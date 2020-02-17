As of this morning’s time hack, world wide there are now 1,770 dead and 71,223 infected by COVID-19. Community spread is underway in Singapore (see chart), Taiwan and Japan. The USA thinks it might be on-going in the USA. Both Japan and the USA refuse to state this, but actions being taken argue otherwise. Two horrid COVID-19 infection reports from Chinese news sources — the Taiwan News is reporting re-infection with COVID-19 is causing heart failure and South China Morning Post is reporting 34 and 94 day from exposure to infection super spreaders. Recovered from COVID-19 infection Ontario couple are still testing positive for coronavirus. Finally, COVID-19 fomit** contamination of Chinese money and survival of corona-virus in high heat & humidity are also in the update.

Number of COVID-19 Infections outside China as of Feb 16, 2020

First — As of Feb 17, there are seven cases in Singapore which appear to have no links to previous cases. This is likely strong evidence of communal spread, but contact tracing is underway. See:

https://www.straitstimes.com/multimedia/graphics/2020/02/spore-virus-cases/index.html?shell

Second — Taiwan reports 1st death from coronavirus 61 year old ride share service taxi driver in Taiwan dies (he had been to China). The 61-year-old man was living with diabetes and hepatitis B as “co-morbidities” when he died of the virus, according to Taiwan Health Minister Chen Shih-Chun. First got sick Jan 27, hard time to breathe on Feb 3, and then dies on Feb 15…nearly 3 weeks later. Two of his brothers, both ride share service taxi drivers, are now showing symptoms. See:

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/feb/16/taiwan-reports-first-death-from-coronavirus

https://nypost.com/2020/02/16/taiwan-confirms-first-coronavirus-death/

https://www.straitstimes.com/asia/east-asia/taiwan-scours-dead-taxi-drivers-data-to-trace-coronavirus-path

Third — Japan’s Health Ministry had put out statements over the week end that community spread was not happening in Japan, which reality did not treat kindly, requiring corrections Sunday night. See:

During a news conference held Sunday evening, officials at the Tokyo Metropolitan Government said that two of the five were male acquaintances of a Tokyo taxi driver who tested positive Thursday after attending a party held Jan. 18 aboard a traditional yakatabune (traditional roofed party boat). https://www.japantimes.co.jp/news/2020/02/16/national/six-people-five-tokyo-one-aichi-prefecture-test-positive-coronavirus/#.Xkn_7i9OmhA

See also:

Avoid crowds over virus, Japan health minister warns

February 16, 2020

https://news.yahoo.com/avoid-crowds-over-virus-japan-health-minister-warns-134748040.html

Japan’s health minister on Sunday urged the public to avoid crowds and “non-essential gatherings”, including notoriously packed commuter trains, to prevent the new coronavirus from spreading in the country.

Katsunobu Kato warned the nation was “entering a new phase” in the outbreak of the virus, which has infected nearly 60 people in Japan so far.

“We want to ask the public to avoid non-urgent, non-essential gatherings. We want elderly and those with pre-existing conditions to avoid crowded places,” Kato said after a meeting of a panel of experts.

and:

NEW: Staff member of Japan's Ministry of Health diagnosed with coronavirus after working on the "Diamond Princess" cruise ship https://t.co/eUoE2b20hL — BNO Newsroom (@BNODesk) February 17, 2020

Fourth — SAN FRANCISCO — “Calling it an ‘early warning system,’ Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar announced Friday that flu patients in San Francisco, Seattle, New York, Los Angeles and Chicago would also undergo testing for the coronavirus.”

The need and use of such an early warning system is an admission that the CDC has not kept SARS-CoV2 (the virus name) out of the USA and COVID-19 infections are very likely spreading inside the USA.

See: https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/2020/02/14/coronavirus-san-francisco-flu-patients-tested-for-coronavirus/

Fifth — Chinese doctors say Wuhan coronavirus reinfection even deadlier. Instead of creating immunity the virus can reportedly reinfect an individual and hasten fatal heart attack. [Note: Take with a Box of Morton Salt Warning Here.]

See:

https://www.taiwannews.com.tw/en/news/3876197

Sixth — The Hong Kong based South China Morning Post (SCMP) is warning documented cases of 34 to 94 days from infection to diagnosis COVID-19 super spreaders?!!?. [Note: Take with a Morton Salt Mine Worth of Salt Warning Here.] See link and text passage below:

https://www.scmp.com/news/china/society/article/3050893/coronavirus-death-toll-rises-1770-china-reports-100-new Longer incubation periods?

