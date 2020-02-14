COVID-19 Update Morning 2-14-2020
Posted by Trent Telenko on February 14th, 2020 (All posts by Trent Telenko)
There are currently 65,213 confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide, including 1,486 fatalities. Of which 4,823 new cases and 116 new deaths were reported in Hubei province, China.
There are several trends in this update, as well as the headline summary. First Community spreading of COVID-19 is now established in Hong Kong (attached graphic), Japan and Singapore.
Second, the shut down of China as an economic power seems near complete. See the JP Morgan coal for electricity usage and the Goldman Sachs economic projection charts attached to this post. The JP Morgan chart shows that while traditionally daily coal consumption – the primary commodity used to keep China electrified – rebounds in the days following the Lunar New Year collapse when China hibernates for one week. This is not the case this now. There hasn’t been even a modest increase, indicating that so far there hasn’t been a return to work.
Short Form — Lack of Chinese coal use/electric power generation indicates the scale of Chinese industries that are shut down…AKA near total.
And the “Just-In-Time/Sole-Source in China” world-wide, Multi-national corporation, economic shut down virus is gathering a huge economic momentum. Nissan has shut down auto production in addition to South Korea’s Hyundai for lack of Chinese parts. Rumor has it that Ford has the same issue — as their heater coils in their autos are sole sourced in China — and will soon shut down auto production. Anything cheap or disposable in the world economy is sourced in China, and the Chinese economy is now off-line for the foreseeable future.
Third, China is again playing games with COVID-19 numbers and particularly the announced deaths to keep the death rate at 2.1%, saying deaths were “double counted”?!? (See JP Morgan graphic).
.
This has been ‘officially noticed’ by the White House.
See:
White House does not have ‘high confidence’ in China’s coronavirus information, official says
https://www.cnbc.com/2020/02/13/white-house-does-not-have-high-confidence-in-chinas-coronavirus-information-official-says.html
Fourth, American COVID-19 are now officially 15 with a case in San Antonio, Texas from a Wuhan evacuation flight and no deaths. I say “officially” as there possible COVID-19 death in Boise, ID. See:
https://www.ktvb.com/article/news/health/coroner-deceased-boise-man-being-tested-for-possible-coronavirus/277-53a884af-d815-464c-95f1-d35092cc6bd8
The possible COVID-19 victim was a 71-year-old man found dead on Feb 9 in an advanced state of decomposition. He returned from China Feb 5. The initial testing came up negative, but additional tests are being run. The cause of death has not been released.
An idea of what “Community spreading” in Singapore means can be seen in the following report:
“Singapore Casino employee confirmed with COVID-19; symptomatic Feb 5, hospitalized Feb 9On February 13, 2020, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) pointed out that the confirmed case of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in Singapore announced on February 11 is an employee at the casino in Resorts World Sentosa Casino. The employee developed symptoms on February 5 and was hospitalized in isolation on February 9. Travelers who visited the casino during the communicable period (February 4-9) are advised to call 1922, put on a face mask and seek immediate medical attention as instructed if suspected symptoms develop within 2 weeks. Moreover, such travelers should inform the physician of any relevant travel history when seeking medical attention.”
Source: [Taiwan CDC] https://www.cdc.gov.tw/En/Bulletin/Detail/Y1W8u1HakNa8wLte6gZFhw?typeid=158
World Headline Summary:
o China says 1,716 medical workers have been infectedo Singapore reports largest daily jump in cases amid increased human-to-human transmissiono Hong Kong reports 3 new caseso Hubei’s new party boss orders quarantine tightenedo President Xi touts new “biosecurity law”o Hong Kong Disney land offers space for quarantineo Chinese company says blood plasma of recovered patients useful in combating the viruso US mulling new travel restrictions
February 14th, 2020 at 10:23 am
Supporting link:
Coronavirus can be spread by people who don’t show symptoms, CDC warns
By Jackie SaloFebruary 13, 2020
https://nypost.com/2020/02/13/coronavirus-can-be-spread-by-people-who-dont-show-symptoms-cdc-warns/
“”Coronavirus can be spread through people who aren’t exhibiting symptoms of the illness, the director of the Centers for Disease and Control and Prevention said Thursday.
Dr. Robert Redfield confirmed reports out of China that the virus can spread when the person is still asymptomatic, according to CNN.
“There’s been good communication with our colleagues to confirm asymptomatic infection, to confirm asymptomatic transmission, to be able to get a better handle on the clinical spectrum of illness in China,” Redfield told the outlet.””
February 14th, 2020 at 10:24 am
Useful video link:
Is The Coronavirus Now Unstoppable? New Data Suggests So
2-13-2020
Peak Prosperity
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=01L-SktgzXc&t=1008s
February 14th, 2020 at 10:25 am
This is a very useful COVID-19 live thread:
Coronavirus Live Thread 2/13-2/14
Posted on 2/13/2020,
https://www.freerepublic.com/focus/f-news/3816298/posts?q=1&;page=1#1
February 14th, 2020 at 10:26 am
This is another useful video.
