Meme Wars
Michael Bloomberg is apparently spending a bunch of money on the development and deployment of memes.
A meme could, potentially, neatly encapsulate and summarize a real, meaningful argument. Or it could have the appearance of offering a conclusive argument when no such argument has actually been made. Or it could be so ridiculous that it has no effect–or an opposite effect from that intended–on its target audience.
William “Boss” Tweed was very upset by the cartoon of Thomas Nast, because, as he famously said: “I don’t care a straw for your newspaper articles; my constituents don’t know how to read, but they can’t help seeing them damned pictures.” Perhaps in our own era, there are plenty of people who do know how to read–who may well be college graduates–but whose attention spans are so limited, and who have so little exposure to logical discussion, that memes are the most effective way to reach them.
Discussion question: What memes have you seen that (a) effectively make a valid argument, (b) look like they are making an effective argument, but are actually doing no such thing, or (c) are so silly that they could convince basically nobody at all?
I think Bloomberg is going to find out that he’s wasted millions of dollars for no observable result, when it gets down to it.
Memes, as the term has come to be known, aren’t reality. They’re like modern political cartoons, somewhat effective, but in reality, no more than a reflection of what people already believe. They might somewhat reinforce someone’s ability to articulate what they already believe, but I don’t think they’re going to change the mind of any but the least cognizant.
It’s just like advertising, TBH. How many of us are really swayed by any of it, these days? Sure, the polls and the marketers proffer all sorts of evidence that it all works, but in real terms? Who sees an ad for Irish Spring soap, and then buys it because of the ad? They might try it, but unless it offers lasting value, soap bar number two, three, and four aren’t getting purchased unless the actual product meets a need in a satisfactory manner.
Frankly, the most ads do for me and most people I know would be to make me aware of a product. They don’t convince me to buy, unless there’s a value highlighted, and if that value doesn’t actually exist, further purchase ain’t happening.
This is not a set of facts that advertising executives want to admit to, but it is factual. There are fewer and fewer people who are vulnerable to these things, from what I can see from where I sit, and if the people paying for advertising (to included political ads…) knew the actual result that they’re getting in people’s heads? LOL… Yeah, there would be a bunch of out-of-work advertising agencies.
Whole thing is an illustration of an invented market, one where the real need being satisfied is in the heads of the people paying for it. Most people may try a product out, but unless that product actually meets a need, they’re not buying it again, no matter how much advertising they see. If anything, the advertising may actually reinforce an aversion to buying that product again–I can think of several family members and acquaintances who froth at the mouth, every time they see a Ford advertisement on TV. All it does is serve to remind them and reinforce their disappointment in the lack of performance and general lousy experience they had with Ford in the past.
I think Bloomberg is going to go down in history as the biggest failure of “money buys an election”, even bigger than Hillary. Trump now has a track record to run on, and it’s actually pretty decent. All he has to do is highlight it, and Bloomberg is going to have a very hard time refuting it, especially once he manages the nomination, which ain’t likely to happen.
Frankly, I see the Democrats crashing and burning this year, and in an enormous way. The Sanders wing of the party scares the hell out of the rest, the Biden wing ain’t happening, and if Bloomberg thinks he’s just going to buy his way to the nomination and then manage to eke out a victory? LOL… Sanders and AOC supporters are going to cut his throat–I lay you long odds that they’ll turn Antifa on his ass in a heartbeat, because he’s a former Republican that turned Democrat out of convenience, and they’re going to excoriate him for being a billionaire buying his way to the Presidency. You can do that in the Republican Party, as Trump has proven, but for someone calling themselves a Democrat? I don’t see that happening. At. All.
I am certain that Kirk has a point – there is less and less to be gotten from spending on things like paid adds. I get political mailers all the time; someone obviously spent a bomb to print them on glossy, heavy paper, and to mail them out … and where do they go? Into the recycle bin. I hardly ever glance at them.
I honestly wonder if the various political campaigns are still doing mailers because it’s what they have always done… never mind if they aren’t really reaching anyone significantly any more. A money sink, just like paid political ads on TV.
Just saw this meme at Ricochet:
I think we’re about one small boy pointing out the essential nudity of the Emperor from a general collapse of a lot of things in our current milieu.
The really funny thing about it is that all these “experts” are basically talking to themselves, convincing each other that they really, truly matter–While the reality is that they’re mostly and entirely unknowingly irrelevant.
Sarah Hoyt discusses the publishing world in these terms a lot–And, I think you can extend that out to entire swathes of the current “elite culture”. They’ve declared themselves the elite, but they can’t sell it to the rest of us, who mostly look at them as a bunch of nutters dangerously off their meds.
It’s exactly like publishing–They’ve ignored the market for so long, and basically failed to meet the interests or needs of the actual customers that they simply don’t even grasp that they aren’t actually doing anything that anyone wants to buy.
Same-same with the rest of it all–You see it in the news media, you see it in movies. Nobody pays to go watch war movies where the essential message is “America bad, soldiers worse…”, nor do they want to be lectured at and hectored by people who can’t even keep their own hands off the hired help.
They’ve killed their own market, most of them–The local newsrag is slowly going bankrupt, and what’s done it is that they’re a very liberal newspaper in a fairly conservative region, while most of their local reporting isn’t all that accurate. You can’t really rely on anything they tell you. So, why buy the paper? I think most of their sales are to people who just buy the paper out of habit, and when that generation is gone, what then? They’ve done nothing to capture the younger generations, nor are they really providing a value-added service. All that’s printed comes off the AP wire, or it’s a rehash of some local outfit’s press releases. What’s the point?
Most of what we’re seeing around us today is the result of people looking at all this, and recognizing that these “elites” have little or no value to add to anything, and as a result, they’re getting slaughtered in the marketplace. There’s a need to be met, in terms of local news, but nobody is doing it. The void is getting filled by what amounts to modernized over-the-back-yard-fence gossip on Fakebuch.
Frankly, what annoys the hell out of me is the utter lack of real local news–Say we have a really horrible traffic accident locally, and I want to find out what is going on. With today’s tech, I ought to be able to find out in real time what happened and what it’s doing to the traffic here in town. Reality? No ‘effing way–You have to go look for yourself, if you want to find out what the sheriff’s deputies were responding to up the canyon. It might make the blotter report in a week or two, but you can’t find out in a timely manner what happened or if it will affect you.
It’s bizarre to contemplate, but it is a sad reality that we were better informed back in the pre-Internet days than we are now–At least, from any sort of “official source”. Now, mostly, it’s all gossip and rumor. Don’t even get me started on what happened when a little girl got run over awhile back–The only information available for a week or more was on Fakebuch, and while that was somewhat accurate, it was also full of unverified innuendo.
There is a whole sector of the culture that’s undergoing a chaotic reorganization at the moment, and I wouldn’t bet anything on where it’s going to wind up going. I think we’re about to see what happens when an elite tries lying in the face of reality in China, and we’re not too far behind them over here. In China, it’s going to be the COVID-19 debacle, and here it’s going to be the lies told by the establishment elites in DC, when all the chickens come home to roost.
Things break the wrong way, and Democrats are going to be unelectable on a national level for the next few generations. I suspect that the part itself is going to fractionate, and we’re going to wind up with a fringe extremist party out there in la-la land, while the common-sense types are going to wind up in the center with that other former Democrat, Donald Trump.
Who, irony of ironies, would actually be fairly close to JFK in actual real political-spectrum terms. Makes you wonder–Why are all the recent Republican “really popular” presidents all lapsed Democrats…? Reagan, Trump…