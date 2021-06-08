Poison Fruit of the Poison Tree

Against considerable recent competition in the “Let’s All Hate on White” contest currently going on among our political leadership, the media, academia, national corporations, and the entertainment industry, I must nominate Dr. Aruna Khilanani as a stand-out member of the American team for the ultimate Racism Olympics. Dr. Kilanani identifies as a practicing psychiatrist, at least for the moment. I am not myself qualified as a mental health professional, but I have been around long enough to accurately judge when another person routinely maintains vast colonies of bats in their mental belfry. This woman apparently entertains strange resentments and ultra-violent fantasies of shooting white people for no particular reason than rage, fantasies which were expressed in a lecture at the Yale School of Medicine and only made public this week. This brings to my mind the old adage about ‘physician heal thyself’ and the other one about how many shrinks get into the field because they are nuts to start with. By the usual progressive standard, her words may be construed as actual violence, and they certainly would be if expressed by a white person raging against any other ethnicity.
The woman has drunk deep of the critical race theory Kool-Aid, a toxic brew which has been flavor of the month for several years running, a brew which overflowed the original source spring in academia, and together with the covidiocy has driven a large part of the American polity violently nuts over the last year. Too many people are operating with their tempers set to hair-trigger sensitivity and with fatal or damaging results to their victims: a rude gesture by a woman driving her kids to school is met with gunfire, an Amazon delivery driver responds to an agitated customer with a beat-down, a shirtless 300-pound land whale attacks a woman in a gas station for no particular reason other than he apparently felt like beating up a smaller person, a jogger in an Atlanta suburb shot – fortunately not fatally – by a random driver with a very strange haircut, and New York continues a run of opportunistic street violence with a pepper spray attack on a couple by a man passing them on the sidewalk. In just about all of the above, the victims are white or Asian; the attackers either black or Hispanic. The current flood of racial toxicity would seem to have empowered such people to act on their violent impulses. Dr. Khilanani’s violent words may just have been part of her presentation at Yale, but they are now being acted upon in the streets and highways, in cities and suburbs. Too many people have eaten the poison fruit of the tree called critical race theory. Comment as you wish.
5 thoughts on “Poison Fruit of the Poison Tree”
I estimate that 50% of psychiatrists are crazy. I actually knew a friend who was psychotic and ended as a Psychiatry professor at UCI. Greg was brilliant and an excellent surgeon but at about the age of 30 he became grossly psychotic. I have many stories about him but, he finally began therapy with a Psychiatry professor at UCI in Orange County, As his therapy progressed, the professor invited him onto the faculty. The last I heard of him, he was still there as a professor. Crazy as a loon. Terrific surgeon but crazy. I had him as my staff faculty when I was a senior resident. He could not work so he had plenty of time. I had him assist on all my big surgeries. We would be operating together while he went off on amusing delusions. Great guy but crazy. Never violent. Told me one time he could never be an astronaut because he could not be inside all that machinery. Loved the guy.
Another example for my thesis.
Teen is suicidal and therapists want change his gender.
As so often, the question we must ask ourselves about this Leftie-promoted extreme racism is — Cui Bono?
The simplest answer would be that domestic Lefties have been inciting racial hatred as part of a “Divide & Conquer” strategy that would lock themselves into positions of power. But the high potential for violent blowback against domestic Lefties (who are themselves mostly “white”) would make that a risky strategy for them. Have domestic Lefties themselves been manipulated into starting something which is really dumb, even by Leftie standards.?
In the criminal justice system there are a butt-load of Pshrinks. I’ve known a bunch of them in my career and only two were not crazier than the felons, and one of those retired just before going over the edge. And those were on our side, supposedly.
Now as far as the provocations the Left is pushing, as far as I can see they believe religiously that they are immune from the race war that will come if they can arrange it. They are provoking it as hard as they can, and think that when the fighting starts they will somehow lead the non-Asian PoC’s [we Asians count as White . . . sigh] against the lighter skinned by divine right. They are . . . operating under a misapprehension.
First, if they provoke the civil war/guerilla war they want, they will not be immune. And they will not win. Amateurs study tactics. Professionals study logistics. Consider that most of those who would provoke this war and their troops are in urban areas. Actually in a limited number of urban areas. I commend the study of the Lenis Lectores to those areas, the critical lines of logistics, and the chokepoints therein. Purely as an intellectual exercise, of course.
To borrow a phrase, comment as you wish.
Subotai Bahadur
The Yale psych professor looks pretty white to me. I don’t know her ethnic background but, if I were her, I would carry a flag that said “I’m a POC” when the race war begins. Mistakes happen.