China: More than 1,700 healthcare workers have been diagnosed so far and six have died.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LJ0ADo4_qtI
February 14th, 2020 at 10:28 am
From the Free Republic thread:
NEW: Japan reports 4 new cases of coronavirus, including one who came back from Hawaii and another who transferred a patient from the cruise ship – NHK
https://bnonews.com/index.php/2020/02/the-latest-coronavirus-cases/
February 14th, 2020 at 10:29 am
Also from the Free Republic thread:
Cold storage warehouses in Tianjin and Shanghai ports — two of the world’s busiest ports — are “full”, according to the Maritime Bureau of China’s Ministry of Transport, and shipping companies are advised to send goods to alternative ports.
According to a Feb 12 announcement, shipping companies docking at Shanghai port may face congestion fees or be re-routed to other ports in China.
“Cold storage capacity at Shanghai port is currently full,” said the notice, which was shared with Undercurrent News by an industry source in China. “Valued customers abroad who have not yet sent goods, for the time being, do not send goods to Shanghai port.”
A separate announcement said cold storage in Tianjin port is also full.
Shipping companies are advised to send containers to ports in Shekou, Ningbo, Taican or elsewhere. The advice is “effective until, tentatively, Feb. 28”, said the first announcement.
https://www.undercurrentnews.com/2020/02/14/cold-storage-at-shanghai-tianjin-ports-full-as-coronavirus-hits-logistics/
February 14th, 2020 at 10:51 am
Every single thing China has said from day 1 has been a lie. And anyone who wasn’t being deliberately blind has always known it. It’s completely infuriating.
If I was President, I’d send in some intelligence agents (do we still have those, or are they all harassing random low-level affiliates of the Trump campaign?) to go into Wuhan, into one of the locked-up high rises, and try to find out how many corpses are in there vs. how many living residents. I sure hope something like that has been done.
February 14th, 2020 at 11:04 am
But, but, but, but …. All the really smart people — the ones credentialed from Ivy League schools and their wannabes — assured us that “Free Trade” was the route to human happiness and wealth. There was no downside in offshoring ~60,000 factories to China, because the unemployed workers in the US would be able to buy cheap stuff.
Epidemics have been part of the human condition since the beginning — just like earthquakes, volcanoes, floods, and droughts. We can sympathize with the poor Chinese who are suffering from this outbreak, but we should be extremely critical of the stupidity & short-sightedness of our Political Class who have left us in a very poor condition to respond to the inevitable. They have blood on their hands.
February 14th, 2020 at 11:24 am
A related thought, while we are getting concerned about the potential for Western production shutting down due to the interruption in components coming from China — what about the interruptions to the food supply within China? The Chinese reduction in energy use also implies that the supply chain which keeps their food stores stocked may also face problems.
As we all know, China has become increasingly urbanized, with a large proportion of people dependent on “Just In Time” food deliveries from the countryside and imports. An acquaintance in China reports that Walmart and other supermarkets still have food stocks, but range & quality are declining while prices are rising. The street vendors selling “farmers’ market” type produce (normally the best place for price & quality) have mostly disappeared.
February 14th, 2020 at 11:39 am
In a movie these things move so fast, like within 30 minutes half the population of the world is dead.
We have to live at normal speed.
But it is so mind-boggling to watch this train wreck unfolding and no one seeming to do anything about it.
February 14th, 2020 at 11:49 am
Steve Bannon has a number of very good podcasts on the COVID-19 Pandemic here:
https://pandemic.warroom.org/category/war-room-impeachment/
February 14th, 2020 at 11:52 am
CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield
“We don’t know a lot about this virus,” Redfield told CNN’s Dr. Sanjay Gupta. “This virus is probably with us beyond this season, beyond this year, and I think eventually the virus will find a foothold and we will get community-based transmission.”
and
“There’s been good communication with our colleagues to confirm asymptomatic infection, to confirm asymptomatic transmission, to be able to get a better handle on the clinical spectrum of illness in China. What we don’t know though is how much of the asymptomatic cases are driving transmission,” said Redfield.
“What I’ve learned in the last two weeks is that the spectrum of this illness is much broader than was originally presented. There’s much more asymptomatic illness,” he added. “A number of the confirmed cases that we confirmed actually just presented with a little sore throat.”
https://youtu.be/XLxTetlif9o
February 14th, 2020 at 11:59 am
This is Singapore’s health update tracing community spread there.
https://www.moh.gov.sg/news-highlights/details/two-more-cases-discharged-nine-new-cases-of-covid-19-infection-confirmed
Two more confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection have been discharged from hospital today (Cases 30 and 45). In all, 17 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospital.
2. As of 14 February 2020, 12pm, the Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed and verified nine additional cases of COVID-19 infection in Singapore. Of these, six are linked to the cluster at Grace Assembly of God and one is linked to a previous case. Contact tracing of the other two cases is underway to establish any links to previous cases or travel history to China.
Links between previous cases found
3. Further epidemiological investigations and contact tracing have uncovered links between previously announced and new cases. This was made possible with the assistance of the Singapore Police Force.
Cases 8 and 9, as well as Cases 31, 33 and 38, are linked to The Life Church and Missions Singapore (146B Paya Lebar Road). This is a possible cluster involving five cases (Cases 8, 9, 31, 33 and 38).
