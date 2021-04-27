 
Chicago Boyz

                 
 
 
What Are Chicago Boyz Readers Reading?
 

 
  •   Enter your email to be notified of new posts:
  •   Problem? Question?
  •   Contact Authors:

  • Blog Posts (RSS 2.0)
  • Blog Posts (Atom 0.3)
  • Incoming Links

  • Recent Comments

    • Loading...

  • Authors

  • Notable Discussions

  • Recent Posts

  • Blogroll

  • Categories

  • Archives

    • «
    »

    An Early and Excellent Example of a High-Technology Product Press Release

    Posted by David Foster on April 27th, 2021 (All posts by )

    The poet/historian  Antipater sings the wonderfulness of the vertical waterwheel as a power source:

    Cease from grinding, ye women who toil at the mill

    Sleep late, even if the crowing cocks announce the dawn

    For Demeter has ordered the Nymphs to perform the work of your hands

    And they, leaping down on the top of the wheel, turn its axle which

    With its revolving spokes, turns the heavy concave Nisyrian millstones

    Learning to feast on the products of Demeter without labour

    ( circa 65 bc)

     

    I would so hire that man for a Marketing Communications job.

     

     

    This entry was posted on Tuesday, April 27th, 2021 at 2:23 pm and is filed under Energy & Power Generation, History, Tech. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

    6 Responses to “An Early and Excellent Example of a High-Technology Product Press Release”

    1. Clioman Says:
      April 27th, 2021 at 5:21 pm

      Hire Antipater of Sidon in a heartbeat. The problem is, how many of your customers speak/read Attic Greek?

    2. David Foster Says:
      April 27th, 2021 at 7:01 pm

      Should be easy to find a good translator…I bet their are a lot of classics professors who would like to escape from the current university environment.

      Now, all I have to do is figure out how to build the time machine…

    3. David Foster Says:
      April 28th, 2021 at 5:14 pm

      Speaking of waterpower, it strikes me that given the attacks on fossil fuels throughout the western world…and the refusal to seriously consider nuclear…those states/regions that have unused capacity in hydro plants, or potential hydro resources which are developable, have a big economic advantage.

    4. MCS Says:
      April 28th, 2021 at 5:35 pm

      There is a choice of four notable Antipaters in the 1st century BC. There’s the one that was the father of Herod I, The Great, of the New Testament, then there’s Antipater II, son of Herod I. The former was murdered in the aftermath of Julius Caesar’s assassination, the later was executed by his father. And people think politics is rough now days. Then there’s Antipater of Tyre who’s down as a stoic philosopher. And finally there’s Antipater of Thessalonica who is the author.

      https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Antipater_the_Idumaean
      https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Antipater_(son_of_Herod_I)
      https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Antipater_of_Tyre
      https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Antipater_of_Thessalonica

      Almost as bad as Smith.

      I fear that interesting ad copy is mostly history. Not worth the effort when there are an ever diminishing number of people literate enough to appreciate it. Much easier to pay some athletically gifted cretin for an endorsement. All forms of media seem unable to produce passably coherent copy let alone inspired.

      Then there’s the question of why it took around 4,000 years to go from the nearly useless horizontal water wheel to the vertical. I couldn’t believe it was actually so late until I looked it up. It seems like such an obvious thing and a fairly straight forward application of Archimedes lever principal about 200 years earlier. The tread wheel crane or winch seems to date from the same period.

    5. David Foster Says:
      April 28th, 2021 at 6:51 pm

      MCS…my understanding is that the horizontal waterwheels were low-horsepower and were useful for doing the milling for an individual farm or very small village; vertical wheels had considerably higher power potential. So it *may* be that the delayed transition had something to do with forms of social organization as much as with technological innovation per se.

    6. MCS Says:
      April 28th, 2021 at 7:57 pm

      Once you’ve thought of it, something that’s essential for a vertical gravity water wheel, where no energy is gained from velocity head, is enough slope in the stream to generate a drop approximately equal to the diameter. This can be from either damming the stream or diverting flow upstream into a more level channel leading to the top of the wheel.

      Either would have been practically impossible on the Egyptian Nile. The same probably goes for the other Mid Eastern rivers. Any flume channel would have had to extend for miles for even a modest fall and damming was completely out of the question. It would have been pretty hard with the existing materials to produce usable power from the very slow current with a horizontal wheel. Searching for Nile water wheels shows many human and animal powered for raising water from the river.

      Greece may have been too dry, with streams too intermittent to stimulate much development.

      It still seems odd that it took so long to invent such a simple device. After all, it’s just a series of buckets on a wheel.

    Leave a Reply

    Comments Policy:  By commenting here you acknowledge that you have read the Chicago Boyz blog Comments Policy, which is posted under the comment entry box below, and agree to its terms.

    A real-time preview of your comment will appear under the comment entry box below.

    Comments Policy

    Chicago Boyz values reader contributions and invites you to comment as long as you accept a few stipulations:

    1) Chicago Boyz authors tend to share a broad outlook on issues but there is no party or company line. Each of us decides what to write and how to respond to comments on his own posts. Occasionally one or another of us will delete a comment as off-topic, excessively rude or otherwise unproductive. You may think that we deleted your comment unjustly, and you may be right, but it is usually best if you can accept it and move on.

    2) If you post a comment and it doesn't show up it was probably blocked by our spam filter. We batch-delete spam comments, typically in the morning. If you email us promptly at we may be able to retrieve and publish your comment.

    3) You may use common HTML tags (italic, bold, etc.). Please use the "href" tag to post long URLs. The spam filter tends to block comments that contain multiple URLs. If you want to post multiple URLs you should either spread them across multiple comments or email us so that we can make sure that your comment gets posted.

    4) This blog is private property. The First Amendment does not apply. We have no obligation to publish your comments, follow your instructions or indulge your arguments. If you are unwilling to operate within these loose constraints you should probably start your own blog and leave us alone.

    5) Comments made on the Chicago Boyz blog are solely the responsibility of the commenter. No comment on any post on Chicago Boyz is to be taken as a statement from or by any contributor to Chicago Boyz, the Chicago Boyz blog, its administrators or owners. Chicago Boyz and its contributors, administrators and owners, by permitting comments, do not thereby endorse any claim or opinion or statement made by any commenter, nor do they represent that any claim or statement made in any comment is true. Further, Chicago Boyz and its contributors, administrators and owners expressly reject and disclaim any association with any comment which suggests any threat of bodily harm to any person, including without limitation any elected official.

    6) Commenters may not post content that infringes intellectual property rights. Comments that violate this rule are subject to deletion or editing to remove the infringing content. Commenters who repeatedly violate this rule may be banned from further commenting on Chicago Boyz. See our DMCA policy for more information.

    «
    »
     