The themes of this update will be on issues of COVID-19 spread, World Headlines, The Trump news conference on community spreading in the USA, pandemic preparedness in the USA past & Present and a COVID-19 social media and video news tracking section.

Top line, There are currently 82,586 confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide, including 2,811 fatalities as of the 27 February 2020 at 6:40 a.m. ET hack on the BNO News corona virus traking site (https://bnonews.com/index.php/2020/02/the-latest-

coronavirus-cases/) There are now 40(+) nations including China plus three “Chinese special administrative regions” (Macao, Hong Kong and Taiwan) that have reported COVID-19 infections.

In a first for the Pandemic, COVID-19 infections outside China outnumber those reported inside China, See:

New Coronavirus Cases Outside China Overtake Inside for First Time

The first cases of coronavirus cropped up in several countries, including Norway, Greece and North Macedonia.

By Cecelia Smith-Schoenwalder, Staff Writer Feb. 26, 2020, at 4:33 p.m.

https://www.usnews.com/news/world-report/articles/2020-02-26/new-coronavirus-cases-outside-china-overtake-inside-for-first-time

World Headline Summary:

o South Korea reports 334 new cases, bringing the total number in the country to 1,595

o South Korea, US postpone joint military drills due to coronavirus

o The US State Department has issued a level 3 travel advisory urging people to reconsider going to South Korea

o CDC confirms first case of ‘unknown origin’ in US [See below]

o CDC reports 6 new cases among repatriated Americans

o WaPo reports Northern California has 16th US case, says it’s first of “unknown origin” and risks local spread [See below]

o 83 being monitored in Nassau County

o Orange County declares state of emergency

o Norway has confirmed its first case

o 8 quarantined in Westchester

o HHS confirms 15th US case

o Iran deaths hit 19

o Brazil confirms first case in South America

o France confirms 2nd death

o Japan’s Prime Minister is requesting that all elementary schools, junior high & high schools nationwide close starting next Monday until spring break

o Greece confirms first case

o Germany unleashes fiscal stimulus after confirming new cases

o Dems one-up Trump with $8.5 billion package compared to $2.5 billion.

o Kuwait, Iraq, Lebanon, Bahrain confirm new cases

o Finland confirms 2nd case

o 1st 2 cases reported in Pakistan

o HHS Secretary tells Congress infectious disease fund has no extra uncommitted cash

o Congress begins talks on corona virus spending bill with vote expected early next month

o Germany health minister warns we’re at beginning of epidemic in Germany; 5 new cases

o Italy confirms 12th death, cases soar above 400

o North Macedonia confirms first case

o South Korea cases soar above 1,200 as gov’t begins testing of 200k patients

o Brazil confirms infected patient came on plane from Paris

o Ericsson confirms one of its employees in Croatia tested positive

The major US development yesterday was the testing of a sick Northern California citizen of Solano County who did not fit CDC COVID-19 testing guidelines. Sacramento medical officials requested a COVID-19 test Wednesday of last week (21 Feb 2020) and was not tested until Sunday. There was a further delay in sending the test to Atlanta. In response to this development the Trump Administration named vice President Pence, the former governor of India as the Coronavirus policy Czar. In terms of skills set, this was a good choice. In the American Federal system state governors are where the rubber meets the road in emergency response. Indiana as an agricultural state also deals in animal diseases — Bird flu, Swine Flu, Anthrax — as well as various plant blights and viruses.

In hind sight the gloom and doom CDC newsconference Tuesday by Doctor Nancy Messonnier, the Director of the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Disease in the CDC seems to be an attempt to distract the public from the CDC’s role in delaying this identification of community spread in California with the uber-flawed CDC testing program and guidelines.