Nine of the confirmed cases (Cases 19, 20, 21, 24, 25, 27, 28, 34 and 40) are linked to the cluster associated with Yong Thai Hang (24 Cavan Road).
Three of the confirmed cases (Cases 30, 36 and 39) are linked to the private business meeting held at Grand Hyatt Singapore from 20 to 22 January.
Four of the confirmed cases (Cases 42, 47, 52 and 56) are linked to the Seletar Aerospace Heights construction site.
Thirteen of the confirmed cases (Cases 48, 49, 51, 53, 54, 57 and 58, 60, 61, 62, 63, 66, 67) are linked to the Grace Assembly of God.
Investigations on these clusters are ongoing.
4. Contact tracing is underway for the other nine locally transmitted cases to establish any links to previous cases or travel history to mainland China. Case 44 was a contact of Cases 13 and 26. Case 65 is linked to Cases 50 and 55.
February 14th, 2020 at 12:29 pm
I don’t think that there was ever any chance that this wouldn’t get out. An airborne pathogen that originated in a large, dense and mobile population with a short period from exposure to contagion, a much longer period from infection to symptoms and initial symptoms that are mild and difficult to tell from common illnesses; it couldn’t have been designed to spread better. As I said in the other thread, if this is actually a weapon it seems more likely to be one aimed at China then something that escaped.
Corona viruses are apparently rather fragile outside their host. The response so far may have delayed its emergence into the world at large long enough that it will fizzle out as the weather improves and the environment becomes less friendly to spreading.
With any information out of China accuracy may occur by accident but the smart person should simply assume it’s a deliberate lie by the government. I’m convinced that the obfuscation of bad news and outrageous exaggeration of good news is so ingrained at all levels that the Beijing government is flying blind. I don’t think it really makes a difference in this case because I don’t think there was ever a chance that the Chinese government could contain this and likely didn’t know the truth soon enough to have delivered an actionable warning to the rest of us if they had wanted to. I know that there are people in China that realize how this cripples their development, you can see hints that there is some progress in odd corners but the country as a whole remains unmoved.
February 14th, 2020 at 1:33 pm
MCS,
This:
>>Corona viruses are apparently rather fragile outside their host. The response so far may have delayed its emergence into the world at large long enough that it will fizzle out as the weather improves and the environment becomes less friendly to spreading.
Is not the case with COVID-19.
It has been surviving on dry surfaces indoors for up to 9 days.
Any public bathroom in a COVID-19 “Hot Zone” should be considered contaminated unless it has been bleach sprayed and hit with 15 minutes of UV light.
This, BTW, makes the Chinese quarantine “hospitals” into exposure hospice as everyone who uses the rest rooms in them will be exposed to extremely high COVID-19 viral loading exposure from aerosolized human wastes from flush toilets in good ones or simply the sweat on the seats and door handles.
February 14th, 2020 at 1:58 pm
“I don’t think that there was ever any chance that this wouldn’t get out.”
Probably not, this being 2020, and a globalized world, but certainly far more needed to have been done in the last 3 weeks to prepare people, and to prepare the health care system. I don’t think world governments trust their people not to panic, though. And now we have the inevitable breakout and nothing has been done, and it’s going to be awful, as anyone with a fever in a big city is going to rush to the hospital, and everyone else is going to treat them like lepers. (To say nothing of the likelihood that the death rate is far, far higher than they’ve been telling us.)
“I don’t think there was ever a chance that the Chinese government could contain this and likely didn’t know the truth soon enough to have delivered an actionable warning to the rest of us if they had wanted to”
BS. Their reactions from Day 1 showed that either the outbreak was far, far worse than they were saying, OR they knew it was going to be. Hopefully it’s “only” the former, because the obvious implication of the latter is that the escaped engineered/weaponized virus theory is true.
“the Chinese quarantine “hospitals” into exposure hospice”
Yes, those things aren’t hospitals. Hospice is the nice way to say it. They’re just death camps.
The media has started to wake up these last few days:
https://www.mediaite.com/news/harvard-professor-sounds-alarm-on-likely-coronavirus-pandemic-40-to-70-of-world-could-be-infected-this-year/
“Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health professor Marc Lipsitch told the Wall Street Journal this week that “it is likely we’ll see a global pandemic” of the coronavirus with up to 70 percent of people infected worldwide. “I think it is likely we’ll see a global pandemic,” Lipsitch claimed, adding that “If a pandemic happens, 40% to 70% of people world-wide are likely to be infected in the coming year.””
7.7 billion people * 55% infected * 2% death rate = 85 million dead
And I don’t think there’s any reason at all to believe that 2% number.
February 14th, 2020 at 2:07 pm
A thread from the Harvard prof guy quoted above:
https://twitter.com/mlipsitch/status/1228373884027592704
He says that formula isn’t right because the 2% death rate is for those who become symptomatic, which is only a small fraction of those infected. That being said, all we can do now is see what happens. People have been saying for a month that this is “not as bad as the flu” and sounding convincing while China responds as if it’s the end of the world.