Note that Greg Cochran over at West Hunter remains pessimistic about life becoming safer. Mutations are of course already occurring in C19, just from the numbers. Most of those will be deleterious to the virus itself, or neutral. But sheer volume produces mutations that are also diseases, some lesser, some greater.

