Wednesday the world got the worst possible news about COVID-19 from China, and it explained all the strange things China was hiding since this disease first appeared. We are in the midst of China’ Biological Chernobyl. But first, the numbers. As of 20 February 2020 at 7:04 p.m. ET there were 76,192 confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide, including 2,245 fatalities. China 74,988 cases, 2,234 fatalities and International 1,205 cases, 11 fatalities. See the latest disease numbers here: https://bnonews.com/index.php/2020/02/the-latest-coronavirus-cases/

A quiet Chinese announcement Wednesday has changed the world.

It appears that COVID-19 is an airborne bug in some very common medical situations. This was why China was keeping the CDC and WHO experts out of China. It is also why they had such heavy casualties with medical workers. You need a PPE-4 level independent oxygen supply to entubate a COVID-19 pneumonia sufferer.

“Airborne transmission” has a very specific medical-technical definition. See the figure below.

See this, the opening sentence of which is the technical description of “Airborne Transmission” —

China admits aerosol infection possible in coronavirus outbreak KYODO NEWS – Feb 20, 2020 – 13:14 https://english.kyodonews.net/news/2020/02/8cd9ef77bf8d-china-admits-aerosol-infection-possible-in-coronavirus-outbreak.html

. All KYODO NEWS – Feb 20, 2020 – 13:14 | World China’s health authorities have admitted that people may contract the pneumonia-causing COVID-19 coronavirus by inhaling small virus-containing particles floating in the air, or so-called aerosol infection. . Updated diagnostic and treatment guidelines published Wednesday say a person can be infected if they are “exposed to a high concentration of aerosol in a relatively closed environment for a long time. . This is the sixth edition of the guidelines for treating patients of the new virus in China. The guidelines posit that the main routes of transmission are “droplets from the respiratory system” and “close contact.” . Previous versions of the guidelines said the possibility of aerosol infection had yet to be clearly established. . Aerosol infection is said to be prone to occur during medical procedures, such as when inserting a tube into the windpipe to ensure an open airway.“ And airborne transmission beyond the narrow medical procedures have been confirmed in South Korea. ROK public health officials tracked a single asymptomatic church lady to a Christian mega-church service of a 1,000 people. Below is the result:

544 members of South Korea's Shinchonji Daegu church have virus symptoms(This is the church with dozens of new cases in the past 2 days) China also announced a prison had 200 prisoners and seven guards get COVID-19 last night. Essentially any institutional situation with poor/unfiltered circulation will see mass COVID-19 infection.

And it gets worse. How much worse? This much worse:

WELCOME TO THE WORSE CASE SCENARIO

The heart of the issue for 2019-nCoV is that it is a virgin fields epidemic. Everyone who hasn’t got it, will get it, absent a genetic gift or vaccine…and there will be no vaccine for a year, assuming this coronavirus is amenable to a vaccine.

This is compounded by the issue that the COVID-19 coronavirus infection takes a very low SARS-Cov2 viral load for the initial infection…

…and that low viral load initial infection takes a very, very, very, long time to manifest as either positive test result or as

“symptoms.” Additionally, four of five people that test positive for COVID-19 have either no or very minor symptoms while being infection spreaders.

Case in point is the South Korean church-lady who seems to have given COVID-19 infections to 544 people either by giving out communion or singing. The infection rate right now is over 20% for the souls aboard Diamond Princess and it will take at least 24 days from their last

exposure to be detectable in new cases. The chaos and ineffectivness of the Japanese quarantine was such that every passenger, crewman or Japanese health ministry body on the Diamond Princess were likely exposed to infection causing viral loads right up to and through the flights back to their home countries. There is now no chance stopping COVID-19, short of a vaccine, because China’s Communist Party allowed those 12 million exposed souls to travel the world. COVID-19 is not just a flu. It is 20 times deadlier (2% death rate) with an intact medical system and 50 time deadlier (5% death rate) in a collapsed medical system. And every medical system in the world will collapse under the weight of SARS-CoV2 infections. Buckle up. This will be a rough ride.

