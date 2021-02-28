Worthwhile Reading
Posted by David Foster on February 28th, 2021 (All posts by David Foster)
Vitaliy Katsenelson writes worthwhile content for those interested in investing, art, classical music, and philosophical thoughts about life in general. See his recent post about coveting and envy.
Doggedness, canine and human.
A piece about skateboarding and flying, with thoughts from St-Exupery.
Speaking about flying, TxRed the Cat Rotator writes about some of her aerobatic experiences.
Projecting (simulated) 3D images onto your plate.
February 28th, 2021 at 1:54 pm
The article on state licensing, by a friend, is interesting. I have a California license which cost over $800 each two years to renew. They have finally come up with a retired license to allow docs to do charity clinic work without the big fees. It’s interesting that the feds allows docs with any state license to practice in a federal facility (VA, prisons, Indian clinics) in any state. I did H&Ps for military recruits in AZ for a couple of years with my CA license. I used to have Washington and Alaska licenses. WA I dropped because of the cost to renew once I decided I was not going to retire there.
The latest big push is to require medical schools to accept and graduate (!) POC applicants with lower MCAT scores. The state license thing seems peanuts compared to that mass dilution of standards.