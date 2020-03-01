A Presidential Ad in Wisconsin for Someone Not Named Bloomberg
Posted by Dan from Madison on March 1st, 2020 (All posts by Dan from Madison)
I have finally seen an ad for “not Mike Bloomberg” here in Wisconsin – it was sort of like a bigfoot sighting I was so slack-jawed. And it was from an unlikely source: Liz Warren. The ad wasn’t about how great she was or about any sort of policy, rather it was a Bloomberg bash. I couldn’t find the ad on youtube, but essentially it just said something like “hey, aren’t you tired of all of those Bloomberg ads, billionaires bad, I’m Elizabeth Warren and I approve this message”. I thought for sure I would have started to see some Biden stuff by now, but not a peep, as of yet.
March 1st, 2020 at 8:20 am
It doesn’t seem likely that Warren still going to be in the race in a month when you have your primary, so maybe she just has to spend some money?
My impression has been that Biden basically has no money, and that if he did badly in SC he would basically have to wrap things up just for financial reasons. As it is they’ve been saying he hasn’t been able to really run campaigns at all in all the states that are voting this Tuesday, so it may be too late for him anyway.
March 1st, 2020 at 8:37 am
“It doesn’t seem likely that Warren still going to be in the race in a month when you have your primary, so maybe she just has to spend some money?” I don’t get it either. And it wasn’t on some national show, it was on the local Sunday morning news program so it had to be targeted.
March 1st, 2020 at 9:37 am
I suspect Warren is running ads because her consultants and advisers haven’t finished bleeding her campaign dry.
At this point, I strongly suspect the party elders are hoping for a brokered convention. With any of the current crop of candidates they’re facing political catastrophe in November. Only a few of them understand how dramatically Trump has changed the Human Terrain, and even they don’t really understand how – which is why some of them babble about bring Discouraged Voters back to the process.
They’ll nominate someone who isn’t currently running, middle aged, moderate, reasonable sounding (think Joe Manchin) to be the sacrificial lamb. The goal will be to find someone who can run on the national level without completely destroying the party down ticket. Political strategists, real ones not “I’m-a-strategist-on-TV-because-no-campaign-will-hire-me” pretend strategists, are already advising Democrats in state and local races to distance themselves from the national party and run hyper-local transactional campaigns.