There are in fact other American tests for COVID-19 better suited for American medical infrastructure being used in Singapore, but not in the USA by the CDC because it lacks FDA approval, See:

Singapore: How a breakthrough lab test and expert contact tracing solved the mystery behind Singapore’s largest COVID-19 cluster Made possible by a world’s first lab test by Duke-NUS Medical School and close collaboration between agencies

Published on 26 Feb 2020

https://www.gov.sg/article/how-a-breakthrough-lab-test-expert-contact-tracing-solved-mystery-behind-largest-covid-19-cluster

The COVID-19 positive patient arrived at UCDHS last Wednesday, was not tested until Sunday because of the CDC’s “no foreign contacts, No Tests guidelines” and the test was not confirmed until Feb 26th.

UCDHS is a major first rate teaching hospital and is directly adjacent to downtown Sacramento. Thousands of people were in and out of it every day for the last week. There is no telling how much COVID-19 has avoidably spread in that time.

See the following reports on this case:

According to @lookner, this is a case not from travel, unknown origin.

New Case of Novel Coronavirus in Northern California: CDC

https://www.nbcbayarea.com/news/california/new-case-of-novel-coronavirus-in-northern-california-cdc/2242792/?_osource=SocialFlowTwt_BAYBrand . The patient is resident of Solano County and is being treated in Sacramento County, according to health officials.

According to the CDC, the patient has not recently traveled to a foreign country and has not had any known contact with a confirmed case.

https://www.kron4.com/health/coronavirus/new-coronavirus-case-with-unknown-origin-confirmed-in-northern-california-report-says/ . Steve Lookner@lookner

This article reports new CA virus patient is at UC Davis med center (WaPost also reports that). Article says med center wanted CDC to test patient on check-in last Wednesday, but patient didn’t meet CDC criteria for testing so wasn’t tested until Sunday.

https://www.davisenterprise.com/local-news/newly-diagnosed-coronavirus-patient-being-treated-at-uc-davis-medical-center/

What ever you think of the politics, SARS-CoV2 does not care.

It is busy reproducing and the following metrics are the over riding issue here:

South Korea First Case 1/20/20

37 days later 1,261 cases

United States First Case 1/31/20

37 days later is in about 10 days.

The second major Development of the day is Saudi Arabia HAS CANCELLED THE 2020 HAJJ. See via Twitter social media:

#SaudiArabia announces on Thursday the suspension of entry for indiviuals seeking to perform Umrah pilgrimage or visiting the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah due to concerns over the spread of the #coronavirus.

https://t.co/PbziHvssgP pic.twitter.com/8oT7L8YvXF . See Also: https://english.alarabiya.net/en/coronavirus/2020/02/27/Saudi-Arabia-suspends-entry-for-Umrah-pilgrimage-due-to-coronavirus.html

The S–t Be Gettin’ Real.

Please Carefully Note — the cancellation of the Hajj is a huge financial blow to the world air transportation system. There will be repercussions very soon. Lay off’s and bankruptcies in the airlines are weeks away.

The following section is for understanding how pandemic public health works in the USA. The first video is a TED talk from 2007 that is very good at explaining the chain of command (or rather it’s lack) in a Pandemic in the USA. The second video and the article are on the successful St. Louis public health efforts against the 1918 flu. Listen, read and pass on to any local or state political leaders you know. They are going to need this information very soon:

Laurie Garrett: What can we learn from the 1918 flu?

Apr 30, 2009

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2lJvr5UL2pQ&t=422s http://www.ted.com In 2007, as the world worried about a possible avian flu epidemic, Laurie Garrett, author of “The Coming

Plague,” gave this powerful talk to a small TED University audience. Her insights from past pandemics are suddenly more relevant

than ever. .

How Public Health Policies Saved Citizens in St. Louis During the 1918 Flu Pandemic

1918 Spanish Flu historical documentary | Swine Flu Pandemic | Deadly plague of 1918

Oct 1, 2018

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UDY5COg2P2c . How Public Health Policies Saved Citizens in St. Louis During the 1918 Flu Pandemic

Posted on OCTOBER 25, 2018

https://www.biomerieuxconnection.com/2018/10/25/how-public-health-policies-saved-citizens-in-st-louis-during-the-1918-flu- pandemic/

-End-