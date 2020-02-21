COVID-19 Update, Morning 2-21-2020 — Living & Dying from China’s Biological Chernobyl
Posted by Trent Telenko on February 21st, 2020 (All posts by Trent Telenko)
Wednesday the world got the worst possible news about COVID-19 from China, and it explained all the strange things China was hiding since this disease first appeared. We are in the midst of China’ Biological Chernobyl. But first, the numbers. As of 20 February 2020 at 7:04 p.m. ET there were 76,192 confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide, including 2,245 fatalities. China 74,988 cases, 2,234 fatalities and International 1,205 cases, 11 fatalities. See the latest disease numbers here:
https://bnonews.com/index.php/2020/02/the-latest-coronavirus-cases/
China admits aerosol infection possible in coronavirus outbreak
KYODO NEWS – Feb 20, 2020 – 13:14
China’s health authorities have admitted that people may contract the pneumonia-causing COVID-19 coronavirus by inhaling small virus-containing particles floating in the air, or so-called aerosol infection.
Updated diagnostic and treatment guidelines published Wednesday say a person can be infected if they are “exposed to a high concentration of aerosol in a relatively closed environment for a long time.
This is the sixth edition of the guidelines for treating patients of the new virus in China. The guidelines posit that the main routes of transmission are “droplets from the respiratory system” and “close contact.”
Previous versions of the guidelines said the possibility of aerosol infection had yet to be clearly established.
Aerosol infection is said to be prone to occur during medical procedures, such as when inserting a tube into the windpipe to ensure an open airway.“
And airborne transmission beyond the narrow medical procedures have been confirmed in South Korea. ROK public health officials tracked a single asymptomatic church lady to a Christian mega-church service of a 1,000 people. Below is the result:
Steve Lookner
@lookner
544 members of South Korea’s Shinchonji Daegu church have virus symptoms(This is the church with dozens of new cases in the past 2 days)https://twitter.com/lookner/status/1230698482207313920
The heart of the issue for 2019-nCoV is that it is a virgin fields epidemic. Everyone who hasn’t got it, will get it, absent a genetic gift or vaccine…and there will be no vaccine for a year, assuming this coronavirus is amenable to a vaccine.
…and that low viral load initial infection takes a very, very, very, long time to manifest as either positive test result or as
“symptoms.”
Additionally, four of five people that test positive for COVID-19 have either no or very minor symptoms while being infection spreaders.
Case in point is the South Korean church-lady who seems to have given COVID-19 infections to 544 people either by giving out communion or singing.
The infection rate right now is over 20% for the souls aboard Diamond Princess and it will take at least 24 days from their last
exposure to be detectable in new cases. The chaos and ineffectivness of the Japanese quarantine was such that every passenger, crewman or Japanese health ministry body on the Diamond Princess were likely exposed to infection causing viral loads right up to and through the flights back to their home countries.
There is now no chance stopping COVID-19, short of a vaccine, because China’s Communist Party allowed those 12 million exposed souls to travel the world.
COVID-19 is not just a flu. It is 20 times deadlier (2% death rate) with an intact medical system and 50 time deadlier (5% death rate) in a collapsed medical system. And every medical system in the world will collapse under the weight of SARS-CoV2 infections.
Buckle up. This will be a rough ride.
February 21st, 2020 at 9:08 am
Scroll through here today if you dare:
https://twitter.com/BNODesk
Iran appears to have incubated an outbreak that is now out of control (given incubation times, it must have been festering for weeks) and is going to bring their health system down and spread through the entire MidEast, and the world (already a case from there in Canada).
There are actually TWO prisons in China with mass outbreaks.
Japan reporting some children with the disease, which would shatter that talking point.
One frustrating thing is it’s impossible to know how severe cases are, to know if the stories of how wide spread it is in the prisons and in the South Korean church are consistent with the claims of the strong age-dependency on the effects of the disease.