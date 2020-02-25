The themes of this update will be on issues of COVID-19 spread, World Headlines, border closings, the CDC news conference, developments with fomite spread, how American Public Health institutions build a liablity law suit proof diagnostic test and how that limits tests for community spread and a new recommended COVID-19 sites, social media and videos section.

Top line, There are currently 80,420 confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide, including 2,710 fatalities as of the 24 February 2020 at 5:24 p.m. ET time hack on the BNO News corona virus tracking site ( https://bnonews.com/index.php/2020/02/the-latest-coronavirus-cases/ ) There are 39 nations including China plus three “Chinese special administrative regions” (Macao, Hong Kong and Taiwan) that have reported COVID-19 infections. China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Japan, Thailand, Singapore, Italy, Iran and R.O.K. all appear to have local, or endemic, spread of the disease. Italy has spawned further spread in Spain proper, it’s Canary Islands possession, Austria, Germany, and possibly Croatia. And now Brazil in South America and Algeria reporting a case signals North West Africa have added two new regions to the Pandemic spread list. The virus has spread from Asia to Europe, North America, Australia and Africa.

All of the above meets the pre-COVID-19 WHO standard for a “Pandemic” that requiring endemic spread in multiple nations in multiple WHO regions. However, the WHO just decided that it was time to retire the term “Pandemic” because…something…[insert reasons here]. The WHO statement for doing so was a master piece of unintelligible double talk that boils down to “Lets not scare the “Normies” and set off more “Run, Hide & Horde” panics like seized Italy, ROK and Singapore in the last few days. Meanwhile the WHO is cheering-on China’s “Hospice-Prison system for the infected” Quarantine as a “Model” in aiding China’s restarting the World economy.

World Headline Summary

o WHO warns the rest of the world “is not ready for the virus to spread…”

o CDC warns Americans “should prepare for possible community spread” of virus.

o San Francisco Mayor declares state of emergency

o Later, CDC says pandemic not a question of it, but when

o Brazil may have South America’s first coronavirus case

o Germany confirms 2nd case on Tuesday, brings total to 17

o Italy cases spike to 322; deaths hit 10

o Japan’s Shiseido tells 8k employees to work from home

o Trump Economic Advisor Kudlow tries to jawbone stock markets higher

o HHS Sec. Azar warns US lacks stockpiles of masks

o Italy Hotel in Lockdown After First Coronavirus Case in Liguria

o Algeria confirms 1st case

o First case in Switzerland

o Kuwait halts all flights to Singapore and Japan

o Iran confirms 95 cases, 15 deaths

o First case in Austria

o Spain reports 7 cases in under 24 hours, including in Madrid, Canary Islands, Barcelona

o Iran Deputy Health Minister infected with Covid-19

Pandemic Border Closures

Turkey, Iraq, Kuwait, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Turkmenistan, Georgia, Armenia, and UAE blocked border crossings by Iranians.

Russia, North Korea and Vietnam are blocking border crossings from China

Austria and Switzerlan are blocking border crossings from Italy.

El Salvador on Tuesday announced it would prevent entry of people from Italy and South Korea.

First — CDC News conference. The BNO live stream I was going to link to was taken down — what’s with that? — so see this:

CDC expects ‘community spread’ of coronavirus, as top official warns disruptions could be ‘severe’

By Megan Thielking @meggophone

February 25, 2020

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday warned that it expects the novel coronavirus that has sparked outbreaks around the world to begin spreading at a community level in the United States, as a top official said that disruptions to daily life could be “severe.”

“As we’ve seen from recent countries with community spread, when it has hit those countries, it has moved quite rapidly. We want to make sure the American public is prepared,” Nancy Messonnier, director of CDC’s National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, told reporters..

Second — This is a useful thread by Dr. Scott Gottlie on the bureaucratic dance between the FDA and the CDC to deploy disease outbreak testing kits in the USA’s toxic legal liability environment —

THREAD ON DIAGNOSTICS

The downstream for this toxic dance of legal liability is a lack of US testing, for which see:

Steve Lookner @lookner

”The small number of U.S. cases thus far may be a reflection of limited testing, not of the virus’ spread.”

”The virus is beginning to spread locally in countries outside China, but no one knows if that’s the case here, because they aren’t checking.“

Third — See these South Korean reports and video of Fomite contamination with SARS-Cov2 virus in ROK

The Centre for Health Protection today said the COVID-19 virus was detected after tests were conducted at a Buddhist temple in North Point.

The centre’s Communicable Disease Branch Head Dr Chuang Shuk-kwan explained that the tests returned two positive results revealing contamination on a bathroom tap handle and a prayer book.

“For the Fook Wai Ching She temple, we took a total of 33 environmental samples from the building, including the common areas such as the lift and also inside the temple. We found two positive samples – one is from the toilet tap handle and the other one is from the surface of the book

See also video at link:

South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in says situation in the country ‘very grave’ as mass #coronavirus tests get going. South Korea’s tally of coronavirus cases rose to 977 and health officials reported the eleventh death from the COVID19, a 36-year-old man died on Tuesday. (AP) Fomite decontamination video of ROK legislature at link below

Fourth — These following reports on Quarantine world wide lead to some very cheery (/sarc) thoughts on community spread here in the USA:

o NHK of Japan reports that a Japanese woman who was allowed to leave Diamond Princess cruise ship after quarantine has tested positive for coronavirus. She tested negative in quarantine.

o The authorities in Wuhan on Saturday introduced 14 days’ mandatory quarantine for recovered coronavirus patients, after some discharged patients again tested positive. From Saturday, all patients who had recovered and been discharged had to be sent to designated places for two weeks of quarantine and medical observation, the city’s coronavirus treatment and control command centre said on Weibo, China’s equivalent of Twitter.

o 80 evacuees quarantined at Travis AFB cleared to go home FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTVU) – Evacuees from Wuhan, China finally get to go home after a 14-day quarantine at Travis Air Force Base because of the coronavirus concerns.

IMO, there needs to be a 27 day quarantine for the COVID-19 “suspected infected” on the front end and a 14-day post-recovery quarantine for the “symptom recovered” to avoid fomite contamination “super spreader events.”

Unfortunately the CDC would rather die than admit they are wrong and Pres. Trump knows he is out of his depth and won’t buck the “approved experts” when they are lying to him.

