: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Noosphere