Henan province in central China has reported two coronavirus cases that took much longer to confirm than the previously estimated incubation period of up to 14 days. Incubation is the time between exposure to the virus and beginning to show symptoms. . The government of Xinxian county, in the city of Xinyang, on Sunday reported that one of its new cases had been confirmed 34 days after the patient returned from a mid-January visit to Wuhan. He had been sent to hospital with suspected symptoms on January 28, but twice tested negative before testing positive on February 16. A further two people who attended family gatherings with the man in Xinxian were reported as infected, while three were suspected cases or under hospital quarantine. . The county government announced it would extend the home quarantine period from 14 to 21 days for residents who had been to Hubei or had contact with people who had been there. . It also reported a case that was confirmed 94 days after the patient’s contact with a relative from Hubei. The patient had taken care of his father-in-law, who arrived from Wuhan on November 13 and died days later. The son-in-law continued to stay in the father-in-law’s house until January 31. However, the government statement said the origin of the son-in-law’s infection had yet to be identified

The implication of a longer than 14 day incubation period for SARS-CoV2/COVID-19 super spreaders mean that the CDC has botched the quarantine of American China Travelers and the Cruise Ship evacuees. And that the CDC actually infected America with it’s 14-day infection policy guidelines.

Given that local Chinese governments are now at 21 days. Expect much finger pointing very soon as post-quarantine American China Travelers and the Cruise Ship evacuees start community infections across the USA.

Seventh –Ontario’s first two cases of the new coronavirus — a husband and wife — have recovered but remain in isolation at their home because tests still show them carrying the bug, authorities say. Nose and throat swabs taken since the man was released from Sunnybrook hospital two weeks ago continue to show traces of coronavirus in both him and his wife, who was never hospitalized.

See:

https://www.thestar.com/politics/provincial/2020/02/13/ontario-couple-have-recovered-but-are-still-testing-positive-for-coronavirus.html

The above is extremely bad news as far as the ability to reopen schools and factories with COVID-19 recovered and the COVID-19 un-infected.

Seventh — There are contradicting reports over whether the Chinese are cleaning or destroying bank note contaminated with human fomites (mucus, tears, sweat, spit, urine or feces) carrying the SARS-CoV2 virus, which remain infectious for up to nine days. See the following:

China is literally cleaning its money to stop the spread of coronavirus

February 15, 2020

https://qz.com/1803255/china-is-disinfecting-banknotes-to-stop-spread-of-coronavirus/

Chinese bank to destroy cash in areas hit by coronavirus

February 16, 2020

https://nypost.com/2020/02/16/chinese-bank-to-destroy-cash-in-areas-hit-by-coronavirus/

The implications of COVID-19 spread by money is mind-boggling for the USA’s Urban illicit drug culture and as a mode of COVID-19 transmission into the 3rd World.

For some years the Federal Reserve has been utterly vexed that of all the cash it prints, only a small percentage ever comes back for proper destruction. The implication that most American cash printed for the US economy winds up as local and over seas’ stores of value against police or other government actions means that when the COVID-19 infection reaches the USA. Those contaminated bills leaving the USA will infect the whole illicit drug chain as people get infected by the bills will keep renewing the infectivity of the bills as the circulate.

Eighth — The meme that seems to have come from the CDC that summer heat will slow/stop the spread of the SARS-CoV2 virus and subsequent COVID-19 infections appears to be horridly wrong. See this non-peer reviewed paper [Grain of Salt Warning applies] —

The Role of Absolute Humidity on Transmission Rates of the COVID-19 Outbreak

“Conclusion

Sustained transmission and rapid (exponential) growth of cases are possible over a range of humidity conditions ranging from cold and dry provinces in China, such as Jilin and Heilongjiang, to tropical locations, such as Guangxi and Singapore. Our results suggest that changes in weather alone (i.e., increase of temperature and humidity as spring and summer months arrive in the North Hemisphere) will not necessarily lead to declines in case counts without the implementation of extensive public health interventions. Further studies on the effects of absolute humidity and temperature on COVID-19 transmission are needed.”

http://www.people.fas.harvard.edu/~msantill/Mauricio_Santillana/Publications_files/Luo_et_al_2020_Absolute_Humidity_R0_COVID-19.pdf

-End-

